Making A Scene with Matt Lucas and David Walliams

Folding Pocket
Welcome to Making A Scene, the podcast where comedy legends David Walliams and Matt Lucas turn their famous friends' lives into cinematic masterpieces! Reliving...
  • Matt’s Big Day, Maximus Campus & Maccy D's
    It's Matt's birthday, and David's come bearing gifts - choclit caaake, McDonald's memorabilia and the usual gentle mocking. They chat made-up Gladiator names, moments of calm, and why writing is basically yoga (just without the Lycra).
    22:54
  • David Schwimmer: Laughs, Lawsuits and LAX
    David Schwimmer joins Matt and David to reimagine his life as a movie - featuring frightening fan, Friends reunited, and that time he served divorce papers to Rod Stewart.
    47:39
  • YCAMT Mothers Day Special!
    In this Mother's day special episode of You Can't Ask Me That! Matt and David are posing awkward questions to their Mums, Kathy & Diana. What Little Britain sketches did they disapprove of the most? Who is their favourite child? And who's the funniest out of Matt & David?
    17:26
  • Mother’s Day Special!
    Matt Lucas and David Walliams are joined by their most special guests yet...their mums! Diana and Kathy sit down with the boys to help turn their son's lives into cinematic masterpieces.
    50:31
  • Bond, rumours and Pollard’s parenting tips
    Matt Lucas and David Walliams take on your questions in another episode of You Can't Ask Me That! This week the duo discuss what character they'd most like to play in James Bond, some of the weirdest rumours to have circulated about themselves - and Matt's shares a unique customer request he received at his first ever job.
    19:57

About Making A Scene with Matt Lucas and David Walliams

Welcome to Making A Scene, the podcast where comedy legends David Walliams and Matt Lucas turn their famous friends' lives into cinematic masterpieces! Reliving key scenes from their guests’ lives, they'll discuss who would play them? What kind of movie their life would be? and most importantly… whether it would be a box-office smash or go straight in the bargain bin? New episodes release every Tuesday, and on Thursdays make sure to look out for You Can’t Ask Me That!—The bonus show, where Matt and David tackle Listeners questions. No matter how awkward, bold, or outrageous!
