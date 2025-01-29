Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessHow We Role: A Podcast for Actors by Casting Networks
Listen to How We Role: A Podcast for Actors by Casting Networks in the App
Listen to How We Role: A Podcast for Actors by Casting Networks in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

How We Role: A Podcast for Actors by Casting Networks

Podcast How We Role: A Podcast for Actors by Casting Networks
Casting Networks
How We Role: A Podcast for Actors by Casting Networks, breaks down an actor's journey, one topic at a time. Join award-winning actor, writer and host Robert Pet...
BusinessCareersTV & FilmArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing How We Role: A Podcast for Actors
    Send us a textIntroducing... How We Role: A Podcast for Actors, brought to you by Casting Networks. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and journalist Robert Peterpaul, join us as we speak with industry experts about the art of casting, the craft of acting, and how to build a successful career in the entertainment industry. Actors and other performers will hear inspirational stories and get practical advice on how to film a great self tape, land the audition and book the role.Get cast today at castingnetworks.com.This is - How We Role. Get cast today at castingnetworks.com.Follow Host and Producer Robert Peterpaul on Instagram @robpeterpaul and learn more at robertpeterpaul.com.Follow Casting Networks on social media for casting news, interviews and more:InstagramThreadsFacebookLinkedInYouTube
    --------  
    1:32

More Business podcastsMore Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About How We Role: A Podcast for Actors by Casting Networks

How We Role: A Podcast for Actors by Casting Networks, breaks down an actor's journey, one topic at a time. Join award-winning actor, writer and host Robert Peterpaul alongside industry talent and experts as they discuss how to build a successful career as a performer and beyond in the entertainment industry. From inspirational casting stories to practical advice on the craft of acting, tune in to expand your skill set and book that role. Get cast today at castingnetworks.com.
Podcast website

Listen to How We Role: A Podcast for Actors by Casting Networks, Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:02:35 AM