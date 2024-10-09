Let him cook. That’s all Jared asked. And now Lilly is here to admit that she… was wrong. Come relive the juiciest moments from the end of “Book 2!” Plus, we uncover the truth that Beans is a Shadow Daddy and that Lord Arathis got… hotter?!?!
Join the party!
Get tickets for our Live Show on March 8th, 2025!
To unlock juicy bonus content and support us on our adventures (in honor of us opening our sexy new business account), subscribe to our Patreon.
Get Merch at our website.
To talk with us, theorize, and send memes, join our Discord.
To stay up to date on all things G&G, follow us @galsandgoblins on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Youtube.
Send something to our P.O. Box!
Gals & Goblins
6104 Old Fredericksburg Rd
PO Box 90922
Austin, TX 78749
Don't forget to leave a 5-star review! If you write us something, we'll read it on the show!
<3 Kisses from the Gals
--------
50:00
Ep. 51: A Cold Frogmont Escape
RUUUUUUUUUN!!!! The Gals have the entire Adventuring Academies at their heels with only their friends to back them up. Will they make it out all in one piece?
1:29:32
Study Break #50: Is Jared Overrated?
Lilly is so pissed that she didn’t get the masquerade ball of her dreams. And everyone has to hear about it.
44:12
Ep. 50: The Frozen Toe Ball
The Gals and Goblin are back and it's time for the NEW YEAR! Our heroes are going to their first Frozen Toe Ball, but something doesn't feel right. . .
2:27:11
Goblin Mode: Waffle House Has Fallen
[Patreon relase]
OH THE TERROR! OH THE HUMANITY!!! The dead are rising, the living are becoming infected, and the WAFFLE HOUSES ARE CLOSING!!! We find ourselves witnessing the staff and customers of Waffle House #7 as they try to survive the zombie apocalypse!
Gals & Goblins is an actual play TTRPG podcast that loosely follows the rules of Dungeons & Dragons and strictly follows the Rule of Cool. Join Campbell Duffy, Lilly Percifield, Olivia Rose McCain, and Jared VosWinkel as they traverse the magical realm of Eldrivale and make their way to Frogmont Adventuring Academy for Young Women. We don’t know exactly what the future holds, but we can assure you there will be shenanigans and friendship galore!