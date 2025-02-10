Powered by RND
Let's Not Talk About The Husband
Let's Not Talk About The Husband

Dear Media
Join iconic Hollywood couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin for a candid, hilarious, and totally outrageous podcast about life, love, and everything in between.
Society & Culture

  Coming Soon: Let's Not Talk About The Husband
    Join iconic Hollywood couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin for a candid, hilarious, and totally outrageous podcast about life, love, and everything in between. You may know them from their acting careers (For Lisa – Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place and a four-time Daytime Emmy nominee; For Harry – Clash of the Titans, LA Law, his Emmy-nominated role in Mad Men, Mayfair Witches) or Lisa’s unforgettable 8-year stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but there’s a lot more to this duo than what you’ve seen on screen. With Lisa's bold, larger-than-life personality and Harry's laid-back charm, this couple could not be more different. But after more than 30 years together, they’ve proven that opposites really do attract.Together, Lisa and Harry dive deep into the highs and lows of their careers, stories from their marriage, and juicy behind-the-scenes gossip from their years in the industry. Whether they’re laughing, debating, or reminiscing, “Let’s Not Talk About the Husband” is the perfect blend of humor and heart. No matter what Lisa and Harry are discussing, there’s one thing you can count on – they’re going to own it, baby! Tune in for new episodes every Friday.Listen to the first episode on Friday, February 14th.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About Let's Not Talk About The Husband

Join iconic Hollywood couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin for a candid, hilarious, and totally outrageous podcast about life, love, and everything in between. You may know them from their acting careers (For Lisa – Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place and a four-time Daytime Emmy nominee; For Harry – Clash of the Titans, LA Law, his Emmy-nominated role in Mad Men, Mayfair Witches) or Lisa’s unforgettable 8-year stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but there’s a lot more to this duo than what you’ve seen on screen. With Lisa's bold, larger-than-life personality and Harry's laid-back charm, this couple could not be more different. But after more than 30 years together, they’ve proven that opposites really do attract.Together, Lisa and Harry dive deep into the highs and lows of their careers, stories from their marriage, and juicy behind-the-scenes gossip from their years in the industry. Whether they’re laughing, debating, or reminiscing, “Let’s Not Talk About the Husband” is the perfect blend of humor and heart. No matter what Lisa and Harry are discussing, there’s one thing you can count on – they’re going to own it, baby! Tune in for new episodes every Friday.
