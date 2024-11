Small Frights: Our Porch Light is Always On

This post Calendar Halloween has been more difficult than most years, but it's always warm, welcoming, and cozy here on the porch. Gather round and listen to some stories about how your fellow Lanterns celebrated this season. Plus advice on beating the November blues, and spooky events that are still on the horizon. Mentioned on the episode: Please Stick Around (resources if you're struggling) November BOO-k Club: Ring by Koji Suzuki(11/17) Join the J-Horror Movie BrunchKia Creates Phantasmagoria (Florida) IG Account (@phantasorlando) Big Frights 2023 - Turning Thanksgiving Dinner into Second Halloween November Full Beaver Supermoon Taurus Moon Tarot Spread