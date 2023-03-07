Clotheshorse with Amanda Lee McCarty

Maggie Greene and Ruby Gertz are back for the final installment of our three part series about dress codes and uniforms. In this episode, we will be sharing stories about dress codes and uniforms from the Clotheshorse community. We’ll also learn more about uniforms, particularly in Japan, and the laws around uniforms here in the United States. And we’ll also do some exploration of the 1977 bestselling book, The Women's Dress for Success Book, which essentially laid down the framework for every magazine article, blog post, or book about dressing “professionally” for women that has been published since 1977. This episode includes thoughts and stories from Kimberly, Aimee, Allie, Liz, Leny, Ann, and Deb.Additional reading:"John T. Molloy Suits You for the Executive Suite," Henry Allen, The Washington Post (1978)."Behind The Best Sellers," Judy Klemesrud, The New York Times (1978)."School uniforms: What does the research tell us?," Gwen Dewar, Parenting Science.Find this episode's transcript (and so much more) at clotheshorsepodcast.comWant to support Amanda's work on Clotheshorse? Learn more at patreon.com/clotheshorsepodcastIf you want to share your opinion/additional thoughts on the subjects we cover in each episode, feel free to email, whether it’s a typed out message or an audio recording: [email protected]
