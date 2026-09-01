Clotheshorse with Amanda Lee McCarty

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195 episodes
- From reissues of iconic toys to the resurgence of our favorite middle school brands, there is nostalgia for sale all around us. In this episode, Amanda unpacks why nostalgia is a powerful (and easy) way to sell us lots of stuff that we probably don't really need. Topics in this episode include
Why do we love nostalgia so much? And what is it?
Why does it seem like there is so much nostalgic stuff to buy everywhere we go?
Is nostalgia good for us?
How can we experience nostalgia without buying something?
What are "zombie brands?"
Along the way, we'll talk about 50s diners, that viral Esprit sweatshirt (and the true story of Esprit), whimsy-maxxing, and more!
Additional reading:
Speaking of Psychology: Does nostalgia have a psychological purpose? With Krystine Batcho, PhD
"The rise and fall of Esprit, San Francisco’s coolest clothing brand," Joshua Bote, SFGate.
The new Clotheshorse PO Box: 69 Main Street, Box 16 New Providence, PA 17560
Get your Clotheshorse merch here: https://clotheshorsepodcast.com/shop/
If you want to share your opinion/additional thoughts on the subjects we cover in each episode, feel free to email, whether it’s a typed out message or an audio recording: amanda@clotheshorse.world
Did you enjoy this episode? Consider "buying me a coffee" via Ko-fi: ko-fi.com/clotheshorse
Clotheshorse is brought to you with support from the following sustainable small businesses:
Slow Fashion Academy is a size-inclusive sewing and patternmaking studio based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded by designer and fashion professor Ruby Gertz. Ruby just launched CLO3D for Custom Fit: a 12-week beginner-friendly online course in virtual patternmaking with CLO3D software. Instead of making sample after sample, you can now customize avatars that match your real body measurements and fit-test garments virtually—before cutting into a single piece of fabric. You can also work from your pre-existing paper or PDF patterns!
This course is designed to get you over the initial hump to working confidently in the program. It includes 300+ bite-size video lessons spaced out over 12 weeks, weekly live Q&A calls for accountability, a custom body scan to use as a you-sized virtual dress form, and a super supportive community of like-minded designers that are all learning together in a cohort. Perfect for indie patternmakers, emerging designers, or anyone who wants to design clothes that actually fit their one-of-a-kind body.
Learn more about the course, as well as our in-person sewing and patternmaking workshops at www.slowfashion.academy.
Deco Denim is a startup based out of San Francisco, selling clothing and accessories that are sustainable, gender fluid, size inclusive and high quality--made to last for years to come. Deco Denim is trying to change the way you think about buying clothes. Founder Sarah Mattes wants to empower people to ask important questions like, “Where was this made? Was this garment made ethically? Is this fabric made of plastic? Can this garment be upcycled and if not, can it be recycled?” Signup at decodenim.com to receive $20 off your first purchase. They promise not to spam you and send out no more than 3 emails a month, with 2 of them surrounding education or a personal note from the Founder. Find them on Instagram as @deco.denim.
Selina Sanders, a social impact brand that specializes in up-cycled clothing, using only reclaimed, vintage or thrifted materials: from tea towels, linens, blankets and quilts. Sustainably crafted in Los Angeles, each piece is designed to last in one's closet for generations to come. Maximum Style; Minimal Carbon Footprint.
Republica Unicornia Yarns: Hand-Dyed Yarn and notions for the color-obsessed. Made with love and some swearing in fabulous Atlanta, Georgia by Head Yarn Wench Kathleen. Get ready for rainbows with a side of Giving A Damn! Republica Unicornia is all about making your own magic using small-batch, responsibly sourced, hand-dyed yarns and thoughtfully made notions. Slow fashion all the way down and discover the joy of creating your very own beautiful hand knit, crocheted, or woven pieces. Find us on Instagram @republica_unicornia_yarns and at www.republicaunicornia.com.
Cute Little Ruin is an online shop dedicated to providing quality vintage and secondhand clothing, vinyl, and home items in a wide range of styles and price points. If it’s ethical and legal, we try to find a new home for it! Vintage style with progressive values. Find us on Instagram at @CuteLittleRuin.
- In a world of greenwashing, wall-to-wall podcast ads, and affiliate marketing "listicles," it's really hard to know if a brand is actually as sustainable and ethical as it claims. Well, Amanda has been looking into this kind of stuff for years, so in this episode they will show you exactly what they do when they want to figure out the true story of a brand. And specifically, we will unpack Quince as an example!
In this episode:
Is Quince as sustainable and ethical as their marketing seems to claim?
What are some obvious red flags that a brand is not sustainable and ethical?
Why are sustainable fashion organizations, writers, and activists no longer receiving as much funding as they once did?
Why does Amanda feel "weird" about the Commons app?
Why is a job review site (Glassdoor) a surprisingly useful addition to your slow fashion toolbox?
And why can't we shop our way to a better world?
Also: Six years of Clotheshorse...and introducing, CONWAY!
Helpful links and reading:
@sustainablefashionfriend
@alookbehindtheseams
Good On You
Eco-Stylist
Cobbled Goods
"Not everyone is loving Quince's dupes," Chantal Fernandez, The Cut.
"Williams-Sonoma sues Quince over sales of 'dupe' products," Jonathan Stempel, Reuters.
"Beyond Compare? Quince Battles Class Action Over Its ‘Traditional Retail’ Pricing Model," ArentFoxSchiff
"I got a cease and desist from Quince," Ecocult.
Amanda's first post about the Esprit sweatshirt (you can also find this on IG)
"About that viral Esprit sweatshirt...the revolution will not be for sale at Costco." (you an also find this on IG)
The new Clotheshorse PO Box: 69 Main Street, Box 16 New Providence, PA 17560
Get your Clotheshorse merch here: https://clotheshorsepodcast.com/shop/
Until the end of July, use promo code THEPRICEISRIGHT to get 50% off all merch! Amanda and Dustin care for a colony of 12 feral cats and they want to get them all fixed this spring. So help them cover that cost by picking up some hot deals on Clotheshorse merch.
If you want to share your opinion/additional thoughts on the subjects we cover in each episode, feel free to email, whether it’s a typed out message or an audio recording: amanda@clotheshorse.world
Did you enjoy this episode? Consider "buying me a coffee" via Ko-fi: ko-fi.com/clotheshorse
Clotheshorse is brought to you with support from the following sustainable small businesses:
Slow Fashion Academy is a size-inclusive sewing and patternmaking studio based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded by designer and fashion professor Ruby Gertz. Ruby just launched CLO3D for Custom Fit: a 12-week beginner-friendly online course in virtual patternmaking with CLO3D software. Instead of making sample after sample, you can now customize avatars that match your real body measurements and fit-test garments virtually—before cutting into a single piece of fabric. You can also work from your pre-existing paper or PDF patterns!
This course is designed to get you over the initial hump to working confidently in the program. It includes 300+ bite-size video lessons spaced out over 12 weeks, weekly live Q&A calls for accountability, a custom body scan to use as a you-sized virtual dress form, and a super supportive community of like-minded designers that are all learning together in a cohort. Perfect for indie patternmakers, emerging designers, or anyone who wants to design clothes that actually fit their one-of-a-kind body.
Learn more about the course, as well as our in-person sewing and patternmaking workshops at www.slowfashion.academy.
Deco Denim is a startup based out of San Francisco, selling clothing and accessories that are sustainable, gender fluid, size inclusive and high quality--made to last for years to come. Deco Denim is trying to change the way you think about buying clothes. Founder Sarah Mattes wants to empower people to ask important questions like, “Where was this made? Was this garment made ethically? Is this fabric made of plastic? Can this garment be upcycled and if not, can it be recycled?” Signup at decodenim.com to receive $20 off your first purchase. They promise not to spam you and send out no more than 3 emails a month, with 2 of them surrounding education or a personal note from the Founder. Find them on Instagram as @deco.denim.
Selina Sanders, a social impact brand that specializes in up-cycled clothing, using only reclaimed, vintage or thrifted materials: from tea towels, linens, blankets and quilts. Sustainably crafted in Los Angeles, each piece is designed to last in one's closet for generations to come. Maximum Style; Minimal Carbon Footprint.
Republica Unicornia Yarns: Hand-Dyed Yarn and notions for the color-obsessed. Made with love and some swearing in fabulous Atlanta, Georgia by Head Yarn Wench Kathleen. Get ready for rainbows with a side of Giving A Damn! Republica Unicornia is all about making your own magic using small-batch, responsibly sourced, hand-dyed yarns and thoughtfully made notions. Slow fashion all the way down and discover the joy of creating your very own beautiful hand knit, crocheted, or woven pieces. Find us on Instagram @republica_unicornia_yarns and at www.republicaunicornia.com.
Cute Little Ruin is an online shop dedicated to providing quality vintage and secondhand clothing, vinyl, and home items in a wide range of styles and price points. If it’s ethical and legal, we try to find a new home for it! Vintage style with progressive values. Find us on Instagram at @CuteLittleRuin.
- This episode is part ten in an ongoing series about brands and how they influence our identities and drive consumerism. In this episode, we are going to examine brands and their values: their true values and then their marketing values (yes, most big companies have both and you might be surprised by the lack of overlap between those two sets of values). And specifically, we are going to use Everlane as a conduit for this discussion.
We will go all the way back to Everlane’s origin to identify what the brand’s values were from the beginning.
We will get some additional context around SHEIN’s purchase of Everlane.
We will learn just how much private equity is controlling fashion at this point.
Amanda will debunk that myth that Everlane’s sale marks the “end” of sustainability in fashion.
And we will explore how "Stickergate" involved emotional branding.
Listen to Amanda on Creativity In The Time of Capitalism.
So much additional reading in this episode!!
Reddit post with more Stickergate details
SHEIN finally confirms Everlane sale, Bella Webb, Vogue.
Everlane: "You Don't Need to Pay a 7x Markup for High-Quality Fashion," Lauren Drell, Mashable.
Price Transparency New Trend Among Emerging Clothing Retailers, CBS News.
Everlane’s Promise of ‘Radical Transparency’ Unravels, The New York Times.
EVERLANE’S CONVENIENT TRANSPARENCY (Ex Wives Club doc)
Former Everlane Employees Claim They Were Unlawfully Fired After They Tried to Unionize [UPDATED], Fashionista.
Everlane was never your friend, Andi Zeisler, Salon.
The new Clotheshorse PO Box: 69 Main Street, Box 16 New Providence, PA 17560
Get your Clotheshorse merch here: https://clotheshorsepodcast.com/shop/
For the next month, use promo code THEPRICEISRIGHT to get 50% off all merch! Amanda and Dustin care for a colony of 12 feral cats and they want to get them all fixed this spring. So help them cover that cost by picking up some hot deals on Clotheshorse merch.
If you want to share your opinion/additional thoughts on the subjects we cover in each episode, feel free to email, whether it’s a typed out message or an audio recording: amanda@clotheshorse.world
Did you enjoy this episode? Consider "buying me a coffee" via Ko-fi: ko-fi.com/clotheshorse
Clotheshorse is brought to you with support from the following sustainable small businesses:
Slow Fashion Academy is a size-inclusive sewing and patternmaking studio based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded by designer and fashion professor Ruby Gertz. Ruby just launched CLO3D for Custom Fit: a 12-week beginner-friendly online course in virtual patternmaking with CLO3D software. Instead of making sample after sample, you can now customize avatars that match your real body measurements and fit-test garments virtually—before cutting into a single piece of fabric. You can also work from your pre-existing paper or PDF patterns!
This course is designed to get you over the initial hump to working confidently in the program. It includes 300+ bite-size video lessons spaced out over 12 weeks, weekly live Q&A calls for accountability, a custom body scan to use as a you-sized virtual dress form, and a super supportive community of like-minded designers that are all learning together in a cohort. Perfect for indie patternmakers, emerging designers, or anyone who wants to design clothes that actually fit their one-of-a-kind body.
Learn more about the course, as well as our in-person sewing and patternmaking workshops at www.slowfashion.academy.
Deco Denim is a startup based out of San Francisco, selling clothing and accessories that are sustainable, gender fluid, size inclusive and high quality--made to last for years to come. Deco Denim is trying to change the way you think about buying clothes. Founder Sarah Mattes wants to empower people to ask important questions like, “Where was this made? Was this garment made ethically? Is this fabric made of plastic? Can this garment be upcycled and if not, can it be recycled?” Signup at decodenim.com to receive $20 off your first purchase. They promise not to spam you and send out no more than 3 emails a month, with 2 of them surrounding education or a personal note from the Founder. Find them on Instagram as @deco.denim.
Selina Sanders, a social impact brand that specializes in up-cycled clothing, using only reclaimed, vintage or thrifted materials: from tea towels, linens, blankets and quilts. Sustainably crafted in Los Angeles, each piece is designed to last in one's closet for generations to come. Maximum Style; Minimal Carbon Footprint.
Republica Unicornia Yarns: Hand-Dyed Yarn and notions for the color-obsessed. Made with love and some swearing in fabulous Atlanta, Georgia by Head Yarn Wench Kathleen. Get ready for rainbows with a side of Giving A Damn! Republica Unicornia is all about making your own magic using small-batch, responsibly sourced, hand-dyed yarns and thoughtfully made notions. Slow fashion all the way down and discover the joy of creating your very own beautiful hand knit, crocheted, or woven pieces. Find us on Instagram @republica_unicornia_yarns and at www.republicaunicornia.com.
Cute Little Ruin is an online shop dedicated to providing quality vintage and secondhand clothing, vinyl, and home items in a wide range of styles and price points. If it’s ethical and legal, we try to find a new home for it! Vintage style with progressive values. Find us on Instagram at @CuteLittleRuin.
- Forget apps, AI, and "miracle" eco fabrics...the solution to the fast fashion and overconsumption crisis is…PEOPLE. The future is human! And one way people come into play as part of all of this is via their small businesses. In this episode, Amanda is joined by Malena of The Slow Era, a vintage store and slow fashion community hub in Ames, Iowa.
In this episode, we are going to talk about
How Malena uses their own values as a decision making tool for their business
Why writing a business manifesto made this a lot easier (and why we should also be writing our own personal manifestos, too)
How they reconcile their own anti-capitalist beliefs with being a small business owner
How they connect with and educate their customers and community via the business
How to avoid compromising your values in business (and why/how it will open doors and bring in more customers)
And so much more!
Also: How Everlane and SHEIN are the perfect cherry on top of this slow fashion values sundae!
Find The Slow Era on Instagram.
Like Dylan In The Movies (Belle & Sebastian)
"Everlane is Selling out to...SHEIN," Lauren Sherman, Puck.
"Everlane’s Promise of ‘Radical Transparency’ Unravels," The New York Times.
"The $39 Million Shoe Company Allbirds Turned Into An AI Stock," Jon Markman, Forbes.
Thanks for being one of the elite few who read the show notes. Alexis and her four babies say "hi!"
The new Clotheshorse PO Box: 69 Main Street, Box 16 New Providence, PA 17560
Get your Clotheshorse merch here: https://clotheshorsepodcast.com/shop/
For the next month, use promo code THEPRICEISRIGHT to get 50% off all merch! Amanda and Dustin care for a colony of 12 feral cats and they want to get them all fixed this spring. So help them cover that cost by picking up some hot deals on Clotheshorse merch.
If you want to share your opinion/additional thoughts on the subjects we cover in each episode, feel free to email, whether it’s a typed out message or an audio recording: amanda@clotheshorse.world
Did you enjoy this episode? Consider "buying me a coffee" via Ko-fi: ko-fi.com/clotheshorse
Clotheshorse is brought to you with support from the following sustainable small businesses:
Slow Fashion Academy is a size-inclusive sewing and patternmaking studio based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Designer and fashion professor Ruby Gertz teaches workshops for hobbyists and aspiring designers, so that anyone can learn the foundational skills of making, mending, and altering their own clothes. Ruby also provides professional design and patternmaking services to emerging slow fashion brands, and occasionally takes commissions for custom garments and costume pieces. She has also released several PDF sewing patterns for original designs under her brands Spokes & Stitches, and Starling Petite Plus. Check the schedule for upcoming workshops, download PDF sewing patterns, and learn about additional sewing and design services at www.slowfashion.academy.
Deco Denim is a startup based out of San Francisco, selling clothing and accessories that are sustainable, gender fluid, size inclusive and high quality--made to last for years to come. Deco Denim is trying to change the way you think about buying clothes. Founder Sarah Mattes wants to empower people to ask important questions like, “Where was this made? Was this garment made ethically? Is this fabric made of plastic? Can this garment be upcycled and if not, can it be recycled?” Signup at decodenim.com to receive $20 off your first purchase. They promise not to spam you and send out no more than 3 emails a month, with 2 of them surrounding education or a personal note from the Founder. Find them on Instagram as @deco.denim.
Selina Sanders, a social impact brand that specializes in up-cycled clothing, using only reclaimed, vintage or thrifted materials: from tea towels, linens, blankets and quilts. Sustainably crafted in Los Angeles, each piece is designed to last in one's closet for generations to come. Maximum Style; Minimal Carbon Footprint.
Republica Unicornia Yarns: Hand-Dyed Yarn and notions for the color-obsessed. Made with love and some swearing in fabulous Atlanta, Georgia by Head Yarn Wench Kathleen. Get ready for rainbows with a side of Giving A Damn! Republica Unicornia is all about making your own magic using small-batch, responsibly sourced, hand-dyed yarns and thoughtfully made notions. Slow fashion all the way down and discover the joy of creating your very own beautiful hand knit, crocheted, or woven pieces. Find us on Instagram @republica_unicornia_yarns and at www.republicaunicornia.com.
Cute Little Ruin is an online shop dedicated to providing quality vintage and secondhand clothing, vinyl, and home items in a wide range of styles and price points. If it’s ethical and legal, we try to find a new home for it! Vintage style with progressive values. Find us on Instagram at @CuteLittleRuin.
- This episode is part nine in an ongoing series about brands and how they influence our identities and drive consumerism. In this episode, we will continue to explore how the price we are willing to pay for an item (aka "perceived value") is directly related to branding:
We will get to the bottom of those "compare at" prices at off price stores and outlets,
An introduction to the term "anchor pricing,"
Why thrift stores are making a major branding mistake by pricing up certain items,
Why trends are so emotional (and a key part of planning a product assortment),
And introducing...THE PYRAMID OF MERCHANDISING!!
"TJ Maxx's and Marshalls' comparison prices aren't always what they seem," Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins, Business Insider.
"TJ Maxx Sued Over 'Compare At' Prices," ABC News.
"Bargains at Winners not always what they appear," Melissa Mancini, CBC.
Thanks for being one of the elite few who read the show notes. Brenda says "hi!" Hutch does not because he is grouchy about a particularly intense brushing he had this morning.
The new Clotheshorse PO Box: 69 Main Street, Box 16 New Providence, PA 17560
Get your Clotheshorse merch here: https://clotheshorsepodcast.com/shop/
For the next month, use promo code THEPRICEISRIGHT to get 50% off all merch! Amanda and Dustin care for a colony of 12 feral cats and they want to get them all fixed this spring. So help them cover that cost by picking up some hot deals on Clotheshorse merch.
If you want to share your opinion/additional thoughts on the subjects we cover in each episode, feel free to email, whether it’s a typed out message or an audio recording: amanda@clotheshorse.world
Did you enjoy this episode? Consider "buying me a coffee" via Ko-fi: ko-fi.com/clotheshorse
Clotheshorse is brought to you with support from the following sustainable small businesses:
Slow Fashion Academy is a size-inclusive sewing and patternmaking studio based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded by designer and fashion professor Ruby Gertz. Ruby just launched CLO3D for Custom Fit: a 12-week beginner-friendly online course in virtual patternmaking with CLO3D software. Instead of making sample after sample, you can now customize avatars that match your real body measurements and fit-test garments virtually—before cutting into a single piece of fabric. You can also work from your pre-existing paper or PDF patterns!
This course is designed to get you over the initial hump to working confidently in the program. It includes 300+ bite-size video lessons spaced out over 12 weeks, weekly live Q&A calls for accountability, a custom body scan to use as a you-sized virtual dress form, and a super supportive community of like-minded designers that are all learning together in a cohort. Perfect for indie patternmakers, emerging designers, or anyone who wants to design clothes that actually fit their one-of-a-kind body.
Learn more about the course, as well as our in-person sewing and patternmaking workshops at www.slowfashion.academy.
Deco Denim is a startup based out of San Francisco, selling clothing and accessories that are sustainable, gender fluid, size inclusive and high quality--made to last for years to come. Deco Denim is trying to change the way you think about buying clothes. Founder Sarah Mattes wants to empower people to ask important questions like, “Where was this made? Was this garment made ethically? Is this fabric made of plastic? Can this garment be upcycled and if not, can it be recycled?” Signup at decodenim.com to receive $20 off your first purchase. They promise not to spam you and send out no more than 3 emails a month, with 2 of them surrounding education or a personal note from the Founder. Find them on Instagram as @deco.denim.
Selina Sanders, a social impact brand that specializes in up-cycled clothing, using only reclaimed, vintage or thrifted materials: from tea towels, linens, blankets and quilts. Sustainably crafted in Los Angeles, each piece is designed to last in one's closet for generations to come. Maximum Style; Minimal Carbon Footprint.
Republica Unicornia Yarns: Hand-Dyed Yarn and notions for the color-obsessed. Made with love and some swearing in fabulous Atlanta, Georgia by Head Yarn Wench Kathleen. Get ready for rainbows with a side of Giving A Damn! Republica Unicornia is all about making your own magic using small-batch, responsibly sourced, hand-dyed yarns and thoughtfully made notions. Slow fashion all the way down and discover the joy of creating your very own beautiful hand knit, crocheted, or woven pieces. Find us on Instagram @republica_unicornia_yarns and at www.republicaunicornia.com.
Cute Little Ruin is an online shop dedicated to providing quality vintage and secondhand clothing, vinyl, and home items in a wide range of styles and price points. If it’s ethical and legal, we try to find a new home for it! Vintage style with progressive values. Find us on Instagram at @CuteLittleRuin.
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About Clotheshorse with Amanda Lee McCarty
Host Amanda Lee McCarty (she/they) decodes and demystifies the fashion and retail industries, and takes on topics like consumerism, workers rights, personal style, and why fashion is a case study in capitalism gone awry. Your money is as powerful as your vote! "If you wear clothes, you need to listen to Clotheshorse." --Elise "If you are human and live in the world, you need to listen to Clotheshorse." --Individually WrappedPodcast website
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