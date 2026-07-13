Watch Norman Powell at NBA Summer League as the newest Chicago Bulls veteran shows his support for his teammates and discusses the importance of leadership and building a winning culture. Powell talks about encouraging and mentoring the Bulls' young core, including Caleb Wilson, Dailyn Swain, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis, while sharing his expectations for the team moving forward. If you're looking for the latest Chicago Bulls news, Norman Powell interviews, NBA Summer League coverage, and Bulls player development updates, this video has all the key moments.
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