100 Small Frights

Thanks for writing in hundreds of letters and making hundreds calls, Lovely Lanterns! I love making this podcast with you! Today we follow up on our Charity Haunt topic from last week and learn about how to effectively get rid of that Halloween mask smell AND move to the Halloween town of your dreams! Mentioned on the episode: October Patreon Tricks + Treats Haunted Within - Charity Haunt Remove That Halloween Mask SMELL