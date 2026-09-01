Clotheshorse with Amanda Lee McCarty

In a world of greenwashing, wall-to-wall podcast ads, and affiliate marketing "listicles," it's really hard to know if a brand is actually as sustainable and ethical as it claims. Well, Amanda has been looking into this kind of stuff for years, so in this episode they will show you exactly what they do when they want to figure out the true story of a brand. And specifically, we will unpack Quince as an example!

In this episode:

Is Quince as sustainable and ethical as their marketing seems to claim?

What are some obvious red flags that a brand is not sustainable and ethical?

Why are sustainable fashion organizations, writers, and activists no longer receiving as much funding as they once did?

Why does Amanda feel "weird" about the Commons app?

Why is a job review site (Glassdoor) a surprisingly useful addition to your slow fashion toolbox?

And why can't we shop our way to a better world?

Also: Six years of Clotheshorse...and introducing, CONWAY!

Helpful links and reading:



@sustainablefashionfriend

@alookbehindtheseams

Good On You

Eco-Stylist

Cobbled Goods

"Not everyone is loving Quince's dupes," Chantal Fernandez, The Cut.

"Williams-Sonoma sues Quince over sales of 'dupe' products," Jonathan Stempel, Reuters.

"Beyond Compare? Quince Battles Class Action Over Its ‘Traditional Retail’ Pricing Model," ArentFoxSchiff

"I got a cease and desist from Quince," Ecocult.

Amanda's first post about the Esprit sweatshirt (you can also find this on IG)

"About that viral Esprit sweatshirt...the revolution will not be for sale at Costco." (you an also find this on IG)



The new Clotheshorse PO Box: 69 Main Street, Box 16 New Providence, PA 17560

Get your Clotheshorse merch here: https://clotheshorsepodcast.com/shop/

Until the end of July, use promo code THEPRICEISRIGHT to get 50% off all merch! Amanda and Dustin care for a colony of 12 feral cats and they want to get them all fixed this spring. So help them cover that cost by picking up some hot deals on Clotheshorse merch.

If you want to share your opinion/additional thoughts on the subjects we cover in each episode, feel free to email, whether it’s a typed out message or an audio recording: amanda@clotheshorse.world

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Clotheshorse is brought to you with support from the following sustainable small businesses:

Slow Fashion Academy is a size-inclusive sewing and patternmaking studio based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded by designer and fashion professor Ruby Gertz. Ruby just launched CLO3D for Custom Fit: a 12-week beginner-friendly online course in virtual patternmaking with CLO3D software. Instead of making sample after sample, you can now customize avatars that match your real body measurements and fit-test garments virtually—before cutting into a single piece of fabric. You can also work from your pre-existing paper or PDF patterns!

This course is designed to get you over the initial hump to working confidently in the program. It includes 300+ bite-size video lessons spaced out over 12 weeks, weekly live Q&A calls for accountability, a custom body scan to use as a you-sized virtual dress form, and a super supportive community of like-minded designers that are all learning together in a cohort. Perfect for indie patternmakers, emerging designers, or anyone who wants to design clothes that actually fit their one-of-a-kind body.

Learn more about the course, as well as our in-person sewing and patternmaking workshops at www.slowfashion.academy.



Deco Denim is a startup based out of San Francisco, selling clothing and accessories that are sustainable, gender fluid, size inclusive and high quality--made to last for years to come. Deco Denim is trying to change the way you think about buying clothes. Founder Sarah Mattes wants to empower people to ask important questions like, “Where was this made? Was this garment made ethically? Is this fabric made of plastic? Can this garment be upcycled and if not, can it be recycled?” Signup at decodenim.com to receive $20 off your first purchase. They promise not to spam you and send out no more than 3 emails a month, with 2 of them surrounding education or a personal note from the Founder. Find them on Instagram as @deco.denim.



Selina Sanders, a social impact brand that specializes in up-cycled clothing, using only reclaimed, vintage or thrifted materials: from tea towels, linens, blankets and quilts. Sustainably crafted in Los Angeles, each piece is designed to last in one's closet for generations to come. Maximum Style; Minimal Carbon Footprint.



Republica Unicornia Yarns: Hand-Dyed Yarn and notions for the color-obsessed. Made with love and some swearing in fabulous Atlanta, Georgia by Head Yarn Wench Kathleen. Get ready for rainbows with a side of Giving A Damn! Republica Unicornia is all about making your own magic using small-batch, responsibly sourced, hand-dyed yarns and thoughtfully made notions. Slow fashion all the way down and discover the joy of creating your very own beautiful hand knit, crocheted, or woven pieces. Find us on Instagram @republica_unicornia_yarns and at www.republicaunicornia.com.



Cute Little Ruin is an online shop dedicated to providing quality vintage and secondhand clothing, vinyl, and home items in a wide range of styles and price points. If it’s ethical and legal, we try to find a new home for it! Vintage style with progressive values. Find us on Instagram at @CuteLittleRuin.