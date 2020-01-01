Radio Logo
Pop
Webradio hosted by the belgian broadcaster Viva Citè. They are showing the most beautiful live recordings from the biggest Chansons concerts.
Brussels, Belgium / Pop, Live Music
Webradio hosted by the belgian broadcaster Viva Citè. They are showing the most beautiful live recordings from the biggest Chansons concerts.
About RTBF Viva Cité - Bruxelles

Webradio hosted by the belgian broadcaster Viva Citè. They are showing the most beautiful live recordings from the biggest Chansons concerts.

