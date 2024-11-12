How to Survive the End of the World

adrienne and Autumn sit down with great teacher, Norma Wong, whose new book, When No Thing Works: A Zen and Indigenous Perspective on Resilience, Shared Purpose, and Leadership in the Timeplace of Collapse, was released the day after the election. Wong brings her years of organizing, electoral work, and spiritual practice to bear on this moment of collapse, with wisdom, wit, and deep care for all life.
---
TRANSCRIPT
---
SUPPORT OUR SHOW! - https://www.patreon.com/Endoftheworldshow
---
HTS ESSENTIALS
SUPPORT Our Show on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/Endoftheworldshow
PEEP us on IG
https://www.instagram.com/endoftheworldpc/
--------
1:24:15
election time with Chase Strangio and Shelby Chestnut
election time with amb with Chase Strangio and Shelby Chestnut, focused on the current moment in the struggle for trans rights.follow @chasestrangio @shelbymt @translawcenter for ways to show up in this upcoming Supreme Court case 🙏🏽
---
TRANSCRIPT
---
SUPPORT OUR SHOW! - https://www.patreon.com/Endoftheworldshow
---
HTS ESSENTIALS
SUPPORT Our Show on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/Endoftheworldshow
PEEP us on IG
https://www.instagram.com/endoftheworldpc/
--------
49:06
Choosing Our Terrain
Heading into the election and building on our ongoing series, election time with amb, adrienne and Autumn discuss taking responsibility for the political terrain where we stand, rooting in moments of intimacy, how to orient to this election, actual loss, the landscape at the national level of revolutionary organizing, build and defend, blocking MAGA while building the left, political advertisements, Vote by Pal, Swap My Vote, surviving inside this contradiction, a care-based society and what’s needed in this next period in history.
---
No matter the outcome of the election, the fight for freedom will continue. As we regroup and continue our efforts to block fascism and build power locally, nationally and globally, we will need to fortify ourselves for ongoing struggle. How do we build endurance for liberation?
Join Autumn, Ricardo Levins Morales and Arianna Genis on Friday, Novemeber 15th @ 1:30 CT as they explore the power of combining our historical wisdom with innovative thinking. Our collective revolutionary past offers invaluable lessons, while our shared visions of the future inspire us to explore unconventional approaches. Our future depends on our ability to rise to this challenge.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-are-generations-tickets-1043176738707
---
TRANSCRIPT
---
SUPPORT OUR SHOW! - https://www.patreon.com/Endoftheworldshow
---
HTS ESSENTIALS
SUPPORT Our Show on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/Endoftheworldshow
PEEP us on IG
https://www.instagram.com/endoftheworldpc/
--------
1:19:30
Bonus: The Way Your Blood Beats Listening Party
adrienne sits down with two members of AUTUMN the Band, Autumn and her dear core collaborator Nehemiah Luckett, to listen to their latest EP, The Way Your Blood Beats. They talk about process and collaboration, transmuting grief and rage through song, and making a "weird party."
Get AUTUMN's music on vinyl! - https://autumnbrown.bandcamp.com/album/the-animal-in-you-the-way-your-blood-beats
More from AUTUMN on Bandcamp - https://autumnbrown.bandcamp.com/
--------
1:07:16
election time with Vanessa German
Vanessa German is an Asheville based artist. In this episode, which you can watch on adrienne's IG, they talk about grief and art and spirit and angel/miracle work. Good medicine came through this one.
Part 2 of their convo is here @ https://www.instagram.com/p/DBKFMX3gwLk/?hl=en---
TRANSCRIPT
---
SUPPORT OUR SHOW! - https://www.patreon.com/Endoftheworldshow
---
HTS ESSENTIALS
SUPPORT Our Show on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/Endoftheworldshow
PEEP us on IG
https://www.instagram.com/endoftheworldpc/
Join Autumn Brown and adrienne maree brown, two sisters who share many identities, as writers, activists, facilitators, and inheritors of multiracial diasporic lineages, as well as a particular interest in the question of survival, as we embark on a podcast that delves into the practices we need as a community, to move through endings and to come out whole on the other side, whatever that might be.
visit us @ endoftheworldshow.org