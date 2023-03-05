Ep 177: [REPLAY] When Nora Met Caroline (OG Ep 27)

MARCH 2023:Hi all! For those of you who aren't on IG or Facebook, I have been taking a little bit of mental health time for myself, which means that sometimes there are eps, and sometimes there aren't. I know, I know, as a listener this can be annoying. I appreciate you sticking around; this won't be forever.In the meantime, I decided to choose a few of my favorite episodes of yore to share back to the feed.This one today is episode 27, aka the first time Nora and I ever SPOKE, ever conversed, ever met (via Zoom), ever crossed each other's paths. It is so rare that you record your first ever interaction with someone who ends up becoming FAMILY to you. At the time of recording that episode in 2020 we could not have known what life held for both of us (syncing up our IBS, for one).I could literally cry and I often do. ENJOY, and know that I miss you and I look forward to lighting up the pod waves again soon._____________MAY 2020:Nora McInerny is hot and tall and hysterical and she joins us today because I am trying to be her third husband. I have maybe never laughed harder in my life as we recorded this and Nora is a woman who has made a living out of talking about grief. Many of you told me Nora was a national treasure. Many of you...are correct.Nora and I discuss literally who can even say, because I blacked out while recording this and all I remember is cackling for over an hour! Her product pick is a good antidote to the airpod life, and I am starting to suspect all of the best authors are working out before they sit down to write, which means I will never write another book again.Mentioned On This Episode!Subtext Books in MN: https://subtextbooks.com/books?category=Nora+McInernyBAD MOMS: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bad_MomsArctic Tumblr: https://amzn.to/2TOzigtBose Headphones (Noise Cancelling): https://amzn.to/3dcFcjkMore inexpensive alternative: https://amzn.to/3dcYZPA