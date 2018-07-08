Radio Logo
USA / Audiobook
From the creators of Inside Psycho and Inside the Exorcist comes a new story about a classic movie and its inspirations.
Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Wondery Presents Blood Ties Season 2
    Blood Ties Season 2 will be available tomorrow! Bl
    7/14/2020
    11:57
  • Wondery Presents Guru: The Dark Side of Enlightenment
    When we face challenges in life, we seek answers f
    7/1/2020
    6:09
  • Interview with JAWS Co-Screenwriter Carl Gottlieb | 8
    Carl Gottlieb is the co-screenwriter of JAWS, a fe
    8/7/2018
    1:01:24
  • The Kraken Sleepeth | 7
    1916: The vicious “Man-eater of Matawan” meets his
    7/31/2018
    39:11
  • Get the Actors Off the Boat! | 6
    1945: The saga of the U.S.S. Indianapolis – no shi
    7/24/2018
    33:03

About Inside Jaws

From the creators of Inside Psycho and Inside the Exorcist comes a new story about a classic movie and its inspirations. A tale of a modest thriller that became an ordeal and then a disaster and then a phenomenon and then a classic. A story of one man, a fresh-faced, inexperienced director who nearly wrecked his promising career and became the most important filmmaker of our era. This is Inside JAWS.

