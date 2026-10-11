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Bruin Report Online: A UCLA Athletics podcast

Bruin Report Online
BasketballFootball
Bruin Report Online: A UCLA Athletics podcast
Latest episode

777 episodes

  • Bruin Report Online: A UCLA Athletics podcast

    Postgame BROCast: UCLA beats Oregon for biggest win in over a decade

    10/10/2026 | 17 mins.
    #UCLA #UCLAFootball #UCLABruins #UCLABasketball #On3

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  • Bruin Report Online: A UCLA Athletics podcast

    BRO recruiting pod: Stakes high for No. 21 UCLA -- win or lose -- at No. 13 Oregon

    10/09/2026 | 41 mins.
    The latest episode of the Bruin Report Online recruiting podcast looks ahead to the storylines ahead of No. 21-ranked UCLA's contest at No. 13 Oregon this weekend.

    Rivals recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman and BRO staff writer Tracy McDannald run through some of the names expected in Eugene who will have an interest in both the Bruins and Ducks.

    Plus, a closer look at how UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff handled the previous bye week and the overwhelmingly positive headlines generated through their actions.

    The discussion also explains how the Bruins can still win the weekend if their 4-0 start does not survive the contest, how Chesney pushed all the right buttons on the recruiting trail to get to this point, and more. #UCLA #UCLAFootball #UCLABruins #UCLABasketball #On3

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  • Bruin Report Online: A UCLA Athletics podcast

    Looking Ahead at the Post-Oregon World for UCLA Football

    10/09/2026 | 54 mins.
    #UCLA #UCLAFootball #UCLABruins #UCLABasketball #On3

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  • Bruin Report Online: A UCLA Athletics podcast

    Recapping Maryland, Perspective on UCLA So Far

    10/02/2026 | 59 mins.
    Finally, we closed with a call for fans to come out to the Rose Bowl for the remaining home games this year. It's hugely important for the program to have fans in the seats to close out the year. We also talked about the likelihood that UCLA is going to want to attack the Transfer Portal heavily, so it's absolutely essential to give to NIL if you have the means. You can give to Champion of Westwood here.


    #UCLA #UCLAFootball #UCLABruins #UCLABasketball #On3

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  • Bruin Report Online: A UCLA Athletics podcast

    BRO recruiting pod: How No. 23 UCLA's 4-0 start is resonating with key targets

    10/01/2026 | 44 mins.
    After a week off, the Bruin Report Online football recruiting podcast featuring Rivals recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman and BRO staff writer Tracy McDannald reflects on the implications of 23rd-ranked UCLA's 4-0 start to the season.

    The discussion also touches on how much more important the Oct. 10 contest at No. 15 Oregon now is, as well as some of the Bruins' big home games as the calendar turns to October.

    Plus, we touch on big development over the weekend in 2027 California wide receiver commit Charles Davis' decision to reopen his recruitment while not backing off his pledge, and more. #UCLA #UCLAFootball #UCLABruins #UCLABasketball #On3

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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    advertising.
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About Bruin Report Online: A UCLA Athletics podcast
The writers for Bruin Report Online discuss everything related to UCLA football, UCLA basketball and UCLA recruiting with experts from On3.
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