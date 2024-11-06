In this episode of the 24HipHop Podcast, host ALEXIS 'ARockss' ROCKSS interviews Big Mooky, a rising indie artist and entrepreneur. They discuss the significance of press coverage for indie artists, the motivation behind Mookie's music, and the importance of faith and self-belief in the music industry. Big Mooky shares his personal struggles with addiction and how music has been a source of healing for both himself and his fans.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/24hiphop/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
39:55
MD Jrealz - Building a Brand as an Indie Artist
In this episode of the 24HipHop Podcast, host ARockss interviews major recording artist MD Jrealz. They discuss the significance of media coverage for indie artists, the role of faith in MD Jrealz's career, and the challenges faced in the music industry. MD Jrealz shares insights into his creative process, the importance of emotional authenticity in songwriting, and the need for personal growth and engagement in his music career.
23:00
Spirituality plays a significant role in 6a6y GEE's music.
In this episode of the 24HIPHOP Podcast, host ALEXIS 'ARockss' ROCKSS interviews major recording artist 6a6y GEE, who shares his journey as an indie artist and entrepreneur. The conversation delves into the importance of media coverage for indie artists, the motivation behind 6a6y GEE's music, and his experiences with sobriety and recovery.
35:31
Faith and Music: Ho$ter's Path to Healing
In this episode of the 24 Hip Hop Podcast, host ALEXIS 'ARockss' ROCKSS interviews Ho$ter, a major recording artist who shares his inspiring journey of overcoming mental health struggles and transforming pain into purpose through music. Ho$ter discusses the importance of faith, community support, and the impact of his experiences on his artistry.
18:36
The Future of Independent Music by Lil Kent
In this episode of the 24 Hip Hop Podcast, host ALEXIS 'ARockss' ROCKSS interviews major recording artist Lil Kent, discussing his journey in the music industry, the importance of press releases and marketing for indie artists, and the role of ambition and faith in achieving success.
