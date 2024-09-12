Episode 6: God, Guns, and Sedition: Far-Right Terrorism in America with Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware
Today on Coffee & Conflict, Joshua Huminski sits down with Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware, authors of God, Guns, and Sedition, to delve into the rise of far-right terrorism in America and its threat to democracy. They explore how conspiracy theories, white supremacism, and hostility to government have fueled a violent extremist movement, culminating in attacks like the Charleston church shooting and the January 6 Capitol riot. Hoffman and Ware discuss the movement’s use of cutting-edge tactics, infiltration of institutions, and its uneasy relationship with mainstream politics, while offering practical strategies to counter this growing threat. How has far-right extremism evolved from historical events into a decentralized movement, and how has technology accelerated its growth? What role will advancements like AI play in shaping the future of this threat? How can governments and militaries balance treating far-right extremism as both a criminal and national security challenge while crafting effective countermeasures?You an learn more about God, Guns, and Sedition: Far-Right Terrorism in America, and purchase a copy of the book, here: https://www.cfr.org/book/god-guns-and-seditionCheck out today’s experts on Twitter:@joshuachuminski from @CSPC_DC@hoffman_bruce from @CFR_org@Jacob_A_Ware from @CFR_orgLike what we're doing here? Be sure to rate, review, and subscribe. And don't forget to follow @masonnatsec on Twitter! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
49:12
Episode 5: Who will Defend Europe?: An Awakened Russia and a Sleeping Continent with Keir Giles
Today on Coffee & Conflict, Joshua Huminski sits down with Keir Giles, author of Who Will Defend Europe?, to tackle Europe’s defense dilemma in a world marked by resurgent threats. They discuss why Europe’s decades-long reliance on the United States has left it vulnerable, and why, with a distracted and divided America, the continent must rethink its approach to security. Giles unpacks NATO’s current challenges, the EU’s potential role in defense, and what new leadership in Europe might look like. How can European nations and NATO balance immediate threats from Russia with long-term defense needs while supporting Ukraine? How has Europe’s shifting leadership affected its response to Russian aggression amid changing U.S. priorities and internal instability? How can NATO and Europe deter both conventional and hybrid Russian threats while avoiding escalation and maintaining alliance unity?You an learn more about Who will Defend Europe?: An Awakened Russia and a Sleeping Continent, and purchase a copy of the book, here: https://www.amazon.com/Who-Will-Defend-Europe-Continent/dp/1911723480And read more of Keir’s work on strategies to deter Russian aggression here: https://www.chathamhouse.org/sites/default/files/2021-10/21-09-23-what-deters-russia-giles.pdfCheck out today’s experts on Twitter:@joshuachuminski from @CSPC_DC@KeirGiles from @ChathamHouseLike what we're doing here? Be sure to rate, review, and subscribe. And don't forget to follow @masonnatsec on Twitter! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
48:44
Episode 4: Lost Decade - The U.S. Pivot to Asia and the Rise of Chinese Power with Richard Fontaine
Today on Coffee & Conflict, Joshua Huminski speaks with Richard Fontaine, CEO of the Center for a New American Security, about his book The U.S. Pivot to Asia and the Rise of Chinese Power. They dive into the historic shift in U.S. foreign policy toward Asia, and evaluate its successes and shortcomings more than a decade later. They also explore why the Indo-Pacific is now central to global power dynamics, how the U.S. can craft a more coherent approach to the region, and what it means for American security and the future of the international order.What was the U.S. Pivot to Asia, and how did its strategic theory align with public and international expectations, including reactions from Europe and the Middle East? How did China’s actions between 2011-2021 influence U.S. national security and shape the broader geopolitical landscape during the Pivot to Asia? Looking at the present, where has the Pivot been successful, and what would a truly effective U.S. strategy in the Indo-Pacific look like moving forward?You can learn more about Lost Decade - The U.S. Pivot to Asia and the Rise of Chinese Power, and purchase a copy of the book, here: https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Decade-Pivot-Chinese-Power/dp/0197677940Check out today’s experts on Twitter:@joshuachuminski from @CSPC_DC@RHFontaine from @CNASdcLike what we're doing here? Be sure to rate, review, and subscribe. And don't forget to follow @masonnatsec on Twitter! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
44:12
Episode 3: Downfall: Prigozhin, Putin, and the New Future of Russia with Mark Galeotti and Anna Arutunyan
Today on Coffee & Conflict, Joshua Huminski speaks with Mark Galeotti and Anna Aruntunyan about their new book Downfall: Prigozhin, Putin, and the New Future of Russia. They examine the rise and fall of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, his failed coup against Putin, and his mysterious death in a plane crash. Through in-depth research, they explore Prigozhin's criminal past, his role in the war in Ukraine, and the political chaos under Putin, offering insight into Russia's uncertain future post-Prigozhin.How do figures like Yevgeny Prigozhin and other "mini-garchs" maintain influence in Putin’s regime, and what does their rise and fall reveal about Russia's stability? How has Russia’s reliance on private actors like the Wagner Group shaped its domestic policies and global actions? How does the Western belief that Russia only responds to strength interact with the fragility of its autocratic system, potentially fueling increased paranoia and aggression?You can learn more about Downfall: Prigozhin, Putin, and the New Future of Russia, and purchase a copy of the book, here: https://www.amazon.com/Downfall-Prigozhin-Putin-future-Russia/dp/1529927366Check out today’s experts on Twitter:@joshuachuminski from @CSPC_DC@MarkGaleotti from @UCLSSEES, @RUSI_org, and @IIR_Prague@scrawnya from @TheWilsonCenter, @kennaninstituteLike what we're doing here? Be sure to rate, review, and subscribe. And don't forget to follow @masonnatsec on Twitter! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
45:36
Episode 2: The War for Ukraine with Major General Mick Ryan (Ret’d) AM
Today on Coffee & Conflict, Joshua Huminski is joined by Major General Mick Ryan (Ret’d) AM, Senior Fellow at the Lowy Institute, to discuss his new book, The War for Ukraine: Strategy and Adaptation Under Fire. Ryan argues that the Russia-Ukraine war highlights the crucial role of sound strategy and adaptability in determining military success. He emphasizes how both nations’ pre-war reforms and their ability to adjust tactics during the conflict, alongside strong leadership and institutional learning, are vital lessons for strategists and policymakers.How can the U.S. and NATO evolve their support for Ukraine from defense to a strategy aimed at securing victory in the conflict? Is the West's current risk tolerance and strategic imagination sufficient to confront authoritarian regimes like Russia and China? Has the Russia-Ukraine war redefined Europe's strategic environment, and how should the West respond to this new geopolitical reality?You can learn more about The War for Ukraine, and purchase a copy of the book, here: https://www.amazon.com/War-Ukraine-Strategy-Adaptation-Under/dp/1682479528Check out today’s experts on Twitter:@joshuachuminski from @CSPC_DC@WarintheFuture from @LowyInstituteLike what we're doing here? Be sure to rate, review, and subscribe. And don't forget to follow @masonnatsec on Twitter! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Coffee and Conflict brings you in-depth conversations with leading authors, offering fresh insights into today’s most pressing national security, foreign policy, and intelligence challenges. Hosted by Joshua Huminski, Senior Fellow at the National Security Institute and Senior Vice President for National Security and Intelligence Programs at the Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress, each episode delves into key global issues through the lens of recently published books.In Season 1, Coffee and Conflict explores critical topics, including the war in Ukraine, the evolving defense strategies of the 21st century, and the intensifying rivalry between the U.S. and China. Tune in every two weeks for engaging discussions that unpack these complex dynamics and their impact on the global stage. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.