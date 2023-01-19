Whoever said history was boring clearly never heard these stories…Welcome to Jewish History Nerds! Join hosts Yael and Schwab each week as they take a dive into... More
Emma Goldman: Anarchism, Feminism...and Judaism?
This week, Schwab and Yael dive into the life and legacy of Emma Goldman, the influential Jewish anarchist activist who made waves in early 20th-century America. Learn about her contributions to the development of feminism and her impact on the American left. Join us as we explore the life of this revolutionary figure who inspired and challenged the status quo. But also, Schwab and Yael ask, what impact does Red Emma's Judaism have on her?
This episode was hosted by Jonathan Schwab and Yael Steiner. Our education lead is Dr. Henry Abramson. Audio was edited by Rob Pera, and we’re produced by Rivky Stern.
For more on Emma Goldman, and this episode: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Yj8Q9fD3nROSdB33HpO1GEo-FPd_36LpiwYDJEKEd7I/edit?usp=sharing
5/4/2023
38:09
Herod the Great: Madness & Majesty
Delve into the enigmatic life of King Herod the Great, the infamous Judean ruler whose legacy intertwines madness and monumental achievements. Explore his transformative public works projects and unravel the dark side of his rule. Join Schwab and Yael as they examine the complex reign of a king who changed the face of ancient Judea forever.
This episode was hosted by Jonathan Schwab and Yael Steiner. Our education lead is Dr. Henry Abramson. Audio was edited by Rob Pera, and we’re produced by Rivky Stern.
For more on Herod, and this episode: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hWA1yiRwLHzBisRWlcKHEbT7ZTmGC2A7NL6MswyNJvk/edit?usp=sharing
4/27/2023
33:41
Season 2 Coming!
We’re back!
By popular demand, Jewish History Nerds is back for another season. Wait - what? Jewish History NERDS? That's right. This new name reflects exactly who we - and all of you - are - proud Jewish History nerds. But nothing is changing. We’ll still be unpacking awesome stories, but as our true selves: Jewish History Nerds.
Are you ready?
Yalla, let’s do this!
4/20/2023
1:50
Introducing: Unpacking Israeli History, Season 4!
Jewish History Unpacked introduces another podcast from Unpacked: Unpacking Israeli History. Season 4 just launched, and we're running the first episode here, entitled Ma'alot: 30 Seconds That Devastated A Nation.
It was supposed to be a fun field trip. A little celebration in honor of Israel’s 26th birthday. Over a hundred religious high school students, exploring northern Israel and sleeping under the stars. But the three Palestinian terrorists who sneaked in from Lebanon had other plans. This is the story of the Ma’alot massacre. It’s a story of horror and blood. But it’s also a story of hope and resistance. A reminder that every hour of our lives matters.
3/15/2023
26:37
Babatha: The Jewish Mom of Ancient Times
Take survey here: https://jewishunpacked.com/jhusurvey
We've talked this season about some biggggg characters. Josephus, Napoleon, Shabbetai Zvi. And this week, meet...Babatha. A wholly unremarkable woman, except for the world she opened up for us through the documents found in her abandoned handbag...2,000 years ago. This week, Schwab and Yael explore gender and rights, Roman bureaucracy and the many legal systems in 2nd century Judea, and the value of a good handbag.
This episode was hosted by Jonathan Schwab and Yael Steiner. Our education lead is Dr. Henry Abramson. Audio was edited by Rob Pera, and we’re produced by Rivky Stern.
For more on Babatha, and this episode: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1DRc7Oerrjm5x8ehqsRgvklmEpKgc_sdZlPXCQQUVW8Y/edit?usp=sharing
