Southern Hospitality: Hosting the Perfect Event with Andrea Milham

This week we're talking all about hosting! Andrea Milham joins us, and she is truly the hostess with the mostest. She covers everything from setting the right lighting to the ins and outs of different dress codes. From her store to a gala, Andrea will definitely make you feel welcome, and we loved getting to learn from her today! And of course, we can't have an episode without Kate's Sweet Tea. Today she tells us a heartwarming story about a family and their schnauzer that ran miles away to the hospital where her owner was currently being treated. Pets are truly the best.