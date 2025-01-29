How We Role: A Podcast for Actors by Casting Networks

Introducing How We Role: A Podcast for Actors

Send us a textIntroducing... How We Role: A Podcast for Actors, brought to you by Casting Networks. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and journalist Robert Peterpaul, join us as we speak with industry experts about the art of casting, the craft of acting, and how to build a successful career in the entertainment industry. Actors and other performers will hear inspirational stories and get practical advice on how to film a great self tape, land the audition and book the role.Get cast today at castingnetworks.com.This is - How We Role. Get cast today at castingnetworks.com.Follow Host and Producer Robert Peterpaul on Instagram @robpeterpaul and learn more at robertpeterpaul.com.Follow Casting Networks on social media for casting news, interviews and more:InstagramThreadsFacebookLinkedInYouTube