Bruin Report Online: A UCLA Athletics podcast

The latest episode of the Bruin Report Online recruiting podcast looks ahead to the storylines ahead of No. 21-ranked UCLA's contest at No. 13 Oregon this weekend.



Rivals recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman and BRO staff writer Tracy McDannald run through some of the names expected in Eugene who will have an interest in both the Bruins and Ducks.



Plus, a closer look at how UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff handled the previous bye week and the overwhelmingly positive headlines generated through their actions.



The discussion also explains how the Bruins can still win the weekend if their 4-0 start does not survive the contest, how Chesney pushed all the right buttons on the recruiting trail to get to this point, and more. #UCLA #UCLAFootball #UCLABruins #UCLABasketball #On3



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