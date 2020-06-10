David Tennant Does a Podcast With…

Plumping Profits?: The Kylie Jenner Lip Kit Scandal

When Kylie Jenner launches her lip kits of matching lipsticks and lip liners, it appears the youngest Kardashian-Jenner is suddenly at the helm of a sky-rocketing makeup company — one that catches the interest of Forbes magazine. But what's really happening behind the scenes? Listen to never-before-heard recordings of Kris and Kylie from the journalist who found herself at the center of a scandal. Behind every infamous news story is a journalist trying to hold power to account. Join reporters Vanessa Grigoriadis and Gabriel Sherman as they take an in-depth look at the most explosive scandals of this century. From high-profile divorces to sex cults to the lies that started a war, they’ll guide you through the juiciest, most outrageous, celeb-filled stories of the last two decades, and give you a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to shine an unflattering light on the world’s most powerful people. A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production. Listen to Infamous: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/infamous/id1652941051?i=1000619393215 Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices