Gee Thanks, Just Bought It!

Podcast Gee Thanks, Just Bought It!
Forever35/Caroline Moss
Ever bought something you loved SO much that you couldn't stop telling everyone about it? Host Caroline Moss invites interesting, smart, and savvy guests to eva... More
Available Episodes

5 of 214
  • Ep 181: Socks, Socks, Socks, Socks, Socks, Socks
    It’s the Great Sock Debate, Charlie Brown! We go deep on shallow socks, the cult of Bombas, wool in the summertime, and Caroline’s favorite (oft-mentioned here) slippers. How have we never talked about socks before? It boggles the foot.Products We Talk About:Darn Tough SocksBombasGlerupsOndosThanks for listening!Shop our favorite products, in one place: https://flagship.shop/geethanks Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geethanksjustboughtitpod/ Join our Facebook community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/geethanks Subscribe to our newsletter (discounts, sales and more offers for you!): https://geethanks.substack.com/  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/30/2023
    49:41
  • Ep 180: Planner Influencing with Ammie Y'all!
    Caroline talks to best friend of the pod, Ammie Y’all, about Ammie’s planner journey and influencing status (status: planner influencer). It worked on Caroline, will it work on you? If we could recommend even one thing from this list, it has to be the photo printer. Even if you’re not a planner head. TRUST US!As discussed on the pod!PlannerPlanner CoverTombow PensCanon Ivy Mini PrinterTape RunnerMuji PenThanks for listening!Shop some of our favorite products, in one place: https://flagship.shop/geethanks Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geethanksjustboughtitpod/ Join our Facebook community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/geethanks Subscribe to our newsletter (discounts, sales and more offers for you!): https://geethanks.substack.com/  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/24/2023
    51:33
  • Ep 179: MoccaMasters and Shopping My Feelings
    Coffee is a touchy subject but when I mentioned the Moccamaster on IG, the crowd went WILD. Beloved by everyone from Sally to Serena Wolf to Jenn Falik to Nora, this thing is POPULAR. So ofc, we had to discuss. Even though I'm pretty sure I've never had a "good" cup of coffee in my LIFE (or CARE)!Sally and I get into coffee for heads and non-heads alike, and then I read Sally a comprehensive list of everything I purchased in the last 60-75 days. Even though it’s super embarrassing, tbh.Mentioned On This Episode!Moccamaster KGBVSally’s Buzzfeed Coffee ArticleCraft Coffee BookMokaPotThanks for listening!Shop our favorite products, in one place: https://flagship.shop/geethanks Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geethanksjustboughtitpod/ Join our Facebook community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/geethanks Subscribe to our newsletter (discounts, sales and more offers for you!): https://geethanks.substack.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/14/2023
    1:15:40
  • Ep 178: We're Back! Magic Cabinet, Trifle Dishes, Vintage Matchbooks
    Hi all! For those of you who aren’t on IG or Facebook, you may not know why you haven’t been seeing new or consistent episodes of Gee Thanks! in awhile! I have been taking a little bit of mental health time for myself, which means that sometimes there are eps, and sometimes there aren’t. I know, I know, as a listener this can be annoying. I appreciate that you’re here now, because we’re back with new episodes, starting with this one! This show is hosted by Caroline Moss and Sally Tamarkin.Mentioned On This Episode!Vintage Matchboxes: https://rstyle.me/+wbcmx2ECqf34A6U0RSEiew Vintage Trifle Dish: https://rstyle.me/+PRoC5jrP2PaKba1DC8ifzQ Magic Cabinet: https://amzn.to/3KmkiQi Thanks for listening!Shop our favorite products, in one place: https://flagship.shop/geethanks Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geethanksjustboughtitpod/ Join our Facebook community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/geethanks Subscribe to our newsletter (discounts, sales and more offers for you!): https://geethanks.substack.com/  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/7/2023
    54:00
  • Ep 177: [REPLAY] When Nora Met Caroline (OG Ep 27)
    MARCH 2023:Hi all! For those of you who aren’t on IG or Facebook, I have been taking a little bit of mental health time for myself, which means that sometimes there are eps, and sometimes there aren’t. I know, I know, as a listener this can be annoying. I appreciate you sticking around; this won’t be forever.In the meantime, I decided to choose a few of my favorite episodes of yore to share back to the feed.This one today is episode 27, aka the first time Nora and I ever SPOKE, ever conversed, ever met (via Zoom), ever crossed each other’s paths. It is so rare that you record your first ever interaction with someone who ends up becoming FAMILY to you. At the time of recording that episode in 2020 we could not have known what life held for both of us (syncing up our IBS, for one).I could literally cry and I often do. ENJOY, and know that I miss you and I look forward to lighting up the pod waves again soon._____________MAY 2020:Nora McInerny is hot and tall and hysterical and she joins us today because I am trying to be her third husband. I have maybe never laughed harder in my life as we recorded this and Nora is a woman who has made a living out of talking about grief. Many of you told me Nora was a national treasure. Many of you...are correct.Nora and I discuss literally who can even say, because I blacked out while recording this and all I remember is cackling for over an hour! Her product pick is a good antidote to the airpod life, and I am starting to suspect all of the best authors are working out before they sit down to write, which means I will never write another book again.Mentioned On This Episode!Subtext Books in MN: https://subtextbooks.com/books?category=Nora+McInernyBAD MOMS: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bad_MomsArctic Tumblr: https://amzn.to/2TOzigtBose Headphones (Noise Cancelling): https://amzn.to/3dcFcjkMore inexpensive alternative: https://amzn.to/3dcYZPA GO SHOPPING WITH US!Subscribe to the newsletter for exclusive discounts just for you: www.geethanks.substack.com Gee Thanks! appreciates its supporters, especially Alley Peplinski, Becca Sheaffer, Allie Nagy, Angi James, Lindsay Creech and Erin Gibson! Join the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/geethanks Follow along with recs (and share your own via DM) on the “Gee Thanks, Just Bought It!” Instagram: www.instagram.com/geethanksjustboughtitpod and shop all of our recs here: www.geethanksjustboughtit.com  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/18/2023
    1:15:28

About Gee Thanks, Just Bought It!

Ever bought something you loved SO much that you couldn't stop telling everyone about it? Host Caroline Moss invites interesting, smart, and savvy guests to evangelize their favorite buys in the hopes of helping you become a smarter, more informed shopper. From portable phone chargers to candles to linen overalls and everything in between, this is the show where we talk about what WE just bought and what YOU might need to buy next.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

