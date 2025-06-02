Ep. 6 - When I Am Dead, My Dearest

On today's episode, we’re celebrating Valentines Day with some darkly romantic pieces written by some of the most darkly romantic poets of the Victorian Era. We’ll have melancholic poems about undying love, themes of acceptance, the transience of life, and the inevitability of death, vampiric abandon, ghostly love stories, painful memories and times of roses."Annabel Lee" by Edgar Allan Poe, "When I Am Dead, My Dearest" by Christina Rossetti, "The Vampire" by Rudyard Kipling, "A Ballad: The Lake of the Dismal Swamp" by Thomas Moore, "Remembrance" by Emily Brontë, "The Phantom-Wooer" by Thomas Lovell Beddoes, and "Time of Roses" by Thomas Hood