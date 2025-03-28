Making A Scene with Matt Lucas and David Walliams

It’s Matt’s birthday, and David’s come bearing gifts - choclit caaake, McDonald’s memorabilia and the usual gentle mocking. They chat made-up Gladiator names, moments of calm, and why writing is basically yoga (just without the Lycra).
Listen or watch every Tuesday and Thursday.
You can email your questions and messages for the podcast to [email protected]
And find Making A Scene on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook
Just search @makingascenepod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices