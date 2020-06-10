David Tennant, star of Doctor Who, Good Omens and Broadchurch, gets talking with the biggest names from TV, movies, comedy and elsewhere. Featuring superstar na...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 30
Plumping Profits?: The Kylie Jenner Lip Kit Scandal
When Kylie Jenner launches her lip kits of matching lipsticks and lip liners, it appears the youngest Kardashian-Jenner is suddenly at the helm of a sky-rocketing makeup company — one that catches the interest of Forbes magazine. But what's really happening behind the scenes? Listen to never-before-heard recordings of Kris and Kylie from the journalist who found herself at the center of a scandal.
Behind every infamous news story is a journalist trying to hold power to account. Join reporters Vanessa Grigoriadis and Gabriel Sherman as they take an in-depth look at the most explosive scandals of this century. From high-profile divorces to sex cults to the lies that started a war, they’ll guide you through the juiciest, most outrageous, celeb-filled stories of the last two decades, and give you a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to shine an unflattering light on the world’s most powerful people.
A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Listen to Infamous: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/infamous/id1652941051?i=1000619393215
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
7/18/2023
1:50
Everyone from Season 2
It’s the end of season two and David has some juicy unheard bits and out-takes to share with you from his conversations with his guests: Jim Parsons, Stacey Abrams, George Takei, Judi Dench, Dan Levy, Cush Jumbo, Tim Minchin, Brian Cox, Elisabeth Moss, Neil Gaiman and Billie Piper.
Head to STORE.TENNANTPODCAST.COM to get your hands on the brand new David Tennant Does A Podcast With travel cups, metal water bottles and mugs.
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @davidtennantpod.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
10/27/2020
46:45
Billie Piper
Award winning actor and Doctor Who star Billie Piper talks to David Tennant about life as a teenage pop star and pursuing an acting career that has led to her take full control of her stories.
Head to STORE.TENNANTPODCAST.COM to get your hands on the brand new David Tennant Does A Podcast With travel cups, metal water bottles and mugs.
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @davidtennantpod. New episodes from season 2 coming weekly.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
10/20/2020
52:08
Neil Gaiman
Writer Neil Gaiman tells David Tennant how a young boy from the south of England who wanted to be a ‘freelance religion designer’ grew up to create the ground-breaking worlds of Sandman, Good Omens, American Gods and reveals what is still left for him to conquer.
Head to STORE.TENNANTPODCAST.COM to get your hands on the brand new David Tennant Does A Podcast With travel cups, metal water bottles and mugs.
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @davidtennantpod. New episodes from season 2 coming weekly.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
10/13/2020
53:23
Elisabeth Moss
Hand Maid’s Tale, West Wing and Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss talks to David Tennant about her Midas touch when it comes to television, her journey from ballet to acting and how jealousy can sometimes be the best motivator.
Head to STORE.TENNANTPODCAST.COM to get your hands on the brand new David Tennant Does A Podcast With travel cups, metal water bottles and mugs.
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @davidtennantpod. New episodes from season 2 coming weekly.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
David Tennant, star of Doctor Who, Good Omens and Broadchurch, gets talking with the biggest names from TV, movies, comedy and elsewhere. Featuring superstar names like Olivia Colman, James Cordon and Whoopi Goldberg. A Sony Music Entertainment and No Mystery production.
Head to STORE.TENNANTPODCAST.COM to get your hands on the brand new David Tennant Does A Podcast With travel cups, metal water bottles and mugs.
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/tennant Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!