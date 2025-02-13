Powered by RND
Olivia Harding
Welcome to Folk Files, a podcast hosted by Olivia Harding that seeks to uncover the mysteries of folk music throughout the ages and dive deep into the tangled h...
  Folk Files #2.2 - Bedlam Boys Are Bonny
    He goes bare, he lives by the air, and he wants no drink nor money…or does he? In this episode, we explore the songs and stories surrounding Tom of Bedlam. Where did the modern tune come from? And why is the title misleading? Hold on to your hat and your sanity for this musical journey to Pluto’s kitchen and beyond.Host: Olivia HardingSpecial thanks to: Aaron J. MortonCheck out Basic Folk: https://basicfolk.com/Musical excerpts:ARTIST: HeritageWORK: Mad Tom of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gAxNVcyKm4ARTIST: The HalliardWORK: Boys of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0EUadGMU3YARTIST: Catherine BottWORK: Mad MaudlinSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSNoYGtdDiUARTIST: Country Dance & Song SocietyWORK: Tom O’Bedlam’s SongSOURCE: https://cdss.org/publications/listen/song-of-the-month/january-2022-song-of-the-month/ARTIST: David Pryor (Recorded by Alan Lomax and Mary Elizabeth BarnicleWORK: When the Whale Get StrikeSOURCE: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-alan-lomax-collection-deep-river-of-song-bahamas-1935/2675148ARTIST: Kate PriceWORK: Mad Tom of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubPeBpchVxMARTIST: Old Blind DogsWORK: Bedlam Boys/Rights of ManSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMkmbfW_XKEARTIST: Steeleye SpanWORK: Boys of BedlamSOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uz9tggUNlIUARTIST: Music the GatheringWORK: Tom of BedlamSOURCE: LVL 3 - https://www.musicthegathering.com/store/lvl-3-digital-album
  Folk Files #2.1 - A-Fishin' For The Whale
    Greenland Whale Fisheries is the featured song in this episode of Folk Files. While delving into the origins of the song, we will explore other ballads about Greenland and dip our toes into the extensive history of whaling. Well row’d, jolly trouts!  Host: Olivia Harding Special thanks to: Pegmouth, ARRR!!!, and Aaron J. Morton Musical excerpts: ARTIST: ARRR!!! WORK: Greenland Whale Fisheries SOURCE: Plunderstruck (2010) ARTIST: Peter, Paul, and Mary WORK: Greenland Whale Fisheries SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKsJrFy4Q_E ARTIST: The Watersons WORK: The Greenland Whale Fishery SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzMQYfRexUU ARTIST: A.L. Lloyd WORK: The Greenland Whale Fishery SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEOzI4IEkF0 ARTIST: David Pryor (Recorded by Alan Lomax and Mary Elizabeth Barnicle) WORK: When the Whale Get Strike SOURCE: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-alan-lomax-collection-deep-river-of-song-bahamas-1935/2675148 ARTIST: Stan Rogers WORK: Northwest Passage SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVY8LoM47xI ARTIST: Clanna Morna WORK: Bonnie Ship the Diamond SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i51KjpPvRKU ARTIST: Judy Collins WORK: Farewell to Tarwathie SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qV29xK2xyZ4 ARTIST: Whales! (recorded by the Oceania Project)  WORK: Whale Song SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WabT1L-nN-E
  Folk Files #12 - Of All The Trees
    Happy Holidays! In this episode of Folk Files, we will explore the history, lore, and significance of plants in Christmas carols, with a special emphasis on the Holly and the Ivy! Host: Olivia Harding Special Thanks To: Aaron J. Morton Support Folk Files: https://www.patreon.com/c/FolkFilesPodcast Musical excerpts: ARTIST: Trio of Nyckelharpas (from The Nyckelharpa Effect) WORK: The Holly and the Ivy SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86dkwTJWWZk ARTIST: Golden Bough WORK: The Holly and the Ivy SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmOshQR0ohI ARTIST: Sara Stowe WORK: Green Groweth the Holly SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dK8lhhhJMrw ARTIST: Magpie Lane WORK: The Holly and the Ivy SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U75XxVMNPf4 ARTIST: Cornwall County Youth Choir WORK: St. Day Carol SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7blutTNm1E ARTIST: Jean Ritchie WORK: Cherry Tree Carol SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnAVmDszkEA ARTIST: The King’s Singers WORK: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7y05TrzeHo ARTIST: Apollo5 WORK: A Spotless Rose SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzN1UzVa7zA ARTIST: Vienna Boys Choir WORK: O Tannenbaum SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9U1gJy8AvE ARTIST: Kate Rusby WORK: Mistletoe Bough SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJD8Q9d3_6c ARTIST: Steeleye Span WORK: Mistletoe Bough SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTM7fZNxLiY ARTIST: The Bird and the Bee WORK: 12 Days of Christmas SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rh55aMvP-lU ARTIST: St Mary’s College Choir WORK: Pukeko in a Ponga Tree SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uV7xoRU7Fw
  Folk Files #11 - Filk Files
    Welcome to Filk Files! But what is Filk? And why are there so many aliens, adventurers, hobbits, muppets, and nerds in this episode? Host: Olivia Harding Guest Speakers: Daisy O’Danny, Marc Gunn, Andrew McKee, Dan Marcotte You can find the full interviews with each guest speaker (including a video interview with the Brobdingnagian Bards!) as well as other goodies on the Folk Files Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FolkFilesPodcast. All the proceeds from this month’s purchases will be donated to the RESCU Foundation. Special Thanks To: Aaron J. Morton Musical excerpts: ARTIST: Arthur Rowan WORK: Trooper’s Lament SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgMrUDGiOC4 ARTIST: Rowan and the Rose WORK: Australian Shore SOURCE: https://www.rowanandtherose.com/product-page/favorite-things-2016-digital ARTIST: Daisy O’Danny WORK: The Irish Rover SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vz1SDrNhaLc ARTIST: Dan the Bard WORK: Fred the Ranger SOURCE: https://www.danthebard.com/category/all-products ARTIST: Weird Al Yankovic WORK: The Saga Begins SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEcjgJSqSRU ARTIST: Brobdingnagian Bards WORK: If I Had A Million Ducats SOURCE: https://brobdingnagianbards.bandcamp.com/track/if-i-had-a-million-ducats-2 ARTIST: Brobdingnagian Bards WORK: Hobbit’s Dance SOURCE: https://brobdingnagianbards.bandcamp.com/track/hobbits-dance ARTIST: Daisy O’Danny WORK: Boot and Rally SOURCE: https://www.patreon.com/c/folkfilespodcast/shop ARTIST: Mikey Mason WORK: Best Game Ever SOURCE: https://mikeymason.bandcamp.com/track/best-game-ever ARTIST: Mikey Mason WORK: Shades of Gray SOURCE: https://mikeymason.bandcamp.com/track/shades-of-gray ARTIST: Roll That Die WORK: Bard City SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtmZRJMlrFc ARTIST: Tom Smith WORK: A Boy and His Frog SOURCE: https://tomsmith.bandcamp.com/track/a-boy-and-his-frog
  Folk Files #10 - Women Without Choices
    This episode of Folk Files discusses songs involving infanticide. “The Well Below the Valley” and “The Cruel Mother” stand at the center of this heartbreaking voyage through historical records, Scandinavian folklore, and murder ballads. Host: Olivia Harding Join the Folk FIles Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FolkFilesPodcast Special Thanks To: Aaron J. Morton Note: Because it’s always true in folk songs, when I refer to pregnant people in general, I say “women”. However, the difficulties I discuss (postpartum maladies, access to medical care, etc.) affect people of all genders. Musical excerpts: ARTIST: Christy Moore WORK: Well Below the Valley SOURCE:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylZGw7tfAHI ARTIST: Polly Paulusma WORK: The Maid and the Palmer SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUILSHtxYWI ARTIST: Sähköpaimen WORK: Mataleena på Källebro SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAk_knoRDdE ARTIST: Brass Monkey WORK: The Maid and the Palmer SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIeZ953yUc4 ARTIST: Hack-Poets Guild WORK: Cruel Mother SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pzvqeBHsSg ARTIST: Alasdair Roberts WORK: The Cruel Mother SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIOANdvjRqY ARTIST: Bryndís Sveinbjörnsdóttir WORK: Móðir mín í kví, kví SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtKTkSMO5Us ARTIST: Shirley Collins WORK: The Cruel Mother SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8a3DuJrjwts ARTIST: Ewan MacColl WORK: Sheath and Knife SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=787wXkYcdHY ARTIST: Nick Hart WORK: Lucy Wan SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TihjH0G_0H0
About Folk Files

Welcome to Folk Files, a podcast hosted by Olivia Harding that seeks to uncover the mysteries of folk music throughout the ages and dive deep into the tangled history of murder ballads, sea shanties, rebel songs, and other music that has withstood the test of time!
