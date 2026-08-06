She wasn't an immigrant, but Emma Lazarus gave the Statue of Liberty its voice. In Part 2, Schwab and Yael explore how a wealthy poet became a champion for refugees, an early advocate for Jewish nationalism, and the author of the poem that redefined America's most iconic symbol: The New Colossus.



The New Colossus



By Emma Lazarus



Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,With conquering limbs astride from land to land;Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall standA mighty woman with a torch, whose flameIs the imprisoned lightning, and her nameMother of Exiles. From her beacon-handGlows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes commandThe air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries sheWith silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”



⁠Poems by Emma Lazarus⁠



Emma Lazarus by Esther Schor



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And if you missed the first episode in the series, please check out ⁠The First Jews in the Americas: Fleeing the Inquisition. ⁠ Emma Lazarus' family was part of the first wave of Jews to the Americas.



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