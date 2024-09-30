You Might Also Like: The Confessions of Anthony Raimondi

In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his bed just 33 days after he was elected. The official story is that he suffered a fatal heart attack. But in the years since his death, some have claimed he was murdered to cover up crimes in the Vatican. The question of the Pope's death has never been definitively answered, but there is one man who claims to know the truth. A man from one of New York City's crime families who has deep ties to the Italian mafia. He was there the day of the Pope's death and witnessed his murder firsthand. Or, at least, that's what he says. His name is Anthony Raimondi, and these are his confessions.From USG Audio and Truth Media in association with Clockwork Films.For more episodes of The Confessions of Anthony Raimondi, visit here.