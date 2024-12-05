Bloody Angola Podcast by Woody Overton & Jim Chapman

In this episode of Bloody Angola, Jim Chapman completes his the look into the conviction and incarceration of Serial Killer Felix Vail, a figure linked to the oldest cold case in history where the killer was sentenced to prison Jim delves into the trial, the prosecution and the conviction and sentence of Felix to Bloody Angola.#bloodyangola #podcast #prison #felixvail #louisiana #louisianastatepenitentiaryTimestamps03:16 The Search for Bicycle Boy04:39 Discovery in the Attic06:16 Confronting Vail11:28 The Trial Begins13:49 The Prosecution's Case15:39 The Defense's Argument20:26 Witnesses Against Vail22:14 The Forensic Evidence28:16 The Verdict33:07 Sentencing Early release, commercial free episodes plus bonus content and more can be found by joining us on Patreon by Clicking here:
Part 2 | Cold Blooded Killer: Felix Vail
In this episode of Bloody Angola, Jim continues exploring the dark story of Felix Vail and the events leading to his arrest for the murder of his wife, Mary. Highlighting journalist Jerry Mitchell's role in reopening the cold case, Jim delves into Vail's history of manipulation and violence. Through testimonies from those affected, Jim reveals the hidden darkness behind his charm and how a mother's relentless quest for answers trying to locate her missing daughter played a crucial role.

Timestamps
05:37 Rose's Relentless Pursuit
11:29 A Dangerous Relationship
12:23 The Voice of the Victims
16:08 Connecting the Dots
21:21 The Search for Justice
31:39 Witnesses and Their Accounts
38:38 Uncovering the Truth
42:39 Arrested and Charged
Cold Blooded Killer: Felix Vail
In this episode of Bloody Angola, Jim explores the life of Serial Killer Felix Vail, a figure linked to the oldest cold case in history where the killer was sentenced to prison Jim delves into Vail's tumultuous upbringing and unpack details surrounding his wife Mary's tragic demise, as well as the mysterious disappearances of (2) subsequent partners.

Timestamps
02:46 Early Life and Marriage
07:52 The Mysterious Disappearance of Mary
12:32 Investigation and Arrest
13:56 Life in California
15:59 New Relationships and Confessions
18:15 The Impact of Bill's Revelation
27:18 Marriages and Escalating Violence
31:17 Annette Craver: A New Victim
39:50 Patterns of Disappearance
45:47 Arrest and New Developments
The Brotherhood And The Murder Of Genore Guillory
In this episode of "Bloody Angola," Jim Chapman discusses the tragic case of Genore Guillory, who was murdered in 2000 in Clinton, Louisiana. As the investigation unfolds chilling circumstances surrounding her murder over a conflict involving a goat and a life insurance policy are revealed, setting the stage for the incarceration in Bloody Angola of several suspects involved in her death.

Timestamps
04:26 The Gruesome Discovery
09:36 Unraveling Genore's Life
13:24 The Stalking Police Officer
19:20 The Shady Donnie Fisher
23:33 The Arrest of the Skippers
24:53 The Pursuit of John Beiaillo
25:47 The Mastermind Johnny Hoyt
33:22 Shocking Revelations in Jail
36:11 A New District Attorney
The Penitentiary Past: The Birth of Louisiana’s Most Brutal Prison
In this episode of "Bloody Angola," Jim Chapman explores the intricate history of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, tracing its history during its time as a Louisiana plantation. Jim discusses the early land grants and key figures like Francis Routh and Isaac Franklin, whose actions laid the groundwork for Angola Prison's grim legacy. Jim highlights the transformation of the property, detailing the consequences of harsh management practices post-Civil War and the suffering of inmates under a brutal labor system. As he the penitentiary's development through the 20th century, Jim addresses themes of exploitation, reform efforts, and the ongoing struggles of the brutal prison in its early years.

Chapters
04:34 The Origins of Angola Plantation
13:06 The Acklan Family Legacy
20:10 Civil War Challenges
23:58 Samuel James and Prison Management
31:42 The State Takes Over
38:27 Prison Conditions in the 1930s
41:09 Reform and Decline in the 1950s
About Bloody Angola Podcast by Woody Overton & Jim Chapman
From the creative minds of award winning podcasters Woody Overton of Real Life Real Crime and Jim Chapman of Local Leaders the Podcast Bloody Angola is a no holds barred podcast based on stories and interviews of the bloodiest prison in America, told like you have never heard it!