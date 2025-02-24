Powered by RND
Drunk in Love

Podcast Drunk in Love
tilldeathdouspart
History

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • King Edward and Wallis Simpson: A love that shook the crown
    Listen as Melissa tells Daniel one of history's most famous royal romances and the very first voluntary abdication of a British monarch.
    --------  
    43:07
  • Love, Lust, and Fellatio- Cleopatra and Mark Antony
    Listen as Melissa tells Daniel the love story of two of history's most famous lovers. On this episode Daniel made smoked old fashioned. Delicious!*Daniel and Melissa also host a true crime podcast called Till Death Do Us Part. Filled with factoids, dysfunctional banter and love stories that end in murder.
    --------  
    40:48

About Drunk in Love

Daniel and Melissa, the dysfunctional married hosts of Till Death Do Us Part - A True Crime Podcast, take you on a journey through history’s greatest love stories. The ones that don’t end in murder. Oh, and we make cocktails! What more could you ask for?
