Listen as Melissa tells Daniel the love story of two of history's most famous lovers. On this episode Daniel made smoked old fashioned. Delicious!*Daniel and Melissa also host a true crime podcast called Till Death Do Us Part. Filled with factoids, dysfunctional banter and love stories that end in murder.

Listen as Melissa tells Daniel one of history's most famous royal romances and the very first voluntary abdication of a British monarch.

About Drunk in Love

Daniel and Melissa, the dysfunctional married hosts of Till Death Do Us Part - A True Crime Podcast, take you on a journey through history’s greatest love stories. The ones that don’t end in murder. Oh, and we make cocktails! What more could you ask for?