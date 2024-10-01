Powered by RND
WRTZ 1410 AM

Radio WRTZ 1410 AM
About WRTZ 1410 AM

WRTZ 1410AM is Roanoke’s True Oldies Channel…

It’s been over a decade since the last “Oldies” station existed in Roanoke, so we decided that it was time to bring the format back!

It’s a fun, uplifting sound and you know 99% of the songs being played!

WRTZ plays many of the songs you first heard on “AM” radio, giving them an even more nostalgic sound when you hear them again!

Our music is mainly 60’s & 70’s with a few exceptions on both sides. A lot of great music from a huge library, most not heard anywhere else and definitely not the same songs everyday!

We’re looking forward to entertaining you as we bring back a million memories…the True Oldies Channel on Roanoke’s WRTZ!

Tell a friend about the All New 1410AM!!!

