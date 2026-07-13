In this exclusive interview, Dailyn Swain discusses his opportunity with the Chicago Bulls, reflects on his NBA Summer League debut, and explains how his confidence has continued to grow. He also talks about the importance of team chemistry, his focus on improving every day, and his mindset as he works to earn a bigger role. Conducted by CHGO Bulls' Will Gottlieb, the interview also features teammate Jaylin Sellers jumping in to ask Dailyn questions, creating a fun behind-the-scenes conversation that highlights the chemistry and camaraderie between the two Chicago Bulls teammates.







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