A History of the World in Spy Objects

The Enigma Machine. The B2 stealth bomber. The poisoned-tipped umbrella. Napoleon’s Briefcase of Secrets. As long as there has been conflict, there have been sp...

If Nijo Jinya’s walls could talk, what story would they tell? World-renowned architect Kengo Kuma joins host Alice Loxton to discuss a still-standing Kyoto guest house where, in Japan’s Edo era, power was bought and sold, and silent ninjas stalked the corridors in search of secrets. From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series produced by Alex Burnard, Morgan Childs, Claire Crofton, Joe Foley, Frank Palmer, Kellie Redmond and Isabel Sutton. Music by Nick Ryan.

How does the old spy regard himself, when he’s left alone with his thoughts? The answer to this question can be found in the aborted memoir of one of the most notorious traitors in history: Kim Philby. Screenwriter Alexander Cary and host Alice Loxton unpick the inner workings of a complicated spy. From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series produced by Alex Burnard, Morgan Childs, Claire Crofton, Joe Foley, Frank Palmer, Kellie Redmond and Isabel Sutton. Music by Nick Ryan.

What would you need to go it alone behind enemy lines? For the agents of the notoriously brave Special Operations Executive in World War II, a select toolkit of spy gadgets represented the difference between life and death. Design Museum CEO Tim Marlow and host Alex Loxton discuss the groundbreaking folding motorcycle that accompanied SEO operatives on their thrilling missions into war torn Europe – and continues to influence engineering and design right up to the present day. From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series produced by Alex Burnard, Morgan Childs, Claire Crofton, Joe Foley, Frank Palmer, Kellie Redmond and Isabel Sutton. Music by Nick Ryan.

Where does a leader like Fidel Castro place his trust? The answer comes in the form of a box of romantic mementos, carried from Cuba to Russia. Print designer Manya Kullman tells Alice Loxton the story of her grandmother, Galina, a KGB spy who won the affections of a revolutionary leader at the height of the Cold War – and who kept his keepsakes close for decades to come. From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series produced by Alex Burnard, Morgan Childs, Claire Crofton, Joe Foley, Frank Palmer, Kellie Redmond and Isabel Sutton. Music by Nick Ryan.

Can you ever truly suppress a curious mind? If there was one aim of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, it was that. The lauded writer Jung Chang joins Alice Loxton to revisit a childhood characterized by surveillance and prohibition. But even in Communist China – at a time when pins bearing the face of the great leader were worn on every chest – curious minds found a way to explore… From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series produced by Alex Burnard, Morgan Childs, Claire Crofton, Joe Foley, Frank Palmer, Kellie Redmond and Isabel Sutton. Music by Nick Ryan.

About A History of the World in Spy Objects

The Enigma Machine. The B2 stealth bomber. The poisoned-tipped umbrella. Napoleon’s Briefcase of Secrets. As long as there has been conflict, there have been spies, and as long as there have been spies, there have been incredible gadgets and iconic objects. These are the stories of the tools that power the world of espionage, hosted by Alice Loxton. Hit FOLLOW to get episodes every week. Get episodes early and ad-free with Spyscape+.