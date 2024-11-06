Big Mooky: The Heart of an Indie Artist

In this episode of the 24HipHop Podcast, host ALEXIS 'ARockss' ROCKSS interviews Big Mooky, a rising indie artist and entrepreneur. They discuss the significance of press coverage for indie artists, the motivation behind Mookie's music, and the importance of faith and self-belief in the music industry. Big Mooky shares his personal struggles with addiction and how music has been a source of healing for both himself and his fans.