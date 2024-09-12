Episode 4: Lost Decade - The U.S. Pivot to Asia and the Rise of Chinese Power with Richard Fontaine

Today on Coffee & Conflict, Joshua Huminski speaks with Richard Fontaine, CEO of the Center for a New American Security, about his book The U.S. Pivot to Asia and the Rise of Chinese Power. They dive into the historic shift in U.S. foreign policy toward Asia, and evaluate its successes and shortcomings more than a decade later. They also explore why the Indo-Pacific is now central to global power dynamics, how the U.S. can craft a more coherent approach to the region, and what it means for American security and the future of the international order.What was the U.S. Pivot to Asia, and how did its strategic theory align with public and international expectations, including reactions from Europe and the Middle East? How did China’s actions between 2011-2021 influence U.S. national security and shape the broader geopolitical landscape during the Pivot to Asia? Looking at the present, where has the Pivot been successful, and what would a truly effective U.S. strategy in the Indo-Pacific look like moving forward?You can learn more about Lost Decade - The U.S. Pivot to Asia and the Rise of Chinese Power, and purchase a copy of the book, here: https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Decade-Pivot-Chinese-Power/dp/0197677940Check out today’s experts on Twitter:@joshuachuminski from @CSPC_DC@RHFontaine from @CNASdcLike what we're doing here? Be sure to rate, review, and subscribe. And don't forget to follow @masonnatsec on Twitter! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.