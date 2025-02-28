Powered by RND
PodcastsHistoryHistory's Greatest Battles
Listen to History's Greatest Battles in the App
Listen to History's Greatest Battles in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

History's Greatest Battles

Podcast History's Greatest Battles
Themistocles
Where the course of history has been decided on the battlefield. These are the battles that made us -- a detailed, entertaining, and tangent-free program about ...
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

5 of 113
  • The Siege of Magdeburg, 1631. Wholesale Savagery. Slaughter of Faiths.
    The annihilation of Magdeburg was more than a military defeat... it was a warning, one that sent shockwaves through the Protestant states of northern Germany. Those who had hesitated, those who had wavered in their allegiance, now saw the cost of inaction. The city's fall was not a mere state loss; it was an execution, carried out with fire and steel. In its smoldering ruins, the Protestant cause found new purpose. Princes who had once stood on the sidelines now turned to Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden, seeing in him the only leader capable of standing against the unchecked fury of the Imperial armies. Their support shifted the balance of power, and with their armies now at his back, Gustavus seized the initiative. What had begun as a war of Catholic suppression was now a Protestant resurgence, one that would break the momentum of the Holy Roman Empire and drive the conflict toward a new and decisive phase.Magdeburg. March 20 - May 10, 1631.Protestant Forces: UnknownCatholic Forces: UnknownAdditional Reading and Episode Research:Morrison Translation: Schiller, Frederick. History of the Thirty Years War.Gindely, Anton. History of the Thirty Years War, Vol 2.Asch, Ronald. The Thirty Years War.Fletcher, C.R.L. Gustavus Adolphus and the Thirty Years War.Support the showSocial Media:www.HistorysGreatestBattles.comYoutube | TikTok Support The Show:https://coindrop.to/themistocles
    --------  
    27:22
  • The Siege of St. Augustine, FL. 1702. Spanish Fort Unconquered. Delays British American Dominance.
    Spain’s victory did more than just hold the line, it secured Florida as a critical bastion, shielding its Atlantic trade routes and standing as a barrier against the rising power of the American colonies. For decades to come, it would remain a Spanish stronghold, a thorn in the ambitions of an expanding America, a reminder that the old empire was not yet finished.St. Augustine, FL. November 10 - December 29, 1702.Spanish Forces: 230 Soldiers, 180 Indians and Freed African Slaves.English Forces: 500 Soldiers, 300 Indians.Additional Reading and Episode Research:National Park Service. Castillo de San Marcos.Arnade, Charles. The Siege of St. Augustine in 1702.Support the showSocial Media:www.HistorysGreatestBattles.comYoutube | TikTok Support The Show:https://coindrop.to/themistocles
    --------  
    21:36
  • The Siege of Kut-Al-Amara, WWI. Longest Unrelieved Siege in British History. Iraq Formed. British Government Toppled.
    Kut was the longest unrelieved siege ever suffered by a British force, and its fall sent shockwaves through the empire. It wasn't just a battlefield defeat, it was a total unraveling. The loss shattered illusions of invincibility, exposed the failures of British command, and forced a reckoning that reshaped military strategy and political leadership in the middle of the Great War.Kut-Al-Amara. December 8, 1915 - April 29, 1916.British Forces: between 25,000 and 45,000 Troops.Turkish Forces: between 25,000 and 80,000 Troops.Additional Reading and Episode Research:Wilson, Sir Arnold. Loyalties: Mesopotamia, 1914-1917.Barker, A.J. The Neglected War.Quetta Staff College. A Critical Study of the Campaign in Mesopotamia up to April 1917.Support the showSocial Media:www.HistorysGreatestBattles.comYoutube | TikTok Support The Show:https://coindrop.to/themistocles
    --------  
    21:18
  • The Siege of Paris, 1870 - 1871. France Falls... But France Refuses to Forget; Seeding WWI.
    Paris' surrender marked the end of the Franco-Prussian War, a conflict that not only crushed the Second French Empire but also gave birth to a new European superpower. In the wake of victory, the German Empire was proclaimed, uniting the fragmented German states under Prussian rule. The balance of power in Europe had shifted, permanently.But the war did not simply end with treaties and territorial concessions. It left behind a deep, unresolved hostility between France and Germany, a resentment that would harden over the decades. The humiliation of 1871 was not forgotten; it was seared into the French national psyche. The loss of Alsace and Lorraine became an open wound, a national obsession, and a rallying cry for future war.This animosity would fester through the years, shaping diplomacy, military planning, and alliances. By 1914, when war erupted once again, it was not just a contest of empires... it was the unfinished business of a rivalry forged in the ashes of this war. The road to World War I did not begin with the assassination in Sarajevo. It began here.Paris. September 18, 1870 - January 26, 1871.French Forces:  355,000 Infantry, 5,000 Cavalry, ~ 2,000 Artillery Pieces.Prussian/German Forces:  206,000 Infantry, 34,000 Cavalry, ~ 1,100 Artillery Pieces.Additional Reading and Episode Research:Graf von Moltke, Helmuth. The Franco-German War of 1870-1871.Weber, Eugene. A Modern History of Europe.Howard, Michael. The Franco-Prussian War.Support the showSocial Media:www.HistorysGreatestBattles.comYoutube | TikTok Support The Show:https://coindrop.to/themistocles
    --------  
    22:54
  • The Siege of Fort Fisher, US Civil War, 1865. The South's Last Artery, Severed. Heroic Last Stand of the Damned.
    The fall of Fort Fisher sealed Wilmington’s fate, shutting down the last open port of the Confederacy and severing its final link to the outside world. No more weapons. No more supplies. No more war materiel smuggled through the blockade. With that final door slammed shut, the Confederacy was left to starve, fight, and die alone.Fort Fisher. December 23, 1864 - January 15, 1865. Union Naval Force: 57 vessels.Union Land Forces: 8,000 Infantry.Confederate Forces: 2,000 Infantry. Additional Reading and Episode Research:Gragg, Rod. Confederate Goliath: The Battle of Fort Fisher.Pollard, E.A. The Southern History of the War.Foote, Shelby. The Civil War.Support the showSocial Media:www.HistorysGreatestBattles.comYoutube | TikTok Support The Show:https://coindrop.to/themistocles
    --------  
    18:37

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About History's Greatest Battles

Where the course of history has been decided on the battlefield. These are the battles that made us -- a detailed, entertaining, and tangent-free program about history's greatest battles. In this program, we journey through the constancy of human conflict, where the fates of nations and the course of global history have been decided on the battlefield. This podcast delves into our world-history's most significant and seminal battles, exploring not just the events themselves but their profound impact on the world timeline we live in today. Each episode is meticulously crafted by ardent and dedicated history fans with a passion for military history and an appreciation for the art of storytelling. Join us as we unravel the strategies, heroics, and consequences that have shaped civilizations and forged the destiny of entire continents.
Podcast website

Listen to History's Greatest Battles, Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/28/2025 - 11:39:46 PM