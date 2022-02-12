Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dua Lipa: At Your Service

Dua Lipa: At Your Service

Podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service
Podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service

Dua Lipa: At Your Service

Following the first season of our critically acclaimed podcast,  we’re back for more! Dua Lipa: At Your Service is an interview series brimming with inspiring ... More
Following the first season of our critically acclaimed podcast,  we’re back for more! Dua Lipa: At Your Service is an interview series brimming with inspiring ... More

  • Dean Baquet (and a Season Two Wrap-up)
    For the At Your Service season finale, Dua welcomes very special guest Dean Baquet – former executive editor of the New York Times – to the show to discuss some of the major stories he spearheaded during his tenure, including the era-defining exposé of Harvey Weinstein. She also asks the journalism legend for advice and guidance on her own future in media, and ends the season by reflecting on some of her personal highlights over the past twelve episodes.   To get in touch, please send us an email or voice memo to [email protected] — and if you’re enjoying the show, make sure to subscribe so that you are the first to get all our new episodes.   You can follow @service95 on Instagram and Twitter for all Dua Lipa: At Your Service updates. To receive the Service95 newsletter, introduced each week by Dua, subscribe at www.service95.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/9/2022
    59:23
  • Pedro Almodóvar
    Cinematic legend, auteur, writer, director, and icon Pedro Almodóvar joins Dua Lipa on this week’s episode of At Your Service to do a deep dive on his storied career. From his early days shooting DIY films with friends on Super 8 cameras in Spain to confessing to Dua that she served as a muse for one of his most recent films (yes, really!), Pedro generously takes a magnifying glass to his life, his filmography, and his future.    To get in touch, please send us an email or voice memo to [email protected] — and if you’re enjoying the show, make sure to subscribe so that you are the first to get all our new episodes. You can follow @service95 on Instagram and Twitter for all Dua Lipa: At Your Service updates. To receive the Service95 newsletter, introduced each week by Dua, subscribe at www.service95.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/2/2022
    55:49
  • Greta Gerwig
    Greta Gerwig is a true Hollywood multihyphenate – she writes, she directs, and she acts. You always know a Greta Gerwig movie when you see it. Join her and Dua Lipa on this week’s At Your Service episode, in which Greta discusses her incredible career, the hiccups that got her to where she is today, her new movie White Noise, and, yes, all things Barbie, the 2023 film the world eagerly awaits.    To get in touch, please send us an email or voice memo to [email protected] — and if you’re enjoying the show, make sure to subscribe so that you are the first to get all our new episodes. You can follow @service95 on Instagram and Twitter for all Dua Lipa: At Your Service updates. To receive the Service95 newsletter, introduced each week by Dua, subscribe at www.service95.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11/25/2022
    1:19:20
  • Mo Farah
    This week, Dua is joined by sporting legend Mo Farah, whose four Olympic gold medals for Great Britain and six World titles make him the most successful male track distance runner ever. Following his recent revelations that he was trafficked to the UK from Djibouti as a child, Mo talks to Dua about living with a secret so large it threatens to overpower you, as well as his hope that by telling his story, he can help others seek the help they need.   To get in touch, please send us an email or voice memo to [email protected] — and if you’re enjoying the show, make sure to subscribe so that you are the first to get all our new episodes.   You can follow @service95 on Instagram and Twitter for all Dua Lipa: At Your Service updates. To receive the Service95 newsletter, introduced each week by Dua, subscribe at www.service95.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11/18/2022
    44:59
  • Dita Von Teese
    Dua is joined by Dita Von Teese, the modern-day queen of burlesque. Dita tells Dua all about her iconic cameo alongside Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling and teaching Taylor Swift her infamous martini glass strip tease for the "Bejeweled" music video. Their conversation ranges from fetishism to feminism and what it’s like for Dita to be “truly buck naked” onstage.   To get in touch, please send us an email or voice memo to [email protected] — and if you’re enjoying the show, make sure to subscribe so that you are the first to get all our new episodes. You can follow @service95 on Instagram and Twitter for all Dua Lipa: At Your Service updates. To receive the Service95 newsletter, introduced each week by Dua, subscribe at www.service95.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11/11/2022
    45:16

About Dua Lipa: At Your Service

Following the first season of our critically acclaimed podcast,  we’re back for more!


Dua Lipa: At Your Service is an interview series brimming with inspiring stories and tools, tips, and recommendations learned and shared by some of the world’s most exciting minds – people revolutionising not just their own industries, but also culture more broadly. From fashion to music, literature to activism, At Your Service’s guests will go deep on successes, failures, and obstacles, and what we can learn from them, too.

Dua Lipa: At Your Service

Dua Lipa: At Your Service

