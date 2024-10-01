About MDT Radio

MDT Radio, located in Valencia, Spain, is the leading radio station for lovers of 80s music in the Valencian Community. As part of the renowned Radio España group, MDT Radio stands out for its 24-hour live programming, delivering the biggest and most unforgettable hits of the 80s.



MDT Radio’s programming is carefully curated to offer a unique listening experience, from pop anthems to rock hits and romantic ballads that defined a golden era of music. The station not only plays the most iconic songs but also uncovers hidden gems and offers themed specials dedicated to the most influential albums and artists of the 80s.



MDT Radio is designed to attract a diverse audience, from young adults to nostalgics who lived through the 80s. As a professional station, MDT Radio prides itself on its high-quality broadcasting and its commitment to providing top-notch entertainment.



For early risers, MDT Radio presents the greatest 80s hits every morning, providing the energy and good vibes needed to start the day on the right foot. Although it does not cover sports events or faith-related topics, the station is known for its exclusive dedication to 80s music, making it the perfect home for fans of this vibrant decade.



Tune in to MDT Radio and relive the best musical moments of the 80s in Valencia, enjoying a carefully crafted selection that will transport you to one of the most beloved decades in music history.

