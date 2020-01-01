Radio Logo
Radio Sraka 94,6 - daily news and all sorts of information related to the life and an almost entirely Slovenian music scheme.
Novo Mesto, Slovenia / World German Folklore, Culture, People
Radio Sraka 94,6 - daily news and all sorts of information related to the life and an almost entirely Slovenian music scheme.
About Radio Sraka 94,6

Radio Sraka 94,6 - The informative part of the program is dominated by the daily news and all sorts of information related to the life of our hearing range and variety of phone-ins. Music scheme is almost entirely Slovenian - folk and folk music and songs. Music programs for young people, evergreen melodies, Balkan music, rock, jazz, country, music from other continents.

Station website

