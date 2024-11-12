How to Survive the End of the World

Choosing Our Terrain

Heading into the election and building on our ongoing series, election time with amb, adrienne and Autumn discuss taking responsibility for the political terrain where we stand, rooting in moments of intimacy, how to orient to this election, actual loss, the landscape at the national level of revolutionary organizing, build and defend, blocking MAGA while building the left, political advertisements, Vote by Pal, Swap My Vote, surviving inside this contradiction, a care-based society and what's needed in this next period in history. --- No matter the outcome of the election, the fight for freedom will continue. As we regroup and continue our efforts to block fascism and build power locally, nationally and globally, we will need to fortify ourselves for ongoing struggle. How do we build endurance for liberation? Join Autumn, Ricardo Levins Morales and Arianna Genis on Friday, Novemeber 15th @ 1:30 CT as they explore the power of combining our historical wisdom with innovative thinking. Our collective revolutionary past offers invaluable lessons, while our shared visions of the future inspire us to explore unconventional approaches. Our future depends on our ability to rise to this challenge. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-are-generations-tickets-1043176738707 --- TRANSCRIPT --- SUPPORT OUR SHOW! - https://www.patreon.com/Endoftheworldshow --- HTS ESSENTIALS SUPPORT Our Show on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/Endoftheworldshow PEEP us on IG https://www.instagram.com/endoftheworldpc/