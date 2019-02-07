Man In The Window: The Golden State Killer

In Man in the Window, Paige St. John, a Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter has uncovered never before revealed details about the man who would eventu... More
Evil | 10
In court, Joseph DeAngelo looks like a broken shell of a man. The prosecution seeks to reveal a different man, one trying to manipulate the courts.. An explosive video shows what really happened in the interrogation room.The victims can finally speak directly to Joseph DeAngelo. Will this at last give them justice?
12/22/2020
48:44
The Many Faces of Joseph DeAngelo | 9
Police interrogators can’t pry answers from Joseph DeAngelo but hear him whispering when left alone. Is it all just an act? What is the true face of Joseph DeAngelo?As DeAngelo withers away in jail, his victims want justice. They force a meeting in the Sacramento DA’s office -- demanding DeAngelo pay for all his crimes.
12/15/2020
47:35
The Missing | 8
Episode 8: A group of victims finally break their silence. It begins with an early morning phone call.
9/24/2019
36:39
The Language of Rape | 7
Episode 7: Paige St. John sits down with fellow journalist Laura Beil to discuss why victims, police and the media struggle with how to talk about rape.
