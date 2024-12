Ep 112 // JESSE EISENBERG

JESSE EISENBERG! WE SAT DOWN WITH JESSE AT OUR KIOSK-O-THÈQUE TO DIVE INTO HIS CREATIVE UNIVERSE. MUSIC, OF COURSE, WAS FRONT AND CENTER IN OUR CONVERSATION! FROM BROADWAY TO INDIE ROCK, AND EVEN INTO THE CLASSICAL REPERTOIRE, JESSE SHARED WITH US HIS THINKING PROCESS ON HOW TO USE MUSIC TO SCORE A FILM (ASPIRING DIRECTORS, TAKE NOTE!). JESSE OPENED UP ABOUT HIS LATEST FILM, A REAL PAIN, AND HOW CHOPIN'S TIMELESS PIECES HELPED SET THE EMOTIONAL LANDSCAPE OF THE STORY. SO, WHETHER YOU'RE A FAN OF CINEMA, MUSIC, OR JUST BRILLIANT STORYTELLING, THIS CONVERSATION HAS SOMETHING FOR YOU!