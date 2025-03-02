Powered by RND
Lost Massachusetts

Garth Bruen
  • Mechanic Street, Quincy Mass. E86
    Continued investigation into Mechanic Street. Today in historic Quincy...Photos and contact: https://www.instagram.com/lostmassachusetts/ Sources, credits, blog, etc.: https://lostmassachusetts.com/a-lost-place
    --------  
    7:15
  • Where the River Bends Back E84
    What is Assabet? It's more than you'll ever know...Photos and contact: https://www.instagram.com/lostmassachusetts/ Sources, credits, blog, etc.: https://lostmassachusetts.com/a-lost-place
    --------  
    6:50
  • Mechanic Street, Worcester E83
    Continuing saga of the mysteries of Mechanic St. This time in Worcester, Mass. Photos and contact: https://www.instagram.com/lostmassachusetts/ Sources, credits, blog, etc.: https://lostmassachusetts.com/a-lost-place</>
    --------  
    6:02
  • Five Mile Wood E82
    Precious public park spanning several towns with a mysterious stone on a tiny island... Photos and contact: https://www.instagram.com/lostmassachusetts/ Sources, credits, blog, etc.: https://lostmassachusetts.com/a-lost-place
    --------  
    6:13
  • Beacon Street Dam E81
    Long road from the State House to Lower Falls was once a narrow dam with water on both sides. Photos and contact: https://www.instagram.com/lostmassachusetts/ Sources, credits, blog, etc.: https://lostmassachusetts.com/a-lost-place
    --------  
    6:09

About Lost Massachusetts

Here we rediscover the vanished and forgotten places in one of America's oldest states, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It could be a ghost town, it could be a former neighborhood reclaimed for industrial use. Sometimes we hike into the wilderness, sometimes the lost world is beneath a busy street. Maybe you live on top of a forgotten settlement? Walk along with us on the lost road. More at LOSTMASSACHUSETTS.COM
