Making A Scene with Matt Lucas and David Walliams

Bond, rumours and Pollard’s parenting tips

Matt Lucas and David Walliams take on your questions in another episode of You Can't Ask Me That! This week the duo discuss what character they’d most like to play in James Bond, some of the weirdest rumours to have circulated about themselves - and Matt’s shares a unique customer request he received at his first ever job. Listen or watch every Tuesday and Thursday. You can email your questions and messages for the podcast to [email protected] And find Making A Scene on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook Just search @makingascenepod Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices