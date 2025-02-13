Folk Files #2.2 - Bedlam Boys Are Bonny

He goes bare, he lives by the air, and he wants no drink nor money…or does he? In this episode, we explore the songs and stories surrounding Tom of Bedlam. Where did the modern tune come from? And why is the title misleading? Hold on to your hat and your sanity for this musical journey to Pluto’s kitchen and beyond.Host: Olivia HardingSpecial thanks to: Aaron J. MortonCheck out Basic Folk: https://basicfolk.com/Musical excerpts:ARTIST: HeritageWORK: Mad Tom of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gAxNVcyKm4ARTIST: The HalliardWORK: Boys of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0EUadGMU3YARTIST: Catherine BottWORK: Mad MaudlinSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSNoYGtdDiUARTIST: Country Dance & Song SocietyWORK: Tom O’Bedlam’s SongSOURCE: https://cdss.org/publications/listen/song-of-the-month/january-2022-song-of-the-month/ARTIST: David Pryor (Recorded by Alan Lomax and Mary Elizabeth BarnicleWORK: When the Whale Get StrikeSOURCE: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-alan-lomax-collection-deep-river-of-song-bahamas-1935/2675148ARTIST: Kate PriceWORK: Mad Tom of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubPeBpchVxMARTIST: Old Blind DogsWORK: Bedlam Boys/Rights of ManSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMkmbfW_XKEARTIST: Steeleye SpanWORK: Boys of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uz9tggUNlIUARTIST: Music the GatheringWORK: Tom of BedlamSOURCE: LVL 3 - https://www.musicthegathering.com/store/lvl-3-digital-album