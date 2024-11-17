This post Calendar Halloween has been more difficult than most years, but it's always warm, welcoming, and cozy here on the porch. Gather round and listen to some stories about how your fellow Lanterns celebrated this season. Plus advice on beating the November blues, and spooky events that are still on the horizon.
Mentioned on the episode:
Please Stick Around (resources if you're struggling)
November BOO-k Club: Ring by Koji Suzuki(11/17)
Join the J-Horror Movie BrunchKia Creates
Phantasmagoria (Florida)
IG Account (@phantasorlando)
Big Frights 2023 - Turning Thanksgiving Dinner into Second Halloween
November Full Beaver Supermoon
Taurus Moon Tarot Spread
Be featured on a Small Frights episode! Submit all Halloween queries, advice, recommendations, or memories via telephone to the All Hallows Hotline at (802) 532-Dead! or write an EEEEKmail to [email protected]
Subscribe to It's Always Halloween on Patreon
Order The Raven Record + Zine
Order The Lantern's Way #2
Order The Lantern's Way #1
IAH Spotify Playlist
Follow It's Always Halloween on Instagram
Join the Local Lantern Society
--------
51:20
BIG Frights: Happy Halloween 2024
You made it, Lovely Lanterns! The veil is thin and our EEEEKmail bag is full! Enjoy an overstuffed pillowcase of calls and letters as you traverse the unknown today!
Mentioned on the episode:
Night Terror Magazine and Instagram
Library Pumpkin Prank Steeped in Mystery
This is Not a House by Brandon KitchenBarbarella Restaurant & Bar in La JollaHowl-O-Scream at SeaWorldCaptain's Quarters Hola ParisWhaley HouseCreep Haunt
Stream The Jessica Cabin
THE JESSICA CABIN is a tender queer comedy about life after death by Joe Carlough for Movie JawnWhat's Haunting You a play by David Veatch
Be featured on a Small Frights episode! Submit all Halloween queries, advice, recommendations, or memories via telephone to the All Hallows Hotline at (802) 532-Dead! or write an EEEEKmail to [email protected]
Subscribe to It's Always Halloween on Patreon
Order The Raven Record + Zine
Order The Lantern's Way #2
Order The Lantern's Way #1
IAH Spotify Playlist
Follow It's Always Halloween on Instagram
Join the Local Lantern Society
--------
1:01:48
Small Frights: Haunted Vintage Store
On this episode we read a ghostly letter, celebrate a Lantern's publishing success, and enjoy some very clever Halloween costumes! We also take our first call from the Czech Republic and learn about how they celebrate All Souls Day!
Mentioned in the Episode:
Nightmares on Santa Monica
Messiah of Evil LA Screening
Pre-Order Creepy Cute Drawing Class by Marcie
Betrayal at House on the Hill
Music featured:
Imperium - Talekeeper
Silent Night - Myuu
Skeleton Keys - Alexander Nakarada
Krao - Yokai
Adrift - Hayden Folker
Curse - Mehul Sharma
Witch by the Sea - Darren Curtis
--------
40:18
Small Frights: 5 Little Pumpkins
Today we learn about how Trick-or-Treating can be linked to ancient food sharing traditions and we learn a little French as well! Plus we get a call about vintage Halloween books and an EEEEKmail with another great non-traditional treat offering!Mentioned on Episode:Göbekli TepeLittle Witches Black Magic CookbookHowl-A-Ween Universal Monster Books
Be featured on a Small Frights episode! Submit all Halloween queries, advice, recommendations, or memories via telephone to the All Hallows Hotline at (802) 532-Dead! or write an EEEEKmail to [email protected]
Subscribe to It's Always Halloween on Patreon
Order The Raven Record + Zine
Order The Lantern's Way #2
Order The Lantern's Way #1
IAH Spotify Playlist
Follow It's Always Halloween on Instagram
Join the Local Lantern Society
--------
38:08
100 Small Frights
Thanks for writing in hundreds of letters and making hundreds calls, Lovely Lanterns! I love making this podcast with you!
Today we follow up on our Charity Haunt topic from last week and learn about how to effectively get rid of that Halloween mask smell AND move to the Halloween town of your dreams!
Mentioned on the episode:
October Patreon Tricks + Treats
Haunted Within - Charity Haunt
Remove That Halloween Mask SMELL