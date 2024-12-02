Behind the Rez with Sterlin Harjo

In this episode of 'Behind the Rez,' host Sterling Harjo sits down with producer Dylan Brodie and location's assistant Rockee Harjo to discuss their experiences working on the Emmy-nominated series 'Reservation Dogs.' From the initial challenges and funny anecdotes to the emotional highs and pivotal moments, the conversation provides an insider's view of the production process. The episode covers a range of topics, including the evolution of their roles, the impact of the show on the local community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the familial bonds formed on set. Sponsored by Tulsa Film Collective and recorded at The Church Studio, this episode offers a heartfelt and humorous look backstage.00:00 Introduction to Behind the Rez00:32 Meet the Crew: Dylan and Rocky01:21 Early Days and Challenges03:03 The Evolution of Roles04:36 The Emotional Journey07:05 Creating a Unique Set Culture17:06 Impact on the Community21:37 The Jail Episode: From Yard Sale to Nightmare22:03 Transforming a Cursed Location23:23 Haunted and Hectic Filming Conditions25:51 Challenges and Gratitude in Filmmaking27:01 The Role of a Producer30:11 The Importance of Passion in the Industry33:51 Hopes for Tulsa's Film Industry37:42 Reflecting on the Journey40:35 Closing Thoughts and AcknowledgementsFollow us on Instagram Follow us on TikTokFollow Sterlin Harjo Credits: Produced by Will Retherford of Citizens of SoundProduced by Sterlin Harjo of Crazy Eagle MediaProduced by Dylan BrodieRecorded at The Church StudioSponsored by Tulsa Film CollectiveMusic by Mato WayuhiCover Art & Design by Jeremy LutherSocial Media Promo by Carley Moore
--------
42:22
Warren Queton & Ryan Redcorn
Explore the unscripted journey behind the Emmy-nominated series 'Reservation Dogs' in this episode of 'Behind the Rez,' hosted by Sterling Harjo. Join Sterlin as he reminisces with fellow cast and crew members, including Warren Queton and Ryan Redcorn, sharing personal stories, humorous moments, and the cultural significance of their work. The conversation delves into the creation of Indian humor, the challenges of production, and heartfelt reflections on the show's impact. Sterling also touches on themes of community, language preservation, and the bittersweet experience of ending the beloved series. Featuring memorable anecdotes, laughs, and a behind-the-scenes look at the bond formed during the making of 'Reservation Dogs,' this episode captures the spirit and authenticity that made the show a cultural milestone.Timestamp Menu: 01:01 Reminiscing College Days03:39 The Essence of Indian Humor15:27 Warren's Acting Journey18:44 Writer's Room Reflections22:06 Travel Misadventures26:08 The Art of Storytelling and Humor27:13 Cultural Markers and Language29:02 Reservation Dogs and Native Representation33:35 Behind the Scenes of Reservation Dogs40:26 The Importance of Native Language48:34 Reflections and Future Hopes55:44 Closing Remarks and CreditsFollow us on Instagram Follow us on TikTokFollow Sterlin Harjo Credits: Produced by Will Retherford of Citizens of SoundProduced by Sterlin Harjo of Crazy Eagle MediaProduced by Dylan BrodieRecorded at The Church StudioSponsored by Tulsa Film CollectiveMusic by Mato WayuhiCover Art & Design by Jeremy LutherSocial Media Promo by Carley Moore
--------
56:43
Tafv Sampson
Explore the creation of the Emmy-nominated series 'Reservation Dogs' in 'Behind the Rez,' hosted by Sterling Harjo. This episode delves into the personal and professional journey of Tafv Sampson, highlighting her transition from fashion to set design, the importance of incorporating cultural artifacts, and the integration of personal family memorabilia into the show. Reflecting on emotional filming experiences, significant episodes from seasons two and three, and the challenges faced such as unexpected fires, the discussion underscores the dedication to authenticity and Native representation. Harjo and Tafv share touching anecdotes, the profound cultural significance of their work, and the lasting impact on their storytelling approach.Timestamp Menu:01:13 Set Decoration and Coming Home01:52 The Origin Story03:31 Joining Reservation Dogs05:58 Creating Authentic Sets08:21 Emotional Connections on Set08:58 Reflecting on Season One20:08 Legacy of Will Sampson26:41 Honoring the Legacy of Older Actors27:16 A Heartbreaking Story of Rejection28:23 The Struggles of the Previous Generation30:12 Season Three: A New Level31:03 Maximus: A Unique Character35:32 The Dear Lady Episode: A Production Challenge43:03 Unexpected Acting Role46:52 The 1970s Episode: An Homage to the Past49:30 The Impact and Legacy of Rez DogsFollow us on Instagram Follow us on TikTokFollow Sterlin Harjo Credits: Produced by Will Retherford of Citizens of SoundProduced by Sterlin Harjo of Crazy Eagle MediaProduced by Dylan BrodieRecorded at The Church StudioSponsored by Tulsa Film CollectiveMusic by Mato WayuhiCover Art & Design by Jeremy LutherSocial Media Promo by Carley Moore
--------
52:09
Mato Wayuhi
Explore the candid and unscripted journey of creating the Emmy-nominated series 'Reservation Dogs' in this episode of 'Behind the Rez,' hosted by Sterling Harjo. Join Sterlin as he chats with Mato Wayuhi about his name, music inspirations, and the serendipitous path from hip-hop videos to scoring the show. The episode delves into the creative challenges faced in New Mexico, the excitement of online connections, and the importance of Indigenous representation. Sterlin and Mato discuss the art of scoring, emotional moments on set, and the personal growth experienced throughout production. Harjo and Wayuhi also reflect on the decision to end the series on a high note and the cultural significance it holds, all while celebrating authentic storytelling and the camaraderie formed during the journey.Timestamp Menu: 00:49 The Meaning of Mato02:32 Discovering Mato's Music04:17 Scoring Reservation Dogs09:48 The Challenges of Season One23:41 Recording Challenges and Acoustic Guitars24:12 Reflecting on Season Two25:36 The Catfish Episode and Writer's Room Stories27:35 Season Two Finale and Emotional Moments29:14 COVID Disruption and Season Three30:59 Boarding School Episode and Wes Studi34:14 Ending the Show and Its Impact41:14 Cultural Representation and LegacyFollow us on Instagram Follow us on TikTokFollow Sterlin Harjo Credits: Produced by Will Retherford of Citizens of SoundProduced by Sterlin Harjo of Crazy Eagle MediaProduced by Dylan BrodieRecorded at The Church StudioSponsored by Tulsa Film CollectiveMusic by Mato WayuhiCover Art & Design by Jeremy LutherSocial Media Promo by Carley Moore
--------
47:21
Trailer: Behind the Rez with Sterlin Harjo
Welcome to Behind the Rez with Sterlin Harjo—the unscripted podcast where we take you behind the scenes of Reservation Dogs. Sponsored by Tulsa Film Collective, this podcast is one of many projects we are taping and producing in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Every episode, we're sitting down with the cast, crew, and creators to talk about what it was like to make this Emmy nominated and groundbreaking series, the highs, the lows, and the stuff you don’t see on camera. So grab a seat, because we're giving you an inside look at the heart and soul of Rez Dogs. Follow us on Instagram Follow us on TikTokFollow Sterlin Harjo Credits: Produced by Will Retherford of Citizens of SoundProduced by Sterlin Harjo of Crazy Eagle MediaProduced by Dylan BrodieRecorded at The Church StudioSponsored by Tulsa Film CollectiveMusic by Mato WayuhiCover Art & Design by Jeremy LutherSocial Media Promo by Carley Moore
Welcome to Behind the Rez with Sterlin Harjo—the unscripted podcast where we take you behind the scenes of Reservation Dogs. Sponsored by Tulsa Film Collective, this podcast is one of many projects we are taping and producing in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Every episode, we're sitting down with the cast, crew, and creators to talk about what it was like to make this Emmy nominated and groundbreaking series, the highs, the lows, and the stuff you don’t see on camera. So grab a seat, because we're giving you an inside look at the heart and soul of Rez Dogs.