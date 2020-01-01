Radio Logo
Online radio from Behinderten-Handicap-Radio e.V. (Disabled-Handicap-Radio) out of Saarbrucken, Germany, with a musical programme for both young and old.
Saarbrücken, Germany / Pop
Online radio from Behinderten-Handicap-Radio e.V. (Disabled-Handicap-Radio) out of Saarbrucken, Germany, with a musical programme for both young and old.
About Radio B.H.R. e.V. - Behinderten-Handicap-Radio e.V.

Online radio from Behinderten-Handicap-Radio e.V. (Disabled-Handicap-Radio) out of Saarbrucken, Germany, with a musical programme for both young and old.

