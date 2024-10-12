Powered by RND
From Oregon City Oregon, complete TOP 40! All the greatest hits from the 50's to the 80's!
About Plumtree Radio

From Oregon City Oregon, complete TOP 40! All the greatest hits from the 50's to the 80's! All the music that hit the local and national radio charts broadcasting LIVE! We are now featuring -BLAST FROM THE PAST- Real Radio shows from around the nation, and the DJs that made them famous! We are re-broadcasting the actual radio shows which includes the music and local commercials and on air talent from the 50's to the 70's! I. We have added COMEDY CORNER, featuring the best classic comics from Saturday Nite Live, and the greatest comedy bits from Cheech & Chong, Steve Martin, and others! And also, don't forget the greatest novelty songs of all time! Yes you can go back in time!

