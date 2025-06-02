On today's episode, Genevieve will have an exploration of mental anguish, fragile sandcastles, a storm’s destruction, nameless graves, social awkwardness, mourning as a path to deeper spiritual insight, feelings of confinement and a yearning for freedom, reverence for the departed and a noiseless patient spider.“The Listeners” by Walter de la Mare, "I Am!" by John Clare, “A Parable” by Mathilde Blind, “Glee! The Great Storm is Over” by Emily Dickinson, "A Nameless Grave" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “A Party of Lovers” by John Keats, "Blessed Are They That Mourn" by William Cullen Bryant, “A Little Bird I Am" by Louisa May Alcott, "A Noiseless Patient Spider" by Walt Whitman
18:20
Ep. 9 - Much of Madness & More of Sin
On today’s episode, Genevieve will have a monstrous, devouring worm, love’s blindness, superficial charity, metaphors for the impermanence of life, solace found in death, controlling, jealous, murderous natures and a meditation on the healing power of poetry."The Conqueror Worm" by Edgar Allan Poe, "Love's Blindness" by Alfred Austin, "Holy Thursday" by William Blake, "Summer's Farewell" by Eliza Cook, "Love Not" by Caroline Elizabeth Sarah Norton, "After Death" by Christina Rossetti, “Consolation” by Robert Louis Stevenson, and "Oh Poetry, oh Rarest Spirit of All" by Arthur Henry Hallam.
16:26
Ep. 8 - A Demon in My View
In this episode, Genevieve reads "Dirge in Woods" by George Meredith, “My True Love Hath My Heart And I Have His,'” by Mary Elizabeth Colleridge, "A Forsaken Garden" by Algernon Charlse Swinburn, "Ye Flags of Piccadilly," by Arthur Huge Clough, "Alone," by Edgar Allan Poe, "A Dream," by Mathilde Blind and "Life," by Charlotte Brontë.
17:24
Ep. 7 - In What Furnace Was Thy Brain
This episode includes "The Tyger" by William Blake, "The Old Arm Chair" by Eliza Cook, “Because I could not stop for Death” by Emily Dickinson, "The Laboratory" by Robert Browning, "The Harlot's House" by Oscar Wilde, and "The Siren" by Violet Fane.
17:45
Ep. 6 - When I Am Dead, My Dearest
On today's episode, we’re celebrating Valentines Day with some darkly romantic pieces written by some of the most darkly romantic poets of the Victorian Era. We’ll have melancholic poems about undying love, themes of acceptance, the transience of life, and the inevitability of death, vampiric abandon, ghostly love stories, painful memories and times of roses."Annabel Lee" by Edgar Allan Poe, "When I Am Dead, My Dearest" by Christina Rossetti, "The Vampire" by Rudyard Kipling, "A Ballad: The Lake of the Dismal Swamp" by Thomas Moore, "Remembrance" by Emily Brontë, "The Phantom-Wooer" by Thomas Lovell Beddoes, and "Time of Roses" by Thomas Hood
Your Hostess, Genevieve Manion, shares hauntingly beautiful poetry from the Victorian era's most beloved authors to enchant your heart, calm your nerves, or scare you right to sleep. This is the sister podcast of My Victorian Nightmare, a podcast about morbid and mysterious Victorian history. Follow My Victorian Nightmare and Dark Poetry on Instagram @myvictoriannightmare.