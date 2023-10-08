Rétro Souvenirs
The nostalgic radio. Every hits of Québec from the 50s til 80s. Rétro Souvenirs, the music you don't forget.
The nostalgic radio. Every hits of Québec from the 50s til 80s. Rétro Souvenirs, the music you don't forget.
Similar Stations
Yimago Nostalgie (Radio Yé-Yé!)
Toronto, Oldies
Radio Montmartre
Paris, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Chanson
Radio Souvenir
Châteaubriant, 70s, Classical, 80s
100%Radio – Souvenirs
Aussillon, Oldies, Hits
KYQ FM - La Frequence Plaisir
Plessisvile, Chanson, Pop
Francophonie Express
Montreal, Bossa Nova, Chillout, Jazz, Chanson
Allzic Années 50
Paris, Oldies, Chanson
WKHY 93.5 FM
Lafayette IN, Classic Rock
About Rétro Souvenirs
The nostalgic radio. Every hits of Québec from the 50s til 80s. Rétro Souvenirs, the music you don't forget.Station website
Listen to Rétro Souvenirs, Yimago Nostalgie (Radio Yé-Yé!) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Rétro Souvenirs
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Radio stations that might interest you