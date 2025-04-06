Actor Antonio Banderas talks to Norman and Paul about his role as Picasso on National Geographic’s “Genius”, the artist’s remarkably long name, his TV binge watching habits, starting his acting career without knowing English, finding performing after a halted soccer career, and the stage being his true love.

Actress Judith Light joins Norman and Paul to talk about the beginning of her career and her relationship with her parents, the importance of good writers and directors guiding you, saving the arts from being the first thing to be cut in schools, the significance of “Who’s The Boss?” and the play “Wit” on her career, and how no human being is one note.

Writer and Producer Greg Bertlanti sits down with Norman and Paul to talk about his managing 14 different shows, using TV to help influence society into new ways of thinking, Jim Henson influencing his storytelling from a young age, how his career got started in TV, and meeting Norman over the phone while working on Everwood, and working alongside his husband.

Saxophonist and restaurateur Dave Koz joins Norman and Paul to discuss the joys of sharing food, cigars, and music with Norman and the gang, the power music has to bring people together, discovering the saxophone instead of sports, and finding his Dad’s face in a cannabis store.

Actor and comedian Bob Saget joins Norman and Paul to discuss how they became friends and bonded over cigars, censorship in entertainment, the upcoming documentary he’s making on Martin Mull, and his most recent Amazon Prime special, “0 to 60.”

About All of the Above with Norman Lear

Join us on an enlightening ride of conversation, from comedy to family, current events, music, politics, social issues and more. While topics will cover any and everything you can think of, the show will always feature the unique perspectives of celebrities, politicians and everyday folk. Celebrity guests include Julia Louis Dreyfus, Jordan Peele, Rashida Jones, RuPaul, Katy Segal, Judd Apatow, Brian Grazer, Amy Poehler, Charles Barkley, Lilly Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen, and more. At ninety-five years old, World War II veteran, writer, producer, director, and creator of such legendary sitcoms as All In The Family, Good Times, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, Maude, and many others that defined and revolutionized American television, Lear brings his progressive and boundary-moving voice to the microphone with this rare and intimate weekly conversation.