Gone in Alaska Part 2: A Tale of Three Richards missing in the Alaskan Wilderness

A year has passed since Richard Lyman Griffis stepped off a bus in the Yukon and vanished into the vast wilderness of Wrangell–St. Elias National Park. But he wasn't the only man named Richard to go missing in Alaska's unforgiving backcountry. Around the same time, Richard Hills and Richard Bennett also disappeared without a trace. In this second episode of Locations Unknown: Special Edition – Gone in Alaska, we examine these unsettling cases and uncover what they reveal about the hidden dangers lurking in America's last frontier.