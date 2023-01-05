Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to For The Girls in the App
Listen to For The Girls in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
For The Girls

For The Girls

Podcast For The Girls
Podcast For The Girls

For The Girls

Victoria Alario
add
Get ready to raise the bar and become the woman of your dreams. This podcast is for the woman who won’t settle for average and who believes they can have it all... More
EducationSelf-ImprovementBusinessEntrepreneurshipSociety & CultureRelationships
Get ready to raise the bar and become the woman of your dreams. This podcast is for the woman who won’t settle for average and who believes they can have it all... More

Available Episodes

5 of 85
  • GIRL CHAT: Spill The Tea Stories, Love Languages, and UTIs
    Ally's IG: https://www.instagram.com/alexandrarosemunchemail me a ‘dear Victoria’ segment at [email protected] THE FOR THE GIRLS CREWNECK: https://colormemags.com/products/for-the-girls-crewneck PRIVATE COACHING INQUIRY: https://www.honeybook.com/widget/_229815/cf_id/62e2a1aeeb3038021fa65f6d SHOP VICSEN THE LABEL: https://vicsenthelabel.com/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@victoria.alario INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/victoria.alario/FOR THE GIRLS: https://www.instagram.com/forthegirls.podcast/ VICSEN THE LABEL: https://www.instagram.com/vicsenthelabel/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/1/2023
    1:31:22
  • 1 MILLION DOWNLOADS + 2 GIVEAWAYS!
    email me a ‘dear Victoria’ segment at [email protected] THE FOR THE GIRLS CREWNECK: https://colormemags.com/products/for-the-girls-crewneck PRIVATE COACHING INQUIRY: https://www.honeybook.com/widget/_229815/cf_id/62e2a1aeeb3038021fa65f6d SHOP VICSEN THE LABEL: https://vicsenthelabel.com/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@victoria.alario INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/victoria.alario/FOR THE GIRLS: https://www.instagram.com/forthegirls.podcast/ VICSEN THE LABEL: https://www.instagram.com/vicsenthelabel/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/27/2023
    15:04
  • Living Your Best Single Life Isn't About Partying
    email me a ‘spill the tea’ or ‘dear Victoria’ segment at [email protected] THE FOR THE GIRLS CREWNECK: https://colormemags.com/products/for-the-girls-crewneck PRIVATE COACHING INQUIRY: https://www.honeybook.com/widget/_229815/cf_id/62e2a1aeeb3038021fa65f6d SHOP VICSEN THE LABEL: https://vicsenthelabel.com/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@victoria.alario INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/victoria.alario/FOR THE GIRLS: https://www.instagram.com/forthegirls.podcast/ VICSEN THE LABEL: https://www.instagram.com/vicsenthelabel/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/24/2023
    29:41
  • Is The Overconsumption Of Advice On Social Media Preventing Us From Listening To Our Hearts?
    email me a ‘spill the tea’ or ‘dear Victoria’ segment at [email protected] THE FOR THE GIRLS CREWNECK: https://colormemags.com/products/for-the-girls-crewneck PRIVATE COACHING INQUIRY: https://www.honeybook.com/widget/_229815/cf_id/62e2a1aeeb3038021fa65f6d SHOP VICSEN THE LABEL: https://vicsenthelabel.com/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@victoria.alario INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/victoria.alario/FOR THE GIRLS: https://www.instagram.com/forthegirls.podcast/ VICSEN THE LABEL: https://www.instagram.com/vicsenthelabel/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/17/2023
    25:54
  • It's Time To Overcome Hustle Burnout
    ALL MY LINKS :)PRIVATE COACHING INQUIRY: https://www.honeybook.com/widget/_229815/cf_id/62e2a1aeeb3038021fa65f6d SHOP VICSEN THE LABEL: https://vicsenthelabel.com/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@victoria.alario INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/victoria.alario/FOR THE GIRLS: https://www.instagram.com/forthegirls.podcast/ VICSEN THE LABEL: https://www.instagram.com/vicsenthelabel/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/10/2023
    35:06

More Education podcasts

About For The Girls

Get ready to raise the bar and become the woman of your dreams. This podcast is for the woman who won’t settle for average and who believes they can have it all. It won’t always be pretty, but it will always be real and honest. In this podcast, I discuss all things confidence, raising your standards, self love and care, relationships and dating, money and ambition, abundance mindsets, friendships, winning, self awareness, and more. New episodes are released every Monday to keep you up to date weekly on becoming your best self. Your 2.0 self will thank you for listening!
Podcast website

Listen to For The Girls, Wonderful Wednesdays and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

For The Girls

For The Girls

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

For The Girls: Podcasts in Family