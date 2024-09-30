You Might Also Like: The Confessions of Anthony Raimondi
In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his bed just 33 days after he was elected. The official story is that he suffered a fatal heart attack. But in the years since his death, some have claimed he was murdered to cover up crimes in the Vatican. The question of the Pope's death has never been definitively answered, but there is one man who claims to know the truth. A man from one of New York City's crime families who has deep ties to the Italian mafia. He was there the day of the Pope's death and witnessed his murder firsthand. Or, at least, that's what he says. His name is Anthony Raimondi, and these are his confessions.From USG Audio and Truth Media in association with Clockwork Films.For more episodes of The Confessions of Anthony Raimondi, visit here.
32:55
7: Facing the Truth
7: Facing the Truth

As Nic's investigation comes to a close he looks into whether modern DNA testing could provide a breakthrough. He learns about a new process which could create a face for the suspect, and hears how a change in the law might finally provide answers. Credits:Josh Bloch- For USG AudioJennifer Sears- For USG AudioNic Obregon- Writer, HostDarrell Brown- Executive Producer, EditorSophie Ellis- Executive ProducerTom Brewins- Sound DesignerJames Warburton/ KPM Music- ComposerRyushi Lindsay- Producer (Japan)
31:36
6: Young Blood
6: Young Blood

Just when you think you've learned everything about the Miyazawa murders, Nic discovers an ominous note, potentially written by the killer, predicting the crimes. And he is forced to confront a theory that the killer was just a teenager. Credits:Josh Bloch- For USG AudioJennifer Sears- For USG AudioNic Obregon- Writer, HostDarrell Brown- Executive Producer, EditorSophie Ellis- Executive ProducerTom Brewins- Sound DesignerJames Warburton/ KPM Music- ComposerRyushi Lindsay- Producer (Japan)
32:22
5: Grains of Truth
5: Grains of Truth

Nic assumed his investigation would take him around Japan. But evidence left at the scene has actually led him to California – and a new lead which provides a remarkable new theory.Credits:Josh Bloch- For USG AudioJennifer Sears- For USG AudioNic Obregon- Writer, HostDarrell Brown- Executive Producer, EditorSophie Ellis- Executive ProducerTom Brewins- Sound DesignerJames Warburton/ KPM Music- ComposerRyushi Lindsay- Producer (Japan)
44:35
4: Four Wheels
4: Four Wheels

We don't know what the Faceless Man looks like, but we do know what he was wearing. Nic investigates claims that the killer was a skateboarder, and meets one of the only people ever questioned about the murders. Credits:Josh Bloch- For USG AudioJennifer Sears- For USG AudioNic Obregon- Writer, HostDarrell Brown- Executive Producer, EditorSophie Ellis- Executive ProducerTom Brewins- Sound DesignerJames Warburton/ KPM Music- ComposerRyushi Lindsay- Producer (Japan)
In December of the year 2000, an unknown male broke into a suburban Tokyo home and killed an entire family. Despite leaving thousands of pieces of evidence in the house, including his clothes, the murder weapon, his DNA, his blood, even his excrement—we are no closer to knowing this man’s identity. There’s no clear motive. And no sign of the case being closed. The Miyazawa family murders are a paradox. They’re a case which has haunted Tokyo police for 22 years now. A case which should be solved. But one which has far more questions than answers.