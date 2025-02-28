Setting the Atmosphere: Boundaries, Generosity & Spiritual Growth
In this episode, we’re diving into the power of generosity, patience, and setting boundaries in our lives. Inspired by Luke 6:38 and the story of King Saul, we’ll explore how trusting God’s timing, recognizing unhealthy attachments, and protecting our peace can lead to true spiritual and personal growth. If you’ve ever felt stuck, overwhelmed, or unsure of your next move, this conversation is for you. Tune in for reflection, encouragement, and a powerful prayer to guide you forward.Support the show
--------
23:18
Motivational Minute
In this episode, I’m sharing a quick motivational message to encourage you on your journey, along with an update on the big changes in my life since stepping away from social media. Sometimes, taking a step back is exactly what we need to move forward. Tune in for a real, unfiltered moment of inspiration and a reminder that growth happens in the quiet seasons too. Let’s catch up!Support the show
--------
14:34
Bakers Sales Tips & Strategies
Tune in for the viral $1500 sales strategy that can help take your cake or treat business to the next level.Support the show
Welcome to Curated Conversations with Jeromie, a space where authenticity meets inspiration. This podcast is all about personal growth, reinvention, and navigating life’s transitions with confidence. From motivational moments to real-life updates, I’m sharing my journey of stepping away from social media, embracing change, and designing a life with intention. Whether you’re seeking encouragement, direction, or just a fresh perspective, this is your place to reset, refocus, and keep evolving. Let’s talk, grow, and curate a life that feels good from the inside out.