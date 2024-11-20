Southern Hospitality: Hosting the Perfect Event with Andrea Milham
This week we’re talking all about hosting! Andrea Milham joins us, and she is truly the hostess with the mostest. She covers everything from setting the right lighting to the ins and outs of different dress codes. From her store to a gala, Andrea will definitely make you feel welcome, and we loved getting to learn from her today! And of course, we can’t have an episode without Kate’s Sweet Tea. Today she tells us a heartwarming story about a family and their schnauzer that ran miles away to the hospital where her owner was currently being treated. Pets are truly the best. Make sure to tune in next time and hey, don’t forget to tell your mama and them we said hello!
Follow Andrea’s store @southernantiques
--------
50:11
LandonTalks: Let's Discuss It Y'all
We started a podcast! Join us this week for our episode zero as we walk you through what's to come and our plans for our new show. We can’t wait to get talking with future expert guests, and maybe answer some questions directly from you the audience. Make sure to keep an eye out for our first episode, and to join and subscribe on Instagram and YouTube! If you’re part of those communities, we might just feature one of your questions or topics on the show. And hey, don’t forget to tell your momma and them we said hello.
--------
20:27
LandonTalks with Kate Trailer
Pull up a chair, make a pallet or take a knee and tune in to LandonTalks, with Kate, a conversational podcast blending humor, southern charm, and insightful discussions. We will sip on some sweet tea and deep dive into topics ranging from caftans to collard greens, from art and literature to health and wellness, to internet trends and entertainment and so much more. Expect listener questions, personal stories, and exciting special guests, perfect for those who love to chat and learn something new every week. It’ll be a relaxing good time full of laughs and a lot of heart.
