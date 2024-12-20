Lost in the Northwoods: The Vanishing of Andrew Bliss
On June 20, 2003, a young man abandoned his car on a remote Wisconsin forest road and vanished without a trace. In the days before, he’d quit his job, withdrawn thousands in cash, and displayed strange, erratic behavior. Despite extensive searches in the sprawling Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, he was never found. Was he lost, taken, or running from something? Join us this week as we investigate the strange disappearance of Andrew Bliss.Learn more about Locations Unknown: https://linktr.ee/LocationsUnknownCheck out our other shows on the Unknown Media Network:Off The TrailsThe Peanut Butter and Mountains PodcastThe Weirdos We Know Who Runs This ParkNew Patreon Shoutouts: Tabitha Ussery, Meredith Tackett, Kristy Manzola, Mark Barnett, Eileen OconnellWant to help the show out and get even more Locations Unknown content! For as little as $5 a month, you can become a Patron of Locations Unknown and get access to our episodes early, special members only episode, free swag, swag contests, and discounts to our Locations Unknown Store! Become a Patron of the Locations Unknown Podcast by visiting our Patreon page. (https://www.patreon.com/locationsunknown) All our Patreon only content (Audio & Video) can now be accessed via Spotify. (Active subscription to our Patreon channel is required.) -- Locations Unknown Subscriber Only Show | Podcast on Spotify Want to call into the show and leave us a message? Now you can! Call 208-391-6913 and leave Locations Unknown a voice message and we may air it on a future message! View live recordings of the show on our YouTube channel: Locations Unknown - YouTubePresented by Unknown Media Group.Hosts: Mike Van de Bogert & Joe EratoResearch: Mike Van de Bogert & Bridget SwansonBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/locations-unknown--6183838/support.
--------
57:31
Gone in Alaska Part 2: A Tale of Three Richards missing in the Alaskan Wilderness
A year has passed since Richard Lyman Griffis stepped off a bus in the Yukon and vanished into the vast wilderness of Wrangell–St. Elias National Park. But he wasn’t the only man named Richard to go missing in Alaska’s unforgiving backcountry. Around the same time, Richard Hills and Richard Bennett also disappeared without a trace. In this second episode of Locations Unknown: Special Edition – Gone in Alaska, we examine these unsettling cases and uncover what they reveal about the hidden dangers lurking in America’s last frontier.Learn more about Locations Unknown: https://linktr.ee/LocationsUnknownCheck out our other shows on the Unknown Media Network:Off The TrailsThe Peanut Butter and Mountains PodcastThe Weirdos We Know Who Runs This ParkNew Patreon Shoutouts: Elyse HawkinsWant to help the show out and get even more Locations Unknown content! For as little as $5 a month, you can become a Patron of Locations Unknown and get access to our episodes early, special members only episode, free swag, swag contests, and discounts to our Locations Unknown Store! Become a Patron of the Locations Unknown Podcast by visiting our Patreon page. (https://www.patreon.com/locationsunknown) All our Patreon only content (Audio & Video) can now be accessed via Spotify. (Active subscription to our Patreon channel is required.) -- Locations Unknown Subscriber Only Show | Podcast on Spotify Want to call into the show and leave us a message? Now you can! Call 208-391-6913 and leave Locations Unknown a voice message and we may air it on a future message! View live recordings of the show on our YouTube channel: Locations Unknown - YouTubePresented by Unknown Media Group.Hosts: Mike Van de Bogert & Michele MetychProduction: Joe EratoBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/locations-unknown--6183838/support.
--------
44:34
Haunted Peaks: The Unsolved Vanishings of Australia’s Victorian Alps
Australia’s high country glows with raw beauty and deep mystery, overshadowed by a long history of unsolved disappearances. Even the most seasoned explorers—hardened hikers and skilled hunters—have vanished here without a trace, leaving behind only faint traces and countless unanswered questions. Rumors persist of a reclusive bushman lurking in remote corners of the wilderness, whose silent watch only deepens the mystery. In these rugged Victorian Alps, stunning vistas give way to haunting puzzles that continue to perplex and unsettle all who venture in. Join us this week as we investigate the cold cases of Australia’s hidden highlands.Cases covered: Warren Meyer, Conrad Whitlock, & Niels Becker.Learn more about Locations Unknown: https://linktr.ee/LocationsUnknownCheck out our other shows on the Unknown Media Network:Off The TrailsThe Peanut Butter and Mountains PodcastThe Weirdos We Know New Patreon Shoutouts: Corrina Kyle & Willow MagickWant to help the show out and get even more Locations Unknown content! For as little as $5 a month, you can become a Patron of Locations Unknown and get access to our episodes early, special members only episode, free swag, swag contests, and discounts to our Locations Unknown Store! Become a Patron of the Locations Unknown Podcast by visiting our Patreon page. (https://www.patreon.com/locationsunknown) All our Patreon only content (Audio & Video) can now be accessed via Spotify. (Active subscription to our Patreon channel is required.) -- Locations Unknown Subscriber Only Show | Podcast on Spotify Want to call into the show and leave us a message? Now you can! Call 208-391-6913 and leave Locations Unknown a voice message and we may air it on a future message! View live recordings of the show on our YouTube channel: Locations Unknown - YouTubePresented by Unknown Media Group.Hosts: Mike Van de Bogert & Joe EratoBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/locations-unknown--6183838/support.
--------
59:40
Who Runs This Park Interviews Joe & Mike
In this special episode of Locations Unknown, Maddie from Who Runs This Park interviews us on a wide range of topics. Our conversation covered a behind the scenes look at everything that goes into Locations Unknown, the cases that stay with us the most, and whether the stories we cover have changed how we spend time outdoors. We also shared some of our wildest wilderness tales, including camping overnight with armed park rangers searching for an aggressive grizzly in Glacier National Park. Hope you enjoy the interview as much as we did. Show note: We're off next week for Thanksgiving but will be back the following week with an all new episode. Learn more about Who Runs This Park: https://linktr.ee//whorunsthisparkLearn more about Locations Unknown: https://linktr.ee/LocationsUnknownCheck out our other shows on the Unknown Media Network:Off The TrailsThe Peanut Butter and Mountains PodcastThe Weirdos We Know New Patreon Shoutouts: Jessica MWant to help the show out and get even more Locations Unknown content! For as little as $5 a month, you can become a Patron of Locations Unknown and get access to our episodes early, special members only episode, free swag, swag contests, and discounts to our Locations Unknown Store! Become a Patron of the Locations Unknown Podcast by visiting our Patreon page. (https://www.patreon.com/locationsunknown) All our Patreon only content (Audio & Video) can now be accessed via Spotify. (Active subscription to our Patreon channel is required.) -- Locations Unknown Subscriber Only Show | Podcast on Spotify Want to call into the show and leave us a message? Now you can! Call 208-391-6913 and leave Locations Unknown a voice message and we may air it on a future message! View live recordings of the show on our YouTube channel: Locations Unknown - YouTubePresented by Unknown Media Group.Hosts: Mike Van de Bogert & Joe EratoBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/locations-unknown--6183838/support.
--------
1:11:19
Missing on Mt. of the Holy Cross in Colorado: The Mysterious Disappearance of Michelle Vanek
A fitness enthusiast and mother of four, Michelle Vanek, 35, set out to conquer Colorado’s Mount of the Holy Cross in 2005. Straying onto the grueling Halo Ridge Route, Michelle faced fatigue, high-altitude sickness, and frigid temperatures. After splitting from her hiking partner near the peak, she vanished without a trace. Despite an exhaustive search involving hundreds of rescuers, only a boot was found—17 years later. Did Michelle succumb to the mountain’s brutal elements, or does the Holy Cross Wilderness hold darker secrets? Tune in as we unravel the mystery surrounding her disappearance.Learn more about Locations Unknown: https://linktr.ee/LocationsUnknownCheck out our other shows on the Unknown Media Network:Off The TrailsThe Peanut Butter and Mountains PodcastThe Weirdos We Know New Patreon Shoutouts: Jenn Smith, Katherine DeLoach, Mary Quinn.Episode suggestion shoutout: Taylor WarnockWant to help the show out and get even more Locations Unknown content! For as little as $5 a month, you can become a Patron of Locations Unknown and get access to our episodes early, special members only episode, free swag, swag contests, and discounts to our Locations Unknown Store! Become a Patron of the Locations Unknown Podcast by visiting our Patreon page. (https://www.patreon.com/locationsunknown) All our Patreon only content (Audio & Video) can now be accessed via Spotify. (Active subscription to our Patreon channel is required.) -- Locations Unknown Subscriber Only Show | Podcast on Spotify Want to call into the show and leave us a message? Now you can! Call 208-391-6913 and leave Locations Unknown a voice message and we may air it on a future message! View live recordings of the show on our YouTube channel: Locations Unknown - YouTubePresented by Unknown Media Group.Hosts: Mike Van de Bogert & Joe EratoBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/locations-unknown--6183838/support.
Welcome to Locations Unknown, a podcast that dives into the mysteries of America's wilderness. Join hosts Mike & Joe as they explore the stories of those who have vanished without a trace in some of the country's most remote and treacherous landscapes. In each episode, we uncover the details of these disappearances, examine the investigations that followed, and discuss theories about what might have happened. From national parks to remote deserts, our journey takes you to the heart of the unknown, shedding light on the eerie and unexplainable. Tune in and discover that, sometimes, the wilderness holds more than just beauty—it has secrets.Presented by Unknown MediaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/locations-unknown--6183838/support.