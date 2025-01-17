Powered by RND
E. Leikam, C. Klein
Join Evan and Chad as they delve deep into the world of Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Horror Novels.
  • The Stormlight Archive #1 (The Way Of Kings Interlude I-7 to End)
    Join Evan, Zoranne, Jaysen, Eryn, and Laura for the final episode for The Way Of Kings!! 
    --------  
    1:02:03
  • The Stormlight Archive #1 The Way Of Kings (Interlude I-4 to End of Part 3)
    Join Evan, Zoranne, Jaysen, and Laura for a recap and discussion of The Way Of Kings (part 3 to be exact)   
    --------  
    1:44:38
  • Author Interview: Jason Pargin
    CW: politics, social media, mental health In his third appearance on Book Reviews Kill, Jason sits down with Evan to discuss his newest book: I'm Starting To Worry About This Black Box Of Doom, which is out now!  Buy ISTWATBBOD https://johndiesattheend.com/ Jason's socials:  TikTok Instagram X (Twitter)
    --------  
    1:47:14
  • The Stormlight Archive #1 The Way Of Kings (Interlude I-1 to End of Part 2)
    Join Evan, Jaysen, and Zoranne for a recap and discussion of The Way Of Kings! Chasmfiends, Shardplate, and knobweed galore.  Discussion begins at exactly 30 minutes in!  Support BRK: https://www.patreon.com/bookreviewskill BRK Discord: https://discord.gg/RnzHyt5gpv Zoranne IG: @zoranne_ Jaysen IG: @ezeekat
    --------  
    1:40:54
  • The Stormlight Acrchive #1 The Way Of Kings (Prelude to End of Part 1)
    Oh man. Here we are. Let's go. Journey before destination, friends. I'm really exhuasted from editing this super late but I'll come back in here and add all the links and socials and stuff soon. 
    --------  
    1:21:02

About Book Reviews Kill

Join Evan and Chad as they delve deep into the world of Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Horror Novels.
