Slangsmith Radio features an eclectic collection of sounds, ranging from raw, underground hip-hop, chilled out instrumental grooves, futuristic soul...

About Slangsmith Radio

Slangsmith Radio features an eclectic collection of sounds, ranging from raw, underground hip-hop, chilled out instrumental grooves, futuristic soul, and high energy club-ready jams. This station takes listeners on a sonic journey into the future. Slangsmith Radio is the perfect soundtrack for your grind.