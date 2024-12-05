Bloody Angola Podcast by Woody Overton & Jim Chapman

The Penitentiary Past: The Birth of Louisiana’s Most Brutal Prison

In this episode of "Bloody Angola," Jim Chapman explores the intricate history of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, tracing its history during its time as a Louisiana plantation. Jim discusses the early land grants and key figures like Francis Routh and Isaac Franklin, whose actions laid the groundwork for Angola Prison's grim legacy. Jim highlights the transformation of the property, detailing the consequences of harsh management practices post-Civil War and the suffering of inmates under a brutal labor system. As he the penitentiary's development through the 20th century, Jim addresses themes of exploitation, reform efforts, and the ongoing struggles of the brutal prison in its early years.#louisiana #prison #Angola #bloodyangola #podcast #incarceration Chapters04:34 The Origins of Angola Plantation13:06 The Acklan Family Legacy20:10 Civil War Challenges23:58 Samuel James and Prison Management31:42 The State Takes Over38:27 Prison Conditions in the 1930s41:09 Reform and Decline in the 1950s