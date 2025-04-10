Powered by RND
Blah Di Da

Darby Hudson
Darby Hudson talks about the 'creative process', muddling through and life.
  • You're Dangerous When You Make Something Beautiful
    Link to John Mescalls full lecture on creativity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfVnH7qUCAI&t=28s
    8:53
  • Mum: and the alive things she told me before she died
    Some thoughts about writing mum: "Alive Things Mum Told Me Before She Died".
    16:39
  • Creative burnout and managing social media
    I've gotta keep posting stuff on social media, so I've been reposting old stuff. But I made this podcast
    11:34
  • Writing memes
    Some thoughts on writing memes
    8:22
  • Sometimes the truth sounds like the truth (when it isn't)
    Some thoughts on writing short and simple sentences and a small reflection on advertising constructing simple messages to complicate your life.
    9:28

Darby Hudson talks about the 'creative process', muddling through and life.
