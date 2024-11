Listen to vibe-in radio in the App (36,319) (250,152) Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Download for free in the App Store Download for free in the Play Store

About vibe-in radio Music Lovers radio stream. Playing the best mix of Soul/R&B, Dusties, Chicago House, Hip Hop, Bossa, Blues, a lil Jazz, a lil Gospel. Based out of Chicago, playing from the library of legendary Chicago deejay with 35 years of experience PJ Willis.

Station website