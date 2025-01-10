Commissioner Bettman joins; Julie & Cat take NHL HQ & NYC by storm!

Julie & Cat hopped on a big bird into NYC and headed into NHL headquarters to sit down with Commissioner Gary Bettman (5:33). They tossed out a few potential nicknames that could stick with him, asked him about the thought process behind putting next year's outdoor games in Florida and the keys to balancing the demands of his job with his family. Plus, they touched on how he got his start in professional sports, the potential for expansion in Houston (Julie is from there, she's keen on the idea) and what TV shows have caught his attention recently. They set the stage for what should be quite a series and they want to hear from you! -- Next week's guest is Angela Price (Carey's wife)... stay locked in.