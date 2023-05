Mo Farah

This week, Dua is joined by sporting legend Mo Farah, whose four Olympic gold medals for Great Britain and six World titles make him the most successful male track distance runner ever. Following his recent revelations that he was trafficked to the UK from Djibouti as a child, Mo talks to Dua about living with a secret so large it threatens to overpower you, as well as his hope that by telling his story, he can help others seek the help they need. To get in touch, please send us an email or voice memo to [email protected] — and if you’re enjoying the show, make sure to subscribe so that you are the first to get all our new episodes. You can follow @service95 on Instagram and Twitter for all Dua Lipa: At Your Service updates. To receive the Service95 newsletter, introduced each week by Dua, subscribe at www.service95.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.