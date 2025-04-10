You're Dangerous When You Make Something Beautiful
Link to John Mescalls full lecture on creativity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfVnH7qUCAI&t=28sMy new book: YOU'RE GOING TO BE OKwww.darbyhudson.comYOU'RE GOING TO BE OKMy books and prints:Books and printsFind me:My free eBook of poemsInstagramTikTokYouTube#art #writingtips #creativity #writingcommunity #writing #artist
--------
8:53
Mum: and the alive things she told me before she died
Some thoughts about writing mum: "Alive Things Mum Told Me Before She Died".My new book: YOU'RE GOING TO BE OKwww.darbyhudson.comYOU'RE GOING TO BE OKMy books and prints:Books and printsFind me:My free eBook of poemsInstagramTikTokYouTube#art #writingtips #creativity #writingcommunity #writing #artist
--------
16:39
Creative burnout and managing social media
I've gotta keep posting stuff on social media, so I've been reposting old stuff. But I made this podcastMy new book: YOU'RE GOING TO BE OKwww.darbyhudson.comYOU'RE GOING TO BE OKMy books and prints:Books and printsFind me:My free eBook of poemsInstagramTikTokYouTube#art #writingtips #creativity #writingcommunity #writing #artist
--------
11:34
Writing memes
Some thoughts on writing memesMy new book: YOU'RE GOING TO BE OKwww.darbyhudson.comYOU'RE GOING TO BE OKMy books and prints:Books and printsFind me:My free eBook of poemsInstagramTikTokYouTube#art #writingtips #creativity #writingcommunity #writing #artist
--------
8:22
Sometimes the truth sounds like the truth (when it isn't)
Some thoughts on writing short and simple sentences and a small reflection on advertising constructing simple messages to complicate your life.My new book: YOU'RE GOING TO BE OKwww.darbyhudson.comYOU'RE GOING TO BE OKMy books and prints:Books and printsFind me:My free eBook of poemsInstagramTikTokYouTube#art #writingtips #creativity #writingcommunity #writing #artist