Behind the Rez with Sterlin Harjo

Dylan Brodie & Rockee Harjo

In this episode of 'Behind the Rez,' host Sterling Harjo sits down with producer Dylan Brodie and location's assistant Rockee Harjo to discuss their experiences working on the Emmy-nominated series 'Reservation Dogs.' From the initial challenges and funny anecdotes to the emotional highs and pivotal moments, the conversation provides an insider's view of the production process. The episode covers a range of topics, including the evolution of their roles, the impact of the show on the local community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the familial bonds formed on set. Sponsored by Tulsa Film Collective and recorded at The Church Studio, this episode offers a heartfelt and humorous look backstage.00:00 Introduction to Behind the Rez00:32 Meet the Crew: Dylan and Rocky01:21 Early Days and Challenges03:03 The Evolution of Roles04:36 The Emotional Journey07:05 Creating a Unique Set Culture17:06 Impact on the Community21:37 The Jail Episode: From Yard Sale to Nightmare22:03 Transforming a Cursed Location23:23 Haunted and Hectic Filming Conditions25:51 Challenges and Gratitude in Filmmaking27:01 The Role of a Producer30:11 The Importance of Passion in the Industry33:51 Hopes for Tulsa's Film Industry37:42 Reflecting on the Journey40:35 Closing Thoughts and Acknowledgements