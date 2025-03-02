Continued investigation into Mechanic Street. Today in historic Quincy...Photos and contact: https://www.instagram.com/lostmassachusetts/ Sources, credits, blog, etc.: https://lostmassachusetts.com/a-lost-place
Where the River Bends Back E84
What is Assabet? It's more than you'll ever know...
Mechanic Street, Worcester E83
Continuing saga of the mysteries of Mechanic St. This time in Worcester, Mass.
Five Mile Wood E82
Precious public park spanning several towns with a mysterious stone on a tiny island...
Beacon Street Dam E81
Long road from the State House to Lower Falls was once a narrow dam with water on both sides.
Here we rediscover the vanished and forgotten places in one of America's oldest states, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It could be a ghost town, it could be a former neighborhood reclaimed for industrial use. Sometimes we hike into the wilderness, sometimes the lost world is beneath a busy street. Maybe you live on top of a forgotten settlement? Walk along with us on the lost road. More at LOSTMASSACHUSETTS.COM