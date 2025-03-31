In this inaugural episode, Martha Stewart alums Marcie McGoldrick and Melanio Gomez take us behind the scenes of their creative paths—from art school to carving pumpkins at 3 a.m. for Martha Stewart Living. They share how they built careers in ceramics, and interiors styling, and why they launched this brand-new weekly show. Each episode, they sit down with inspiring creatives from all disciplines to explore A life Creative.

About A life Creative Podcast

This is a weekly show where listeners learn how creators navigate their careers in the arts, and find community with like-minded people who face similar challenges and joys while pursuing their passions. We'll be talking with photographers, artists, interior stylists and designers, food stylists, crafters, creative content creators, writers, publishers, marketers, and so many more. If you're interested in a career in the arts or any creative field, or you just want to know how creators are inspired and execute on their ideas you'll want to catch this show, and if you're looking for a creator community you've found your people here.