About Making A Scene with Matt Lucas and David Walliams

Welcome to Making A Scene, the podcast where comedy legends David Walliams and Matt Lucas turn their famous friends' lives into cinematic masterpieces! Reliving key scenes from their guests’ lives, they'll discuss who would play them? What kind of movie their life would be? and most importantly… whether it would be a box-office smash or go straight in the bargain bin? New episodes release every Tuesday, and on Thursdays make sure to look out for You Can’t Ask Me That!—The bonus show, where Matt and David tackle Listeners questions. No matter how awkward, bold, or outrageous!