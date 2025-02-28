The Siege of Magdeburg, 1631. Wholesale Savagery. Slaughter of Faiths.

The annihilation of Magdeburg was more than a military defeat... it was a warning, one that sent shockwaves through the Protestant states of northern Germany. Those who had hesitated, those who had wavered in their allegiance, now saw the cost of inaction. The city's fall was not a mere state loss; it was an execution, carried out with fire and steel. In its smoldering ruins, the Protestant cause found new purpose. Princes who had once stood on the sidelines now turned to Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden, seeing in him the only leader capable of standing against the unchecked fury of the Imperial armies. Their support shifted the balance of power, and with their armies now at his back, Gustavus seized the initiative. What had begun as a war of Catholic suppression was now a Protestant resurgence, one that would break the momentum of the Holy Roman Empire and drive the conflict toward a new and decisive phase.Magdeburg. March 20 - May 10, 1631.Protestant Forces: UnknownCatholic Forces: Unknown