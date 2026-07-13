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CHGO Chicago Bulls Podcast

ALLCITY Network, CHGO Sports
BasketballNews
CHGO Chicago Bulls Podcast
Latest episode

1441 episodes

  • CHGO Chicago Bulls Podcast

    BULLS PRACTICE: Tiago Splitter & Caleb Wilson speak on Summer League expectations & team culture

    07/13/2026 | 12 mins.
    Chicago Bulls Summer League head coach Tiago Splitter discusses the team's expectations, building a winning culture, and what he wants to see from the Bulls throughout Summer League. Caleb Wilson also reflects on his NBA Summer League debut, shares what he learned from his first game, and explains how he's continuing to grow with confidence. This Bulls practice media availability provides insight into the team's development, chemistry, and mindset heading into the rest of Summer League. 

     

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  • CHGO Chicago Bulls Podcast

    EXCLUSIVE: Dailyn Swain Talks Chicago Bulls Opportunity, Confidence & Team Chemistry

    07/12/2026 | 7 mins.
    In this exclusive interview, Dailyn Swain discusses his opportunity with the Chicago Bulls, reflects on his NBA Summer League debut, and explains how his confidence has continued to grow. He also talks about the importance of team chemistry, his focus on improving every day, and his mindset as he works to earn a bigger role. Conducted by CHGO Bulls' Will Gottlieb, the interview also features teammate Jaylin Sellers jumping in to ask Dailyn questions, creating a fun behind-the-scenes conversation that highlights the chemistry and camaraderie between the two Chicago Bulls teammates. 

     

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  • CHGO Chicago Bulls Podcast

    Is Bulls Caleb Wilson the Early Favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year?!

    07/12/2026 | 11 mins.
    Is Caleb Wilson already the early favorite for the 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year? The Chicago Bulls' No. 4 overall pick made a statement in his NBA Summer League debut, exploding for 35 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks while knocking down 7-of-11 from three-point range, setting a new Summer League debut scoring record despite Chicago's narrow loss to Memphis. After starring at North Carolina, Wilson has wasted no time proving he belongs—could this be the start of a Rookie of the Year campaign? 

     

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  • CHGO Chicago Bulls Podcast

    Norman Powell Sets EXPECTATIONS For The Chicago Bulls As Team Veteran

    07/11/2026 | 17 mins.
    Watch Norman Powell at NBA Summer League as the newest Chicago Bulls veteran shows his support for his teammates and discusses the importance of leadership and building a winning culture. Powell talks about encouraging and mentoring the Bulls' young core, including Caleb Wilson, Dailyn Swain, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis, while sharing his expectations for the team moving forward. If you're looking for the latest Chicago Bulls news, Norman Powell interviews, NBA Summer League coverage, and Bulls player development updates, this video has all the key moments. 

     

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  • CHGO Chicago Bulls Podcast

    SUMMER LEAGUE: Caleb Wilson ERUPTS For 35 Points In Bulls Summer League Debut! | CHGO Bulls Podcast

    07/11/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    The CHGO Bulls crew are LIVE from Las Vegas, breaking down the Chicago Bulls 97-96 loss the Memphis Grizzlies in their NBA Summer League opener on Friday night. Caleb Wilson set a Summer League record with 35 points in his debut, including shooting 7-11 on threes. Fellow rookie Dailyn Swain had a quieter night, but chipped in across the board with rebounds assists and steals. Noa Essengue looked rusty in his first action since shoulder surgery, but did tally four blocks. Peck, Big Dave and Will Gottlieb discuss the large statement from Wilson, and his measured self-assessment after the game. Plus, does Jaylin Sellers have real NBA potential?

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About CHGO Chicago Bulls Podcast
The CHGO Bulls Podcast is your daily home for Chicago Bulls basketball. Hosted by Matt Peck, Big Dave, and Will "The Goat" Gottlieb, the show delivers game recaps, expert analysis, player interviews, breaking news, and postgame reactions live from the United Center. Whether you're breaking down Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis, trade rumors, or the latest on the rebuild, CHGO Bulls connects Bulls fans from Chicago to around the world. If red runs through your veins, this is the podcast for you—join the CHGO Bulls community today.
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