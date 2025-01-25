Immerse: Luke and Acts - 4 Week Bible Reading Experience

Immerse: Luke and Acts - Day 16, Week 4

Paul and Barnabas' Missionary Journeys and the Early Church's ChallengesGet your copy of Immerse Luke & Acts or the complete Immerse Bible set at https://www.tyndale.com/ Join us on Day 16, Week 4 of Immerse Luke and Acts as we follow Barnabas and Paul’s significant missionary journeys. This episode covers their call from the Holy Spirit, travels to Cyprus and various towns, confronting the sorcerer Elymas, spreading teachings in Jewish synagogues, and enduring persecutions. Witness the conversion of the Gentiles and the early church's internal challenges, including the debate on circumcision, as Paul and Barnabas report back to Jerusalem. Later, Barnabas and Paul separate over disagreements, leading Paul to continue his mission with Silas, ultimately meeting Timothy. Discover the spread of the early Christian message, miraculous events, and the foundational decisions of the early church's leaders. If you or your church are interested in joining the 1 Million More Bibles movement by reading through God's Word together, visit https://onemillionmore.bible for free guides and tools.00:00 Introduction and Mission of Barnabas and Saul00:47 Journey to Cyprus and Encounter with Bar-Jesus02:34 Paul's Sermon in Antioch of Pisidia06:48 Preaching to the Gentiles and Facing Opposition09:17 Miracles and Misunderstandings in Lystra11:56 Return to Antioch and the Jerusalem Council17:14 Paul and Barnabas Part Ways17:56 Paul's New Journey with Timothy18:36 Conclusion and FarewellImmerse contains the full text of the New Living Translation with brief introductions to each book. Nothing has been added or removed from the Bible text. Click here to look inside.Immerse: Luke and Acts is part of the Immerse: The Reading Bible, which takes you on a new and unique journey through the books of Luke and Acts in the New Testament. This fresh arrangement of the books highlights the depth of the New Testament’s fourfold witness to Jesus the Messiah. The Son of God, who fulfills all the longings and promises of the collected Scriptures. The goal of Bible reading is to understand the sacred writings in depth so we can learn to live with them. Using the text of the New Living Translation (NLT) from Tyndale Publishing, now you can experience Luke and Acts the same way the original readers did and be fully immersed in the most amazing story of all time!QUICK START GUIDE3 ways to get the most out of your experienceUse Immerse: Luke & Acts instead of your regular chapter-and-verse Bible. This special reader’s edition restores the Bible to its naturalsimplicity and beauty by removing chapter and verse numbers and other historical additions. Letters look like letters, songs look likesongs, and the original literary structures are visible in each book.Commit to making this a community experience. Immerse is designed for groups to encounter large portions of the Bible togetherfor 4 weeks—more like a book club, less like a Bible study. By meeting every week in small groups and discussing what you read in open, honest conversations, you and your community can come together to be transformed through an authentic experience with the Scriptures.Aim to understand the big story. Read through “The Stories and the Story” to see how the books of the Bible work together to tell God’s story of his creation’s restoration. As you read through Immerse: Luke & Acts, rather than ask, “How do I fit God into my busy life?” begin asking, “How can I join in God’s great plan by living out my part in his story?”4 Questions to get your conversations started:What stood out to you this week?Was there anything confusing or troubling?Did anything make you think differently about God?How might this change the way we live?The Immerse Bible Series is the proud winner of the prestigious Bible of the Year award from the ECPA Christian Book Awards. Immerse: The Reading Bible is specially crafted for a distraction-free listening and reading experience, helping you dive in and get immersed in Scripture. You’ll have a great experience using Immerse by yourself. But for an even richer experience, try reading with friends.Immerse: The Bible Reading Experience is an invitation to a different kind of community interaction with the Bible. Less like a Bible study, more like a book club.– 4, 8, or 16-week Bible listening plans take you through a large section of the Bible like the New Testament or the Torah– Meet once a week for a free-flowing discussion about the text– Wrestle with questions and celebrate ‘aha!’ moments together