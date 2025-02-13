He goes bare, he lives by the air, and he wants no drink nor money…or does he? In this episode, we explore the songs and stories surrounding Tom of Bedlam. Where did the modern tune come from? And why is the title misleading? Hold on to your hat and your sanity for this musical journey to Pluto’s kitchen and beyond.Host: Olivia HardingSpecial thanks to: Aaron J. MortonCheck out Basic Folk: https://basicfolk.com/Musical excerpts:ARTIST: HeritageWORK: Mad Tom of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gAxNVcyKm4ARTIST: The HalliardWORK: Boys of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0EUadGMU3YARTIST: Catherine BottWORK: Mad MaudlinSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSNoYGtdDiUARTIST: Country Dance & Song SocietyWORK: Tom O’Bedlam’s SongSOURCE: https://cdss.org/publications/listen/song-of-the-month/january-2022-song-of-the-month/ARTIST: David Pryor (Recorded by Alan Lomax and Mary Elizabeth BarnicleWORK: When the Whale Get StrikeSOURCE: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-alan-lomax-collection-deep-river-of-song-bahamas-1935/2675148ARTIST: Kate PriceWORK: Mad Tom of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubPeBpchVxMARTIST: Old Blind DogsWORK: Bedlam Boys/Rights of ManSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMkmbfW_XKEARTIST: Steeleye SpanWORK: Boys of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uz9tggUNlIUARTIST: Music the GatheringWORK: Tom of BedlamSOURCE: LVL 3 - https://www.musicthegathering.com/store/lvl-3-digital-album
Folk Files #2.1 - A-Fishin' For The Whale
Greenland Whale Fisheries is the featured song in this episode of Folk Files. While delving into the origins of the song, we will explore other ballads about Greenland and dip our toes into the extensive history of whaling. Well row’d, jolly trouts!
Host: Olivia Harding
Special thanks to: Pegmouth, ARRR!!!, and Aaron J. Morton
Folk Files #12 - Of All The Trees
Happy Holidays! In this episode of Folk Files, we will explore the history, lore, and significance of plants in Christmas carols, with a special emphasis on the Holly and the Ivy!
Host: Olivia Harding
Special Thanks To: Aaron J. Morton
Folk Files #11 - Filk Files
Welcome to Filk Files! But what is Filk? And why are there so many aliens, adventurers, hobbits, muppets, and nerds in this episode?
Host: Olivia Harding
Guest Speakers: Daisy O’Danny, Marc Gunn, Andrew McKee, Dan Marcotte
Special Thanks To: Aaron J. Morton
Folk Files #10 - Women Without Choices
This episode of Folk Files discusses songs involving infanticide. “The Well Below the Valley” and “The Cruel Mother” stand at the center of this heartbreaking voyage through historical records, Scandinavian folklore, and murder ballads.
Host: Olivia Harding
Special Thanks To: Aaron J. Morton
Note: Because it’s always true in folk songs, when I refer to pregnant people in general, I say “women”. However, the difficulties I discuss (postpartum maladies, access to medical care, etc.) affect people of all genders.
Welcome to Folk Files, a podcast hosted by Olivia Harding that seeks to uncover the mysteries of folk music throughout the ages and dive deep into the tangled history of murder ballads, sea shanties, rebel songs, and other music that has withstood the test of time!