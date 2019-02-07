Man In The Window: The Golden State Killer

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Los Angeles Times | Wondery
In Man in the Window, Paige St. John, a Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter has uncovered never before revealed details about the man who would eventu... More
True CrimeSociety & CultureHistory
Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Introducing 'Foretold'
    "Foretold" is the newest podcast from the L.A. Times, and we're sharing a preview of the first episode with you here today. In the fall of 2019, reporter Faith E. Pinho received a tip from a woman named Paulina Stevens. Paulina claimed she had grown up in an insular Romani community in California, where she was raised to be a wife, mother and fortuneteller — until she decided to break away. That first call unraveled a story spanning multiple continents, hundreds of years, and complex metaphysical realities.  Follow "Foretold" to hear new episodes every Tuesday. 
    5/18/2023
    8:34
  • Evil | 10
    In court, Joseph DeAngelo looks like a broken shell of a man. The prosecution seeks to reveal a different man, one trying to manipulate the courts.. An explosive video shows what really happened in the interrogation room.The victims can finally speak directly to Joseph DeAngelo. Will this at last give them justice?
    12/22/2020
    48:44
  • The Many Faces of Joseph DeAngelo | 9
    Police interrogators can’t pry answers from Joseph DeAngelo but hear him whispering when left alone. Is it all just an act? What is the true face of Joseph DeAngelo?As DeAngelo withers away in jail, his victims want justice. They force a meeting in the Sacramento DA’s office -- demanding DeAngelo pay for all his crimes.
    12/15/2020
    47:35
  • The Missing | 8
    Episode 8: A group of victims finally break their silence. It begins with an early morning phone call.
    9/24/2019
    36:39
  • The Language of Rape | 7
    Episode 7: Paige St. John sits down with fellow journalist Laura Beil to discuss why victims, police and the media struggle with how to talk about rape.
    7/2/2019
    33:22

About Man In The Window: The Golden State Killer

In Man in the Window, Paige St. John, a Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter has uncovered never before revealed details about the man who would eventually become one of California's most deadly serial killers. From Wondery and the L.A. Times comes a new series that traces his path of devastation through his victims' eyes.
