Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
73 episodes
- The infamous 1883 Trafa Banquet was meant to celebrate America's first ordained rabbis. But a menu of shrimp, clams, oysters, and frog's legs in cream ignited a firestorm that changed American Judaism. Yael Steiner and Jonathan Schwab tell the story behind one of the most controversial meals in Jewish history.
If you like this show, please rate and write a review wherever you get your podcasts. And be in touch. Write to us at nerds@unpacked.media.
This podcast was brought to you by Unpacked, a brand of OpenDor Media. Follow @unpackedmedia on Instagram and check out our videos on youtube and Spotify.
Visit jewishlives.org to explore and buy books from the Jewish Lives book series. Use the discount code JLIFE to get a discount.
For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out:
Soulful Jewish Living
Stars of David with Elon Gold
Unpacking Israeli History
Wondering Jews
- As we continue our series exploring Jews in American history, we're revisiting our episode on Emma Goldman, the revolutionary Jewish anarchist who helped shape feminism, free speech, and the American left. Schwab and Yael dive into the life and legacy of Emma Goldman, and ask what role did Red Emma's Judaism play in shaping her worldview?
If you like this show, please rate and write a review wherever you get your podcasts. And be in touch. Write to us at nerds@unpacked.media.
This podcast was brought to you by Unpacked, a brand of OpenDor Media. Follow @unpackedmedia on Instagram and check out our videos on youtube and Spotify.
Visit jewishlives.org to explore and buy books from the Jewish Lives book series. Use the discount code JLIFE to get a discount.
For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out:
Soulful Jewish Living
Stars of David with Elon Gold
Unpacking Israeli History
Wondering Jews
- She wasn't an immigrant, but Emma Lazarus gave the Statue of Liberty its voice. In Part 2, Schwab and Yael explore how a wealthy poet became a champion for refugees, an early advocate for Jewish nationalism, and the author of the poem that redefined America's most iconic symbol: The New Colossus.
The New Colossus
By Emma Lazarus
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,With conquering limbs astride from land to land;Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall standA mighty woman with a torch, whose flameIs the imprisoned lightning, and her nameMother of Exiles. From her beacon-handGlows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes commandThe air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries sheWith silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Poems by Emma Lazarus
Emma Lazarus by Esther Schor
If you like this show, please rate and write a review wherever you get your podcasts. And be in touch. Write to us at nerds@unpacked.media.
And if you missed the first episode in the series, please check out The First Jews in the Americas: Fleeing the Inquisition. Emma Lazarus' family was part of the first wave of Jews to the Americas.
This podcast was brought to you by Unpacked, a brand of OpenDor Media. Follow @unpackedmedia on Instagram and check out our videos on youtube and Spotify.
Visit jewishlives.org to explore and buy books from the Jewish Lives book series. Use the discount code JLIFE to get a discount.
For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out:
Soulful Jewish Living
Stars of David with Elon Gold
Unpacking Israeli History
Wondering Jews
- Emma Lazarus wrote The New Colossus, the poem on the base of the Statue of Liberty. But she was nothing like the huddled masses she described. In part 1 of a two part series, Schwab walks Yael through her short, incredible life: born in 1849 to a wealthy Sephardic family that had been in New York since before the Revolution, a literary prodigy published at seventeen, hobnobbing with Ralph Waldo Emerson and demanding her place in the American canon. Then a wave of antisemitism begins to awaken something new in her.
Poems by Emma Lazarus
Emma Lazarus by Esther Schor
If you like this show, please rate and write a review wherever you get your podcasts. And be in touch. Write to us at nerds@unpacked.media.
And if you missed the first episode in the series, please check out The First Jews in the Americas: Fleeing the Inquisition. Emma Lazarus' family was part of the first wave of Jews to the Americas.
This podcast was brought to you by Unpacked, a brand of OpenDor Media. Follow @unpackedmedia on Instagram and check out our videos on youtube and Spotify.
For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out:
Soulful Jewish Living
Stars of David with Elon Gold
Unpacking Israeli History
Wondering Jews
- In Part 2, Yael guides Schwab through what happened after the Revolution, as America's 2,500 Jews became citizens of a brand new nation. Together they explore how the Constitution and the Bill of Rights transformed religious liberty from a privilege into a constitutional right, redefining what it meant to be Jewish in the United States.
Note: All states ratified the Constitution in 1790, the amendments were ratified in 1791.
This episode refers to the important Jewish figures discussed in part 1. If you missed that episode, please check it out here or in your podcast feed.
If you like this show, please rate and write a review wherever you get your podcasts. And be in touch. Write to us at nerds@unpacked.media.
A Promised Land: Jewish Patriots, the American Revolution, and the Birth of Religious Freedom by Adam Jortner
Summary and Additional Sources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1XMLFbbR0J0wOFTMqIZnPPF-XHQ_DM6XCB66vvO-2JUI/edit?usp=sharing
This podcast was brought to you by Unpacked, a brand of OpenDor Media. Follow @unpackedmedia on Instagram and check out our videos on youtube and Spotify.
For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out:
Soulful Jewish Living
Stars of David with Elon Gold
Unpacking Israeli History
Wondering Jews
More History podcasts
- LoreHistory, True Crime
- American ScandalDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- The AncientsHistory
- Dan Snow's History HitHistory
- The Team HouseDocumentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
- American History TellersEducation for Kids, History, Kids & Family, Society & Culture
- Dan Carlin's Hardcore HistoryHistory
- The Rest Is HistoryHistory
- ThroughlineDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- After Dark: Myths, Misdeeds & the ParanormalHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
Trending History podcasts
- Breaking HistoryHistory
- This Guy SuckedHistory, Society & Culture
- The C-WordHistory, Society & Culture
- The Wild West ExtravaganzaEducation, History
- This Day (An America 250 History Show)History
- Historic Royal Palaces PodcastHistory
- Real Survival StoriesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, Sports, Wilderness
- Destination TerrorHistory, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Trashy RoyalsHistory
- Southern GothicDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- LegacyHistory, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- A Twist of HistoryHistory
- The History of the AmericansHistory
- History Tea TimeHistory
- Megalithic MarvelsHistory
- Cold War Conversations - "vivid & compelling" The NY TimesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Echoes of HistoryHistory, Leisure, Society & Culture, Video Games
- Useless Information PodcastComedy, History, Society & Culture
- The History of WWII PodcastEducation, History, Society & Culture
- Not Just the TudorsHistory
- History of the Second World WarDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- the memory palaceHistory
- Heaven BentChristianity, History, Religion & Spirituality, True Crime
- The Art of CrimeArts, History
About Jewish History Nerds
Whoever said history was boring clearly never heard these stories…Welcome to Jewish History Nerds! Join hosts Yael and Schwab each week as they take a dive into some deep cuts of Jewish history. From the Jewish Da Vinci Code to mass suicide pacts, explore true stories that feel larger than life. Be in touch: nerds@unpacked.mediaPodcast website
Listen to Jewish History Nerds, Lore and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Jewish History Nerds
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Jewish History Nerds: Podcasts in Family