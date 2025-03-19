Powered by RND
DC Rock History

Join hosts Philip Basnight and Alex Vidales as they explore Washington, D.C.’s rich rock history. Each episode uncovers iconic albums and overlooked gems, featu...
Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • The Nighthawks - "Open All Nite" with David Goodfriend
    In this episode (our season 1 finale!!), we dive into the electrifying story of The Nighthawks, one of Washington, D.C.’s most iconic blues-rock bands. Formed in 1972 by harmonica maestro Mark Wenner, the band quickly became a cornerstone of the local music scene, playing legendary venues like The Far Inn, Graffiti, and The Cellar Door. With a lineup solidified in the mid-70s—featuring Jimmy Thackery on guitar, Jan Zukowski on bass, and Pete Ragusa on drums—The Nighthawks crafted a sound that was equal parts gritty blues and high-energy rock & roll.   We explore their journey leading up to the release of their 1976 album, Open All Nite, recorded at Track Recorders in Silver Spring, Maryland, with a standout live track captured at The Cellar Door. This record, a fiery mix of blues covers and rock interpretations, captures the raw essence of The Nighthawks’ live performances and their deep reverence for blues traditions. Tune in as we discuss the band’s roots, their impact on the D.C. music scene, and why Open All Nite remains a must-hear album for blues-rock fans everywhere. Go Further:   •The Nighthawks – Official Website •Track Recorders – History and Legacy •Rock the Potomac by Mark Opsasnick •The Nighthawks – AllMusic   Follow Us:   •Social Media: @dcrockpod •Email us your thoughts or questions: [email protected] •Philip Basnight – Broke Royals •Alex Vidales – StageCraft •David Goodfriend - @goodfrienddavid   Artwork by Rebecca Basnight
    --------  
    1:08:48
  • Angel - "Angel" with Mystery Friends
    In this episode of the DC Rock History Podcast, we dive into Angel, the debut album from Washington, D.C.’s first glam rock band. Formed in 1975, Angel brought theatrical flair, symphonic rock, and arena-sized ambition to the local scene, blending it with the burgeoning glam rock movement. Their music carved a unique niche, earning them the nickname “the anti-KISS” and establishing a loyal fanbase. The story begins in the vibrant clubs of Georgetown, where guitarist Punky Meadows made his name in bands like The Cherry People. Alongside keyboardist Gregg Giuffria, bassist Mickie Jones, vocalist Frank DiMino, and drummer Barry Brandt, Meadows formed Angel at Bogie’s nightclub on Connecticut Avenue. Signed to Casablanca Records, Angel’s self-titled debut features standout tracks like “Tower” and “Rock & Rollers,” showcasing their tight musicianship and dramatic flair. Join hosts Philip Basnight and Alex Vidales as they sit down with special guests Dave and Abby from Mystery Friends, who bring their fresh perspective as synth-driven rock artists in the modern DC scene. Together, they explore Angel’s rise, their influence on glam rock, and their lasting connection to Washington, D.C.’s music history. Whether you’re discovering Angel for the first time or revisiting their groundbreaking debut, this episode celebrates a band that dared to soar and left an indelible mark on DC’s musical legacy. Go Further: Angel (American Band) – Wikipedia Angel - Discogs Mark Opsasnick – Rock the Potomac Punky Meadows – Guitar World Interview Follow Us: Social Media: @dcrockpod Email us your thoughts or questions: [email protected] Philip Basnight – Broke Royals Alex Vidales – StageCraft Dave Mohl and Abby Sevcik – Mystery Friends Artwork by Rebecca Basnight
    --------  
    1:03:22
  • The Blackbyrds - "City Life" with Dr. Yanick Rice Lamb and John Daise
    In this episode of the DC Rock History Podcast, we dive into City Life, the career-defining third album from The Blackbyrds, one of Washington, D.C.’s most iconic jazz-funk groups. Formed in 1973 at Howard University under the mentorship of jazz legend Dr. Donald Byrd, The Blackbyrds crafted a sound that fused jazz, funk, and soul into a timeless musical legacy. City Life features some of their most enduring tracks, including the anthem “Rock Creek Park,” capturing the vibrancy of 1970s D.C.   Recorded at Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, California, and released in 1975, the album blends sophisticated musicianship with infectious grooves. Join hosts Philip Basnight and Alex Vidales as they sit down with two distinguished guests: •Dr. Yanick Rice Lamb, professor at Howard University and award-winning journalist, who provides a deep dive into the cultural significance of The Blackbyrds and their connection to Howard University. •John Daise, a talented musician with Oh He Dead and Bartees Strange, who shares his perspective on the album’s lasting influence and its unique place in D.C.’s musical history.   Together, they explore standout tracks like “Rock Creek Park” and “Happy Music,” the innovative production techniques of Dr. Donald Byrd, and the role City Life played in cementing The Blackbyrds’ legacy in jazz and funk. They also delve into the broader D.C. music scene of the time, touching on contemporaries like Chuck Brown and Gil Scott-Heron.   Whether you’re revisiting the sounds of 1970s D.C. or discovering The Blackbyrds for the first time, this episode celebrates an album that stands as a cornerstone of the city’s rich musical heritage.   Go Further: •The Blackbyrds - AllMusic •Washingtonian - Kevin Toney Interview •WETA - Rock Creek Park   Follow Us: •Social Media: @dcrockpod •Email us your thoughts or questions: [email protected] •Philip Basnight – Broke Royals •Alex Vidales – StageCraft •Dr. Yanick Rice Lamb – Howard University Profile •John Daise – Instagram Artwork by Rebecca Basnight
    --------  
    51:46
  • Roy Buchanan/Danny Gatton - Anacostia Delta with Anthony Pirog
    In this special episode of the DC Rock History Podcast, we take a deep dive into the lives and legacies of two extraordinary guitarists, Roy Buchanan and Danny Gatton, as well as the unique musical movement they spearheaded: the Anacostia Delta. Both Buchanan and Gatton were known for their unmatched technical skills, emotional depth, and their contributions to a distinctive blend of blues, jazz, rockabilly, and country that became the hallmark of the Anacostia Delta sound. Hailing from the Washington, DC area, these guitar virtuosos influenced generations of musicians with their groundbreaking techniques and passionate playing. Despite their local roots, Buchanan and Gatton’s reputations as cult legends have resonated globally among guitarists and music enthusiasts. Yet, their careers were marked by struggles with fame, personal demons, and a refusal to conform to the commercial expectations of the music industry. This episode also explores how the working-class neighborhoods of Southeast DC birthed a style that fused bluegrass banjo rolls, soulful blues riffs, and jazz chords into a fiery Americana gumbo. Gatton’s term "Anacostia Delta" encapsulated the area's rich musical spirit, and both he and Buchanan were its foremost ambassadors. Joining us is Anthony Pirog, a modern guitar virtuoso whose innovative work carries the legacy of the Anacostia Delta forward. Anthony’s own releases this year reflect the same adventurous spirit that defined Buchanan and Gatton’s careers. The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis The Hunger Artist New Moon in the Evil Age Join hosts Philip Basnight and Alex Vidales, along with Anthony Pirog, as they discuss Roy Buchanan’s haunting use of controlled harmonics, Danny Gatton’s electrifying genre fusion, and the enduring cultural impact of the Anacostia Delta. Together, we celebrate two of DC’s finest guitarists and the unique musical movement they helped create. Go Further Anacostia Delta Documentary Washington Post PBS Capitol Rock – Mark Opsasnick Premier Guitar – Danny Gatton’s Musical Gumbo Louder Sound – Buchanan's Blues Legacy Follow Us Social Media: @dcrockpod Email us your thoughts or questions: [email protected] Philip Basnight – Broke Royals Alex Vidales – StageCraft Anthony Pirog – Bandcamp
    --------  
    1:02:52
  • Grin - "Grin" with Brian K and the Parkway
    In this episode of the DC Rock History Podcast, we dive into the career-launching debut album from one of DC’s own—Nils Lofgren—and his band Grin’s self-titled 1971 album. Known for his electrifying performances with Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young, Nils Lofgren first made his mark right here in the DC area. Growing up in Bethesda, Maryland, Nils got his start in local bands and quickly became one of the area’s most in-demand guitarists. With Grin, he created a distinct blend of rock, folk, and West Coast polish that captured a unique moment in early ’70s music.   Recorded at the famed Wally Heider Studios in San Francisco, Grin’s debut album balances raw rock energy with melodic sophistication, highlighting Lofgren’s guitar prowess and lyrical depth. Join hosts Philip Basnight and Alex Vidales, along with guest Brian & Stephen of Brian K. & The Parkway, as they explore this pivotal album. They discuss standout tracks like “Like Rain” and “18 Faced Lover,” along with the influence of Lofgren’s time in DC’s vibrant teen club scene and his early collaboration with Neil Young on After the Gold Rush.   We’ll also trace Grin’s impact on the DC rock landscape, reflecting on other influential bands of the era and the legacy of DC’s dynamic live music circuit. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Lofgren’s work or just discovering his roots, tune in as we celebrate Grin and its place in DC’s rock history. Go Further: •Grin – AllMusic •Classic Rock Review - Nils Lofgren & Grin •Capitol Rock – The Hangmen and DC Rock History •Washington Post - Nils Lofgren Feature   Follow Us: •Social Media: @dcrockpod •Email us your thoughts or questions: [email protected] •Philip Basnight – Broke Royals •Alex Vidales – StageCraft •Brian K. Pagels – Bandcamp   Artwork by Rebecca Basnight
    --------  
    57:02

About DC Rock History

Join hosts Philip Basnight and Alex Vidales as they explore Washington, D.C.’s rich rock history. Each episode uncovers iconic albums and overlooked gems, featuring stories behind the music, the artists, and the evolving local scene. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the city’s musical legacy, this podcast shines a light on the sounds that shaped rock in the nation’s capital. email: [email protected]
