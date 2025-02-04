Powered by RND
URUZ RADIO
Pequeños pasajes de la Historia de México, que nos harán vibrar y reflexionar. El Profesor Francisco Mendoza nos lleva en un viaje a través del tiempo a conocer...
History

  • Guerras Apaches
    Los pueblos originarios, toda una cultura. Se enfrentan al desprecio de las potencias colonizadoras.
    1:00:25
  • Historia del cine en México XXII
    En nuestro último episodio de la serie "Historia del Cine en México", platicaremos de cine con el profesor de Cortometraje Oscare Amadeo Modigliani.
    53:32
  • Historia del cine en México XXI
    Servando González y los rollos perdidos. Las 100 mejores películas del cine mexicano.
    1:01:41
  • Historia del cine en México XX
    Después de un declive del cine mexicano se da una segunda época de oro. Se realizaron películas como el Apando, Cascabel, Canoa y muchas más.
    1:01:50
  • Historia del cine en México XIX
    1:10:48

About La Verdadera Historia de México

Pequeños pasajes de la Historia de México, que nos harán vibrar y reflexionar.El Profesor Francisco Mendoza nos lleva en un viaje a través del tiempo a conocer, del pasado de nuestro querido México, hechos históricos poco conocidos.
