Aisle Tell You What • Love Black History

The Tormented Loves of Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye was such a talented musician and singer known for his soulful, sensual, and romantic music. However, his personal life was not always as harmonious as his songs. Marvin had two marriages: one to Anna Gordy and the other to Janis Hunter -- both of which ended in divorce. In addition to that, there were other relationships that definitely impacted and heavily influenced his life. We're going to be talking about all of that this week on Aisle Tell You What. References & Resources: To learn more about these couples, look into the following: After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye by Jan Gaye and David Ritz - https://tinyurl.com/yde98dj5 Divided Soul: The Life Of Marvin Gaye by David Ritz - https://a.co/d/hElJSWm Mercy, Mercy Me: The Art, Loves and Demons of Marvin Gaye by Michael Eric Dyson - https://a.co/d/7UIeTQv "Marvin Gaye Shocks Public with Record About Ex-Wife" - https://tinyurl.com/mvdfuxtv "Marvin Gaye's White Live-In Mate Suffers Miscarriage" - https://tinyurl.com/4edn76kc