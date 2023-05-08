Aisle Tell You What • Love Black History

Aisle Tell You What shares the weddings, marriages, and romances of notable Black figures throughout time. Basically, it’s all love Black History. Aisle Tell Yo...
The Tormented Loves of Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye was such a talented musician and singer known for his soulful, sensual, and romantic music. However, his personal life was not always as harmonious as his songs. Marvin had two marriages: one to Anna Gordy and the other to Janis Hunter -- both of which ended in divorce. In addition to that, there were other relationships that definitely impacted and heavily influenced his life. We’re going to be talking about all of that this week on Aisle Tell You What.
References & Resources: To learn more about these couples, look into the following:
After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye by Jan Gaye and David Ritz - https://tinyurl.com/yde98dj5
Divided Soul: The Life Of Marvin Gaye by David Ritz - https://a.co/d/hElJSWm
Mercy, Mercy Me: The Art, Loves and Demons of Marvin Gaye by Michael Eric Dyson - https://a.co/d/7UIeTQv
"Marvin Gaye Shocks Public with Record About Ex-Wife" - https://tinyurl.com/mvdfuxtv
"Marvin Gaye's White Live-In Mate Suffers Miscarriage" - https://tinyurl.com/4edn76kc
7/31/2023
31:03
The Love Stories of Diana Ross, Mary Wilson, and Florence Ballard
The love stories of Diana Ross, Mary Wilson, and Florence Ballard are intimately intertwined with their time as Supremes and beyond. They were all drawn to men who saw them outside of what they were to the rest of the world, but how their respective relationships took form varied.
References & Resources: To learn more about these couples, look into the following:
“Diana Ross:: A Biography” by J. Randy Taraborrelli - https://tinyurl.com/4zva77u9
“The Supremes: A Saga of Motown Dreams, Success, and Betrayal” by Mark Ribowsky - https://tinyurl.com/2j4wkat2
“Dreamgirl and Supreme Faith: My Life as a Supreme” by Mary Wilson - https://tinyurl.com/3ch3syfn
And “The Lost Supreme: The Life of Dreamgirl Florence Ballard” by Peter Benjaminson - https://tinyurl.com/282pf3fv
7/17/2023
35:00
The Love Stories of Berry Gordy
Motown founder Berry Gordy was married three times, had eight kids by six different women. But that was and is because Berry absolutely loves women. He mentioned that “women had been the inspiration of his life since childhood” and that notion contributed to the love stories in his life.
References & Resources: To learn more about these couples, look into the following:
To Be Loved: The Music, The Magic, The Memories of Motown by Berry Gordy - https://tinyurl.com/39k5cshz
Diana Ross: A Biography by J. Randy Taraborrelli - https://tinyurl.com/y28pm35u
"Raynoma Gordy Singleton, an Early Motown Force, Dies at 79" by Ben Sisario - https://tinyurl.com/4maj442k
"The Ballad of Jeana Jackson" by Adam P. White - https://tinyurl.com/4reynken
"Motown Records Founder Berry Gordy Weds Before Stars in Santa Barbara" - https://tinyurl.com/y3cw92x
Hitsville: The Making of Motown - https://tinyurl.com/4xawu2dz
7/10/2023
30:57
BET on Love: The Stories of Bob Johnson, Sheila Johnson, and Debra Lee
In honor of the recent awards, I wanted to look at the three people that have basically built and contributed to what Black Entertainment Television has become throughout the last forty plus years: Robert L. Johnson, Sheila Johnson, and Debra Lee. We will look at their lives before BET, the impact the channel held on their personal relationships, and how they were affected then and now.
TW: abuse, fertility issues, domestic violence
References & Resources: To learn more about these couples, look into the following:
I Am Debra Lee: A Memoir - https://tinyurl.com/mwhr945k
Walk Through Fire: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Triumph by Sheila Johnson (available for pre-order) - https://tinyurl.com/3swnv34d
The Billion Dollar BET: Robert Johnson and the Inside Story of Black Entertainment Television by Brett Pulley - https://tinyurl.com/2unvddas
Sheila C. Johnson on The HistoryMakers - https://tinyurl.com/42a8b45w
6/26/2023
27:42
The Loves of The Godfather of Soul, James Brown
James Brown really had a life, didn't he? When you look at his career as an entertainer, you see a pioneer in music. But when you examine his marriages, relationships, and the families he created, you might learn a lot more. On this episode of Aisle Tell You What, we are discussing his marriages to wives Velma Warren, Deidre Jenkins, Adrienne Rodriguez, and Tomi Rae Hynie.
TW: abuse, domestic violence
References & Resources: To learn more about these couples, look into the following:
The One: The Life and Music of James Brown by R.J. Smith - https://bit.ly/3NfWiQt
Say It Loud! The Life of James Brown, Soul Brother No. 1 by Don Rhodes - https://bit.ly/3PgbPCz
Cold Sweat: My Father James Brown and Me by Dr. Yamma Brown and Robin Gaby Fisher - https://bit.ly/3PgfxMj
"James Brown: Wrestling With the Devil" by Michael Goldberg - https://bit.ly/3pfVWkL
"Was James Brown's Wife Murdered?" by Thomas Lake - https://bit.ly/43K9Laj
"Downbeat Legacy for James Brown, Godfather of Soul: A Will in Dispute" by Larry Rohter and Steve Knopper - https://bit.ly/3JlBp54
