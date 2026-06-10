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About Dreamvisions 7 Radio Network
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We are a Radio Station serving the Planet through the vibration of the Voice.
With our Holistic Talk Radio Shows and Divine Music,
our intention is to elevate the consciousness in every human
being inspiring them to connect with their own unique birth gifts.
We then can utilize our gifts to serve others creating a planetary vibration of
High Love so we may all knowingly live with unconditional love for self and others.
May the magnificence of the Light within us all cast a Universal glow for eternity!